Pinterest: Nice Potential, Wrong Price

Not likely to turn a clean profit for the time being.

Investment Thesis

Pinterest (PINS) released a mix report. Previously I commented:

In just over two weeks' time, Pinterest will release its Q3 2019 results. Anything less than a rosy outlook and the stock will be met by an abrupt selloff.

Rather than stand here and write an ''I told you so article," I will note that Q3 was mixed and I highlight the positives as well as the negatives.

On balance, Pinterest is a rapidly growing company, but its valuation leaves investors with no margin of safety.

On balance, Pinterest is a rapidly growing company, but its valuation leaves investors with no margin of safety.

Source

Incredible Growth Rates

The graph below truly gets me highly enthused over Pinterest:

Source: Author's calculations

It shows a company that is still early in its journey and consistently punching north of 35% growth rates. But is that enough?

Not So Positive: Number Of Shares Rapidly Increasing

Source

I'm not the first to mention it on SA, but Pinterest's stock-based compensation is just too glaring a spotlight not to be commented on.

How does Pinterest justify offering $130 million of stock-based compensation in a single quarter? In actuality, digging into Pinterest's Q2 2019 letter to shareholders it says:

Beginning on October 15, 2019, up to 538 million shares of our common stock will be released from the 180-day lock-up entered into in connection with our initial public offering

Consequently, if you thought the total number of shares outstanding increasing from 127 million in Q3 2018 to 651 million this quarter, brace yourself because it will increase even more. What does this mean?

It means shareholders will hold less of the overall enterprise; their shares will be worth substantially less.

But why would Pinterest, which boasts of having $1.7 billion of cash and equivalents and no debt need to dilute its shareholders at such an alarming pace?

The truth of the matter is that for all its rhetoric about market segmentation and having a strong niche, Pinterest still struggles to convert its advertising revenues into clean free cash flow.

Moreover, notwithstanding strong growth rates and approximately 280 million of revenue, even while accounting for stock-based compensation as a non-cash cost, Pinterest's free cash flow was still slightly negative.

On the other hand, on a more positive note, for full-year 2019 Pinterest is on target for $1.1 billion of revenues and Pinterest may actually reverse its approximately $30 million use of cash for its trailing nine months. In summary, Q4 2019 may post a strong finish from a cash conversion perspective. However, is it a bargain for new investors?

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

The table above is a reminder of the dichotomy between 'old era' and 'new era' social media stocks.

For the old era, there is Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) which have their fair share of problems no doubt but are trading very cheaply relative to their potential. These two companies are evidently capable of generating strong cash flows and I assert both are incredibly cheap.

In fact, as argued last week, Facebook's 2020 growth rates are likely to be close finish 2020 at close to 23%.

Facebook: Don't Miss It (author's work)

Conversely, we have new era stocks such as Pinterest and Snap (SNAP) which are growing rapidly but are largely speculative as to whether they will become GAAP profitable any time soon.

Furthermore, when they do ultimately become profitable, what sort of margins will these enterprises command?

Bottom Line

Overall, Pinterest has been a success story. It continues to rapidly grow and find new ways to keep its audience engaged.

The problem I've had is that I fail to see how new shareholders can profit from participation in the stock. With numerous investments which are evidently cheaper, even if not as 'cool', why not deploy one's savings elsewhere?

In summary, this piece raises more questions than answers. But the course of action is clear: avoid this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.