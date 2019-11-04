Check Point: Valuation Looks A Little Expensive After Earnings

Check Point Software (CHKP) reported a rather in-line quarters with guidance that was slightly above consensus expectations. However, it seems like investors' confidence was pretty low heading into earnings considering the stock has been up ~5% since reporting earnings.

Revenue grew 4% during the quarter, which still lacks peer growth rates, such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Fortinet (FTNT), by a significant amount. What was disappointing to me was billings growth during Q3 coming in below consensus expectations, a potential sign that revenue growth may continue to be low for the next quarter or so. However, management seemed to dismiss a weaker global economy, which was also seen by strength in international revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

CHKP is one of the legacy IT security players still competing in the market, and despite rebounding very strong from their December 2018 lows, which was up nearly 35% at one point, the stock has trended downwards and is ~15% from recent April highs. With the company reporting another in-line quarter with billings growth decelerating again, it is challenging to see this name have much upside from these levels.

Valuation continues to remain below their comp group, which admittedly is one of the few reasons investors could see this as a potential good investment. However, investors should take into account a much slower revenue growth, billings growth, and margin potential.

While I remain somewhat positive on the name over the long term, this is more of a bullish commentary around IT security spend over the next several years. CHKP has a few internal issues to resolve in order to accelerate revenue growth and start to close their valuation gap between competitors. With other security competitors growing at faster rates, accelerating billings growth, and expanding margins, I believe there are other areas in this market to properly invest your money.

Competitive Landscape

CHKP is an IT security solutions provider focusing on areas such as network security, endpoint security, mobile security, data security, and security management. They are considered one of the legacy players in the security market and has faced intense competition over the past few years. While CHKP provides efficient and effective IT security tools, it should not be valued on a revenue multiple, and investors should focus more on its earnings multiple.

The main areas CHKP competes in have seen increased competition from companies that solely focus on a specific area of IT security. Network security has become very saturated by four main players: Palo Alto Networks, Cisco (CSCO), Fortinet and CHKP. Competitors are growing at a much quicker rate, thus taking market share from the company. This area of the IT security market continues to grow mid-single digits each year and is one of CHKP's main focus areas.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during Q3 grew 4% to $491 million, which was similar to the 4% growth seen during last quarter. Revenue came in similar to consensus expectations and just ahead of the midpoint of management's previous guidance of $480-500 million. However, investors seemed to fear worse as the stock has popped ~5% since reporting in-line revenue. I believe investors were positioned to face a bigger downside scenario and the in-line report could be seen as a "beat" in some opinions.

Source: Company Presentation

Product revenue continued their gradual decline, decreasing 2% during the quarter, marking the 9th consecutive quarter of decline. However, subscription revenue growth came in at 13%, which showed no signs of deceleration. Security subscription revenues are much more valuable than product because they are more recurring and have higher visibility. In addition, this revenue stream typically comes in the form of higher margins compared to product revenue, which has more expenses related to the hardware involved.

International revenue was a bright spot in the report, with EMEA growing 7% during the quarter and likely surprised investors to the upside. Considering the economic slowdown and concerns going on in EMEA, CHKP was able to deliver 7% growth, nearly double the overall company's growth rate.

Billings growth was flat during the quarter and was below expectations for ~3% growth. However, this is another area that seemed like investors were worried about. Usually when a company reports decelerating billings, the stock does not go up. However, I believe investors continue to worry about the billings growth in this name and took the flat growth as a positive.

Source: Company Presentation

Operating margin came in at 50.2%, and while above consensus estimates for ~50%, it was still down from 53.0% in the year-ago period. The ~280bps margin contraction was slightly better than the ~330bps contraction seen last quarter, though this does not give investors any improved confidence in the long-term trajectory. Continued pressure on the margins will not only continue to pressure EPS, but will continue to pressure the stock.

EPS for the quarter came in at $1.44, which was above expectations of $1.40. Part of the beat was due to revenue coming in a little bit above expectations and a majority of the beat was likely due to one-time items that are non-recurring.

Management provided guidance for Q4, which includes revenue of $527-557 million, or ~3% growth at the midpoint. While this was a little below expectations for ~$540 million, I believe the wide guidance range gives the company a large margin of error. Q4 revenue growth is also expected to decelerate slightly at the midpoint, which could be a little conservative given the ~4% revenue growth year to date. EPS is expected to be $1.93-2.04, above expectations for $1.97.

This implies full-year revenue of $1.98-2.01 billion, or ~4% growth at the midpoint, and is pretty close to expectations. While the 4% growth during 2019 could be seen as a positive, I believe 4% growth is a good starting base to start accelerating revenue in the coming years.

Valuation

Despite the stock still down ~15% since its April highs, I believe the recent ~5% run in the stock post-earnings is not fully deserved. Even though the company likely reported revenue growth that was better than feared, a 4% revenue growth that was in line with expectations in addition to flat billings growth should not be rewarded this much.

The company continues to lose market share from faster growth competitors such as PANW and FTNT, and even though the industry is growing nicely, there is room for improvement.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Valuation remains a little tricky with this name because the faster growth competitors (PANW and FTNT) trade off of forward revenue. However, these companies have much lower margins and do not see the consistency of earnings as CHKP and CSCO do. For that reason, CHKP and CSCO are better off being valued using forward P/E.

Consensus is currently expecting 2019 EPS of $5.71 and 2020 EPS of $6.08, representing growth of 6-7%. While I believe this is possible, it is more challenging to see EPS growing 10%+ next year unless either revenue growth meaningfully accelerates or margins expand.

With the stock currently trading at ~$113, this implies a 2020 P/E of ~18.6x, which is near the forward P/E of CSCO (currently ~18.5x). I believe CSCO has a better potential for revenue growth accelerating and deserves to trade at a higher multiple. If we were to assume CHKP's 2020 P/E is closer to 17x, this would result in a price of ~$104, representing ~9% downside from Tuesday's closing price.

As the chart above shows, CHKP's forward P/E multiple has not been above 19x in the past year, and unless the company's fundamentals change quite a bit, I do not see a forward P/E multiple above 19x in the near future. Using consensus 2020 EPS estimate of $6.08, this would cap the stock at $115, only ~2% above current prices.

For now, I remain on the sideline and see the recent ~5% pop in the stock as a small relief rally after Q3 earnings. The competitive landscape remains challenging and CHKP will need to demonstrate to investors they are capable of re-accelerating revenue growth in order to deserve a higher valuation multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.