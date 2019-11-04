Alteryx: Despite Stock Weaknesss, Fundamentals Continue To Shine

Growth concerns are hardly an issue for Alteryx, however, whose revenue growth actually accelerated to 65% y/y in Q3.

Alteryx's stock has been under pressure since early October, when a Workday announcement on growth deceleration sent the software sector into a tailspin.

Alteryx posted strong Q3 results that beat on both the top and bottom line, contributing to a mild recovery in Alteryx shares.

Swept alongside the massive software sector correction that began in early October with Workday's (WDAY) announcement of a growth decline, investors in Alteryx (AYX) have felt plenty of pain over the past several weeks, as this beloved Wall Street favorite fell from highs near $150 to below $100. Many investors observed (correctly) that Alteryx was getting a long-overdue correction as one of the then-most expensive stocks in the software sector.

While we can't argue that Alteryx remains an expensive stock trading at double-digit forward revenue multiples, we also can't deny that its fundamentals are among the best in the industry. The entire software sector fell off in October on concerns that growth was slowing down across the board - yet this appears to be a company-specific issue that's plaguing only certain names, like Workday. Alteryx, to the contrary, is growing faster than ever. Strong Q3 results from Alteryx prompted a minor recovery in shares, up ~8% since releasing the earnings print:

Valuation in the context of Alteryx's fundamental strengths

The question for investors now is: does Alteryx's recovery rally have steam, or is the company in a permanent correction that won't see a return to >$100 share prices for a long time?

In my view, Alteryx is one of the only software stocks that merits its huge valuation premium. The bullish case on this stock rests on the following drivers:

Terrific financial profile. Despite growing scale, Alteryx's growth seems to never slow down. Alongside rampant revenue growth, the company is also enlarging its margins and continuing to produce positive free cash flow, something that virtually no other tech company growing at >60% y/y can say. Alteryx also has some of the highest gross margins in the industry (>90% on a GAAP basis ), indicating that almost every dollar of incremental revenue flows through to the bottom line - indicating its tremendous profitability potential at scale.

Secular shift toward data supporting a huge TAM. The term "data-driven decision making" is sweeping the C-suite. But in order to make decisions based on data, executives first have to have the data available in a digestible manner. That's what Alteryx specializes in: preparing data from disparate sources to be ready for analysis. Executives are realizing the value of data trapped in internal systems as well as customer records, but without tools like Alteryx, this data is rendered unusable.

Great product, great execution - the only pitfall in Alteryx is a rich valuation, which last month's correction has partially resolved. At present share prices around $100, Alteryx trades at a market cap of $6.23 billion. After netting out the $987 million of cash and $624 million of convertible debt on Alteryx's balance sheet, we are left with an enterprise value of $5.87 billion.

For the following fiscal year, Wall Street analysts are expecting an average of $497.9 million in revenues, per Yahoo Finance. This represents just 28% y/y growth over the midpoint of Alteryx's latest FY19 revenue guidance of $389-$392 million - which, considering Alteryx just grew Q3 revenues at a 65% y/y pace, seems quite conservative. (Alteryx's Q4 guidance fo $128-$131 million, by the way, represents +44-46% y/y growth over 4Q18 revenues of $89.2 million; a beat over Wall Street expectations of $126.2 million or +42% y/y).

Figure 1. Alteryx guidance update

Source: Alteryx Q3 earnings release

Given that Alteryx almost invariably tends to blast past its own guidance (this quarter, revenue exceeded guidance by more than 10%), let's instead assume that Alteryx can manage to maintain a 35% y/y growth pace next year. Applying that growth rate to the high end of Alteryx's current-year revenue estimate, we arrive at an FY20 revenue projection of $529.2 million.

This implies that Alteryx is trading at a current valuation of 11.1x EV/FY20 estimated revenues - which, though expensive, is a discount to Alteryx's previous valuation in the high teens, and considering Alteryx's rapid growth pace alongside rich margins and free cash flow profile, is a great entry point into the stock.

Q3 download

To further examine just how strong Alteryx's fundamentals are, look no further than the company's most recent quarterly results:

Figure 2. Alteryx 3Q19 results

Source: Alteryx Q3 earnings release

Revenues grew 65% y/y to $103.4 million, one of the fastest growth rates for a company at a >$400 million annualized revenue scale. The company even accelerated growth by six points relative to last quarter's 59% y/y growth pace. In addition, Alteryx beat its own guidance for $88-$91 million (41-45% y/y growth) and Wall Street's expectations of $90.4 million (+44% y/y growth) by nearly twenty points, showing us that we shouldn't take Alteryx's conservative projections too seriously.

One of the key drivers facilitating Alteryx's huge growth rate is its net expansion rate. Alteryx continues to succeed in its "land and expand" business model, in which it first sells into an enterprise in smaller volume, then grows deployments over time. Alteryx notched a sky-high 132% net retention rate in Q3, indicating that Alteryx's average customer purchased 32% more than the prior year. It's also helpful to see that net expansion rates have been in a rough uptrend since last year:

Figure 3. Alteryx net expansion rate trends

Source: Alteryx Q3 earnings release

Alteryx's CEO, Dean Stoecker, went on to mention that the company notched 92% y/y growth in the number of expansion deals in excess of $250,000. Since expansion and renewal deals are cheaper to attain than new business, which requires a higher-touch sales process, Alteryx's success in renewals also bodes very well for margins.

Kevin Rubin, Alteryx's CFO, also offered some helpful qualitative commentary to explain the huge revenue beat:

Our revenue upside was due to the following three factors; first, we had another quarter of strong execution; second, product mix was favorable, resulting in the upfront percentage of our revenue being once again at the high end of the range; third, we did see a modest sequential increase in contract duration, driven by some of our larger customers entering into longer term contracts, although, overall duration continues to average two years."

What investors should realize by now is that Alteryx's trend of massively beating expectations is not a one-off incident. Last quarter, Alteryx's 59% y/y growth outpaced expectations for 48% y/y growth; the quarter before that, Alteryx's 51% y/y growth beat expectations for 42% y/y growth. Not only has Alteryx accelerated growth rates in each of the past two quarters (which is incredibly difficult to do at such high growth rates), it has always managed to beat expectations by at least a ~10 point margin.

Alteryx's top-line strength also translated well into profits. As previously mentioned, Alteryx already has one of the highest gross margins in the software sector - which held flat at 91% year-over-year. Meanwhile, pro forma operating income rose 53% y/y to $22.0 millions, while pro forma EPS of $0.04 smashed Wall Street's expectations for a loss of -$0.07.

Free cash flow continues to be another highlight that separates Alteryx from the rest of its growth software peers, many of whom are burning through cash (an unattractive situation in a market that has demanded more profitability ever since WeWork's public flameout).

Figure 4. Alteryx cash flow trends Source: Alteryx Q3 earnings release

Year to date, Alteryx's free cash flow of $7.3 million (representing a 2.7% FCF margin) has grown 28% y/y, with plenty of room for further expansion.

Key takeaways

Despite the fact that Alteryx's fundamentals have only shown upward progression, the stock remains stuck at ~35% below all-time highs. Though part of this correction was necessary to reduce Alteryx's previously bloated valuation, I continue to believe that Alteryx's fundamentals support a continued rally. After all, few companies can manage multiple quarters of acceleration at a ~60% y/y growth pace while beating consensus expectations by double-digit point spreads. Buy Alteryx while it's still down.

