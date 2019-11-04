Renault Needs Its Partner More Than Ever - That Might Be Nissan's Gain

Nissan shareholders would be likely to profit from such a shift, as well as from a takeover situation if one should arise.

Hence, there might be a shift in the as of yet uneven power balance within the alliance.

This increases the pressure on Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. to repair and deepen their alliances, maybe even formalize it through a merger.

The merger between FCA and PSA could very well mark the beginning of a wave of consolidation in the automotive industry.

The planned merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) and Peugeot SA (OTCPK:PEUGF;PUGOY) is a major step towards consolidation in the automotive sector. This puts pressure on Renault SA (OTC:RNSDF;OTCPK:RNLSY) and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NSANY;OTCPK:NSANF) to maintain and intensify their existing alliance. In order to deepen and formalize ties, maybe even a full scale merger might be advisable.

As I see Renault under more pressure momentarily, I believe that a deal if it happens could very well play out in a way rather favorable to Nissan shareholders. Whether there would be a merger of equals or a takeover situation, I believe that Nissan shares would profit from the transaction. I will go into more detail below and also take a look at factors that might get in the way of a deeper, more formal integration of the alliance.

Renault Under More Pressure

Both Renault and Nissan need a partner in the long run but the pressure is arguably more urgent in the case of Renault. Renault's most important market is Europe where it generates almost half of its global sales as of Q3. And unfortunately the European car market is particularly challenging at the moment and might become even more so as a consequence of the FCA-PSA merger. Nissan, on the other hand, has comparably large operations in the North American market where Renault is not at all present.

Nissan Titan truck; source: Nissan

Furthermore, Nissan is somewhat ahead of its partner in terms of electric vehicles. Notably, the Nissan Leaf and not Renault's Zoe is the alliance's best selling electric vehicle in Europe.

That is of course not to say that Nissan is not facing its own challenges. Its quarterly profit was all but annihilated in fiscal Q1. Its margins have been steadily declining for years. On top of that there have been a lot of leadership changes lately, most notable the resignation of former CEO Hiroto Saikawa.

Yet all in all, at the moment Renault need Nissan more than vice versa. The urgency of repairing the alliance is further underlined by the recent ouster of former CEO Thierry Bollore who was blamed for straining relationships with Nissan.

The Balance Might Shift

This might lead to a shift in the power balance between the partners. Currently, Renault is Nissans by far largest shareholder controlling a 43.4 percent stake. Nissan in turn owns a mere 15 percent of Renault without any voting rights. Both companies control half of Dutch Renault-Nissan BV which serves as the alliance's strategic management company overseeing synergies. The alliance also has a third partner, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (OTCPK:MMTOF), of which Nissan owns slightly above 34 percent.

This structure would probably shift. In terms of total market value, Nissan is almost twice as valuable as Renault. I could therefore imagine that for a merger to happen it would have to be one among equals. In such a transaction Renault shareholders and Nissan's non-Renault owners would end up controlling half of the combined company each. In effect this would translate to a significant shift of the balance towards the Nissan side, taking into account the uneven cross-shareholding.

With FCA no longer available as an alternative partner, Renault has considerably less leverage. It would therefore most likely have to accept such a shift if it wants to make a merger work. Without a rebalancing a transaction would simply not be attractive for Nissan given the Japanese company's much higher market value.

Could A (Hostile) Takeover Be An Alternative?

Renaults outsized ownership interest in Nissan does however open another possibility, at least in theory. Given that it already owns 43.4 percent of Nissan the company might attempt a takeover of its partner.

The acquisition of Nissan as a whole would cost more than $14 billion and this does not include a premium on the stock price which would most likely be necessary in order to make the transaction work. I am not sure if such an amount would not put too much of a financial strain on the company in the long run, even if it would not be impossible to obtain financing.

But perhaps a complete takeover would not even be necessary, at least not at once. Taking control would require owning at least 66.67 percent. At least financially this seems more achievable at cost of probably somewhere between $6 and $9 billion. Given that the company has a net cash position of €2.26 billion ($2.53; as of June 30th) this appears to be an amount that Renault would realistically be able to spend.

It however be noted that hostile takeovers are somewhat unusual in Japan. And of course an unwanted approach by Renault would jeopardize the further existence of the alliance and any future cooperation between the companies should it fail. It appears thus unlikely that Renault would make any such move against the will of Nissan. Even in the unlikely case of an attempted hostile takeover, Nissan shares would benefit as their price would surge.

The Role Of The State

One factor that always has to be considered in the case of Renault is the involvement of the government. The French state owns 15.01 percent of Renault making it the largest shareholder. As one would expect, government interest does not always align with the company's economic interest.

I believe that the state ownership could be an obstacle to any transaction involving a balance shift between the partners. Especially, I imagine there could be concern for securing employment in France. Notably, the state already contributed to the failure of attempts to merge Renault with FCA earlier this year. I would hence not rule out the possibility of government interest interfering with a merger or otherwise deepened cooperation within the alliance.

Conclusion

Renault and Nissan both need one another. As Renault is under greater pressure than Nissan is, this could lead to a shift in the balance of power between the partners favoring Nissan. Nissan's shareholders would be set to reap the profits if this happens. In that regard, I see the greatest potential in a merger of equals but Nissan's owners would benefit from a takeover situation as well.

Nonetheless, it is not set in stone that there will be a deeper and/or more formal integration of any sort. Especially the French government could get in the way of it, as the state is an influential Renault shareholder.

