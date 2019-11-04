Bullish Momentum May Push GE's Stock Sharply Higher

General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock is breaking out in a big way on November 4, with shares rising above $10.60 for the first time since October 2018. Based on an analysis of the technical chart, the stock could go on to increase to around $12.35 per share.

The company jumped following better-than-expected results last week. However, with that big jump in the stock, the valuation has reached lofty levels based on historical trends, and that could suggest that any rally in the equity is not likely to last.

Breaking Out

The stock has been plagued by a strong level of technical resistance around a price of $10.60 per share. That resistance level has been in place since February 2019. In the past, the shares have been unable to break above it. Now, the stock is breaking out, and that means that shares could rise to their next significant level of technical resistance around $12.34 per share.

For the breakout to be confirmed, the stock will need to hold above $10.60, which will now become a technical support level. The relative strength index has hit an overbought region above 70, which suggests that the stock is likely to pull back some and test support at $10.60 or consolidate sideways for some time.

Valuation Is Rich

The one problem with GE is its valuation, and it isn't cheap for an industrial conglomerate. The stock is currently trading for roughly 15.5 times 2020 earnings estimates of $0.71 per share. That is not all that much cheaper than peers United Technologies (UTX), 3M (MMM), and Honeywell (HON).

We can also see that, going back to January 2016, the stock's one-year forward earnings multiple has been a range of 8 to 18.50. The equity is now trading at the upper end of that historical range. It means, for the stock to continue to rise from its current level, the equity will need to see further multiple expansion, or analysts will need to lift their earnings outlook for the company in the future.

No Boost In Earnings Estimates

To this point, despite the better-than-expected results, analysts have not been raising their full-year outlook. To this point, analysts have yet to raise any of their estimates for the next two years. That may prove to be a problem as investors have to digest paying a high valuation for the stock. It also may suggest that analysts are currently not as excited about GE's future as investors are.

Data by YCharts

Big Risks

The biggest risk for the stock at this point is if the shares can't hold the break out above $10.60. Should that happen, the stock could have quite the distance to fall. It may result in the stock filling the technical gap at $9.10, which was created after the company reported quarterly results last week. It would result in a drop of 16% from its price of roughly $10.90 on November 4. Further supporting a potential pullback, as mentioned above, the stock is already overbought based on the relative strength index, which is above 70.

For now, momentum is clearly at the back of GE's stock. Investors appear to be excited about the prospects of an improving future. It seems for now that excitement may carry the shares sharply higher on strong momentum.

I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later, I still have the same love and passion as when I was first learning. By the time I moved on to college, I was investing regularly and was using the money I was making from the market to pay for my tuition. Now after a long career as a buy-side trader I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. Additionally, I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.