Vicor Corporation: Advanced Products Customer Revenues, Q4 '19 Bookings Guidance, Implies H1 '19 Trough In Data Center Shipments

We raise our projected valuation target to ~$75/share, assuming a 25x forward P/E multiple, utilizing ~$3.00/share in 2022E diluted EPS. This increased multiple is warranted given potential diluted EPS 5yr CAGR ('16-'21) of ~110%, and increased multiples for comparable companies.

Raising estimates for 2020E/2021E, as we see an inflection point for Vicor over the next six months. Following a decade of investments, we believe the company is on the cusp of realizing significant revenue contribution.

Vicor management was unable to provide revenue guidance for 4Q19 but did provide bookings outlook, with potential for ~30% sequential growth. If achieved, it would imply a book-to-bill over 1x.

Introduction

Following Vicor Corporation's (VICR) reported 2019 third-quarter results, which included an ~85% sequential increase in Advanced Products orders from direct, contract manufacturers, and non-stocking distributors, and fourth-quarter bookings guidance of +30%, following +40% in the third quarter, we believe shares are nearing an inflection point in 2020. The strong revenue in the third quarter and bookings guidance for the fourth quarter was due in part to re-acceleration of a major customer's server platform utilizing Vicor's Power-on-Package technology, as well as other Advanced Product orders from new customers. It is widely speculated among investors that Vicor's major customer may be Nvidia (NVDA), transitioning towards a second-generation server design, incorporating Vicor's Power-on-Package technology. We believe other customers could be leading GPU/ASIC based AI accelerator product companies.

We now have increased confidence in our view that Vicor's Power-on-Package technology could be the primary driver of revenue growth in our 2020E and beyond. This is somewhat offset by lower expectations for the company's 48V opportunity as data centers transition from prior use of 12V technology, as we have pushed out the timing of revenue contribution.

Following the third-quarter results, and fourth-quarter guidance, we have increased both our forward estimates for 2020E-2022E, as well as the forward P/E multiple we are willing to assign given potential growth opportunities. Our revised estimates suggest adjusted diluted EPS for 2022E, which now includes stock compensation costs of ~$3m+ per year, could generate a 5yr CAGR ('16-'21) of >100%. Along with potential 5yr CAGR, we see acceleration of both revenues and adjusted diluted EPS in 2022 as well. Our updated forward P/E multiple of 25x for 2022E estimated adjusted diluted EPS of ~$3.00, derives a potential future valuation of ~$75/share, or >100% from the recent share price of $37.00.

Vicor remains a top pick in 2019, and will likely remain one during 2020, given the positive earnings and revenue momentum, along with potential catalysts from higher sell-side targets, and broader institutional investor ownership.

Advanced Product Revenues in Third Quarter 2019, Fourth Quarter Bookings Guidance, Implies 1H19 Trough in Data Center Shipments

Year-to-date revenue stands right at $200 million off from 2018's 9-month total of $217.5 million reflecting the trough in data center shipments of the first half of this year. " James A Simms, Vicor Corporation, CFO

Following a ~58% year-over-year decline in customer revenues, at direct, contract manufacturer, and non-stocking distributors, as of the second quarter 2019, revenues with these same customers increased ~85% sequentially in 3Q19 for Vicor Corporation's Advanced Products.

We see reported third-quarter Advanced Product revenues, and guidance for fourth-quarter 2019 bookings, as a turning point for Vicor Corporation. Following a substantial decline in revenues from Advanced Products' customers, we believe a reacceleration of data center shipments is setting up Vicor Corporation for a strong 2020.

While Vicor management was unwilling to commit to fourth quarter 2019 revenue guidance, due to what it deemed a significant reliance on its "turns" business, or revenue ordered and shipped in the quarter, the company did provide investors guidance on expected customer bookings. During the third quarter, Vicor noted Advanced Product bookings were up ~40% sequentially, and guided total fourth-quarter bookings up ~30%, due to a ramp-up in a major customer server design, and new customer orders. This would imply up to ~$18m in new bookings versus what the company received in total during the third quarter of 2019 (~$60m).

We view reacceleration in customer orders signaling a revenue ramp on the horizon. Based on customer's product lead times, which can be several quarters or longer, we connect current and future guided bookings as a strong indication that there is a higher level of certainty in the near-to-mid-term revenue opportunity.

While the opportunity within its major customer has the potential to be a significant 2020 revenue driver, we are equally as excited about the new customer orders expected in the fourth quarter, which further expands Vicor's penetration into data center server shipments. With new design wins also expected to ship in 2020, we see a revenue inflection occurring over the next twelve months, following a long period of investments supporting technology development.

It is widely speculated amongst investors that Vicor's major customer may be Nvidia (NVDA), transitioning towards a second-generation server design, incorporating Vicor's Power-on-Package technology. Management acknowledged the first-generation design win from its major customer, for a variety of reasons, did not achieve prior expectations for market penetration. Given disappointment in prior penetration, we see management as more guarded in expectations, which may be merited given historical context. However, we believe the second-generation product will be based on leading-edge technology, which suggests this could very well be much more of a mainstream opportunity and a significantly higher contributor to future revenues. Thus, we have raised our expectations for Advanced Products in 2020E and beyond.

Based on our experience in the semiconductor industry, we see current design wins as the catalyst which could bring more visibility to the company given investor's insatiable appetite for growth, and specifically growth opportunities within the data center end market.

Expecting News Flow and Potential Institutional Interest as a Potential Catalyst for Shares in Coming Quarters

We anticipate investors will learn more about Vicor's product design wins in various AI acceleration customers over the coming quarters, as press releases from customers may discuss contributions from the company's Power-on-Package technology. In our opinion, this will raise the profile of the company with investors, and potentially provide more confidence to sell-side analysts. An increased level of confidence could lead to sell-side analysts increasing their price targets, and/or, estimates. We see this as a potential positive catalyst for shares in the coming quarters, outside of executing on the conversion of design wins, to meaningful revenue.

Positive news flow, and a more confident sell-side backing, more than likely lead to a broader institutional investor base. While September holdings won't be disclosed until November 15th for most funds, we believe as of June 30, 2019, the company's current investor base doesn't yet have an anchor investor. We would consider an anchor investor as Fidelity, Capital Group, NWQ, or Citadel, etc. being in the company's top 10 institutional list. Currently, the top institutional holder, as of June 30, 2019, excluding the company's CEO, was Blackrock, which is a respectable holder, but likely owning Vicor shares for an ETF. We believe the same is true for Vanguard and Invesco, which are the next two largest institutional holders.

Vicor is likely interesting to many technology and growth managers, given the company's data center exposure, and potential growth in the company's revenues and earnings in 2020E and beyond. As we enter a new financial year on November 1, 2019, for many fund managers, we believe institutional investors will be looking for companies, like Vicor, which have potential catalysts in 20202E supported by clearly defined growth opportunities. We see the potential for increasing institutional interest in Vicor shares as an additional potential positive catalyst in the coming quarters.

Raising Projections for 2020E/2021E Based on Strong Ramp for Power-on-Package Design Wins

While third quarter, and our estimated fourth-quarter 2019 revenue estimates, remain tepid, we anticipate a pending ramp in the company's Advanced Products, beginning in the 1H20E. We see the company's Advanced Products as the sole driver of revenue growth in the next 24 months. We have lowered expectations for contribution from the company's 48V products (BBU unit), which could benefit as data centers transition from 12V, as future opportunities seemed pushed out versus our prior expectations. We would note we revised our EBIT/EBITDA/EPS projections to include stock compensation expense, which now will be listed as "adjusted" in future estimates. We anticipate ~$3m+ in annual stock compensation expense for 2020E/2021E.

We see a clearer path for 2020E revenue growth ~30% versus prior forecasts of ~22%. The increase in growth expectations is solely driven by increased confidence in a near-term product ramp from Vicor's major customer, which we believe will accelerate Advanced Product revenue year-over-year growth ~90%, offset by reduced growth expectations for the company's legacy Brick Products. While Advanced Product revenue contribution was ~34% in the third quarter of 2019, we see this figure moving above 50% contribution over the next 12 months.

Source: Grinder Capital estimates

Grinder Capital Projections Updated as of the Third Quarter 2019 Results - Vicor Corporation

Source: Grinder Capital estimates

Consensus Estimates Updated as of the Third Quarter 2019 Results - Vicor Corporation

Our estimates for 2021E have increased versus prior expectations, as we expect higher levels of growth from the company's major customer, but also higher levels of contribution from other customer design wins, which are expected to be awarded in the fourth quarter of 2019, with some designs shipping in 2020. We see Vicor on the cusp of market penetration with its Power-on-Package technology, which we believe by 2021E will equal to ~5.5% of the company's estimated ~$8B 2023 SAM (Service Available Market). Over the next 10 years, we believe Vicor has the potential to capture more than double, our current estimated SAM penetration for 2021E. If our projections are correct over the coming years, this company could generate ~$1B in annual revenues compared to our ~$270m estimate for 2019.

Raising Valuation on Higher Estimates and Forward P/E Multiple, Shares Have Potential to Double from Current Levels

Based on prior estimates, and assuming a forward P/E multiple ~20x on our previous 2022E diluted EPS of $2.55, we believed shares of Vicor, at the time of our first update, could see shares trade towards ~$50+/share in the next 12-24 months. Given the recent surge in sequential revenues for Advanced Products reported in the third quarter, and guidance for bookings up ~30% in the fourth quarter, following ~40% in the third quarter, we have a much higher degree of confidence than before that an inflection is on the horizon for Vicor.

Our revised estimates now see the potential for Vicor to earn ~$3.00 in adjusted diluted EPS in 2022E. This is higher due to increased estimates and contributions from previously excluded stock compensation expenses. Implied in our revision, is a 5yr CAGR ('16-'21) which suggests adjusted diluted EPS could grow at a rate ~110%. Given this exponential forecasted growth, we believe our prior assumed multiple may have been too conservative. In addition, comparable companies (see Appendix) have seen their respective forward P/E multiples over the next 12 months increase to ~18x, versus ~16x, in our last Vicor update.

Driven by increased confidence of a new product inflection in 2020E, higher estimates, and expansion of the 2022E multiple to 25x, we now see a potential path to ~$75/share for Vicor over the next 12-24 months. If we are correct, this would equal >100% return from recent share levels ~$37. We continue to view Vicor as an underfollowed semiconductor stock, but we believe pending catalysts could draw higher targets from current sell-side analysts and increased institutional investor participation in 2020. Vicor remains one of our top ideas for 2H2019, in our prior 2H Outlook article, and will likely remain during 2020.

Appendix

