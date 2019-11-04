Assessing When Aspen's Bullish Trend Will Continue

"Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to have when investing or trading in the financial markets. There are so many trading strategies available nowadays, so it is imperative that the trader essentially opens a trade with the goal or objective of the trade at the forefront. Let's go through an example.

For example, we would not be interested in Aspen (The subscriptions and software company) Technology, Inc. (AZPN) as a long-term play at this present moment in time. Nevertheless, we are in no way stating that shares will not rally from present levels. In fact, the long-term chart continues to look ultra-bullish as we can see below.

The reason we would not invest would be the fact that Aspen does not pay a dividend. Dividends have been responsible for almost half of the S&P's return over the past century. There is just no getting away from the fact that investing in dividend stocks can be a really potent way to build wealth over the long term.

Furthermore, at present, Aspen trades with a book multiple of 20 and a sales multiple of 13.1. These numbers for our long-term plays (especially when you take into account the lack of a paying dividend) would be too high for us at present. Could these numbers go higher? Of course. However, for comparison purposes, the S&P trades with a book multiple of 3.2 and a sales multiple of 2.2. We believe that the higher Aspen's valuation metrics go, the more downside risk would be at play.

What we have discussed above though is our thoughts surrounding long-term investing. Considering the attractive decade-long pattern of Aspen's higher lows and higher highs, we certainly would be interested in this stock for something like a bullish swing play. The only difference is that we would be using hard stops to ensure our capital would be protected if indeed we went long this stock.

Therefore, let's go through how the technical charts have been shaping up.

On the monthly chart, we can see that shares hit new highs in August but have been declining in value since then. We have a divergence on the monthly RSI although it is not being confirmed on the MACD indicator. However, that MACD indicator is well above its zero line (and has crossed over once more) which could mean that lower prices are on the way.

All that may be happening here is some profit taking which is to be expected. Shares have been on a huge bull-run over the past 10 months. If shares continue to come under pressure, we could see Aspen's monthly RSI drop to similar levels which we had in 2016. This would be our cue to start entering long positions on some type of convincing swing low.

On the weekly chart we can see that price is already oversold on the RSI momentum indicator. Furthermore, the MACD indicator is quickly approaching its zero line. We like the fact that there are no real significant divergences on the weekly chart. It will be interesting to see if the 50 week moving average puts a halt to this decline at about $111 a share.

We like to use the daily chart to see how volume has been trending. Volume many times can be the confirming signal that a stock has bottomed especially when a key reversal day is printed. Binary events (such as earnings) can be the catalyst for a trend change and although Aspen's latest numbers beat consensus earnings estimates by $0.19 per share and top line sales by $14+ million, we didn't get that explosive buying volume which may have signaled a new bullish trend.

Therefore, to sum up, Aspen is not a buy for us at present but is inching closer every week. We would like to see more weakness in this stock over the next while in order to drive shares into even more oversold territory. There is nothing in the growth numbers to suggest a permanent top has been printed here. Let's see when shares recover their 200 day moving average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.