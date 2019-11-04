Healthy Dividends: Merck's Q3 Results Support A Long-Term Investment

Merck has increased its dividend for eight straight years. I take a look at the dividend and why investors shouldn't discount its value during a period of volatility.

Merck recently reported impressive Q3 earnings beat for both EPS and revenue. In addition, the company narrowed and increased their 2019 revenue guidance.

Merck (MRK) investors should be pleased with the company's performance so far this year. Recently, Merck released their Q3 earnings to reveal that they had beat Street estimates and completed one of its best quarters in several years. The press release and conference call reveal the company is executing both in the lab and on the commercial side. I believe the company's recent success, innovation strategy, and a healthy dividend make it a great candidate for an investor looking for a long-term investment.

Figure 1: MRK Daily (Source: Trendspider)

I intend to review Merck's Q3 results and why the best has yet to come. In addition, I review the company's healthy dividend and why an investor should see MRK as a long-term investment.

Innovation Strategy

I have been keeping a closer eye on MRK ever since the company's Investor Day back in June. Merck has an impressive portfolio of state-of-the-art products that should be hitting the market in the coming years.

Figure 2: Pipeline Status (Source: MRK)

Most of these product candidates are a result of Merck's outstanding R&D and commitment to focusing on areas of substantial unmet need. Merck is dedicated to taking their products from discovery through approval and eventually to the market.

Although Merck has strong in-house R&D, the management has been busy working on business development endeavors that have supplemented the company's portfolio and pipeline. Some of these endeavors include M&A deals involving Immune Design (IMDZ), Tilos Therapeutics, Antelliq Corp., and Peloton Therapeutics (PLTX).

The company's strategy of leveraging their in-house capacity in conjunction with M&A will allow the company to optimize their portfolio that will generate "revenue growth through innovation."

Q3 Earnings Point to Long-Term Growth

Merck's Q3 revenues were ~$12.4B, which was a year-over-year growth of 15%. This growth was led by the company's flagship product KEYTRUDA, that recorded $3B in sales, which is a 64% increase year-over-year. The company reported that KEYTRUDA is seeing "strong demand across all indications" and has "firmly established KEYTRUDA as the standard of care" in several situations.

Merck's other leading oncology products, Lynparza and Lenvima, were able to contribute to the successful quarter with both products more than doubling their sales in Q3. In fact, Lynparza now has over 60% of the U.S. PARP inhibitor market.

The company's hospital business reported strong numbers driven by BRIDION's 32% growth, while the company's Animal Health revenue improved by 12% in Q3 to $1.1B.

Although the company's OpEx increased by 6% to $4.8B, which was due to higher SG&A and R&D expenses, I believe it is acceptable considering the company recorded a 15% increase in revenue. As a result of the Q3 earnings, Merck raised revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance for 2019. Merck expects revenues of $46.5B-$47B, which will be a 10%-11% growth over 2018. In addition, the company projects "strong revenue growth each year through and including 2023."

Looking at figure 3, we can see the Street's projections for Merck in the coming years. Not only does the Street expect consistent growth, but it is strong growth over several years.

Figure 3: Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Admittedly, I wouldn't classify this growth as "explosive" or that it would require a rocketship emoji, but 4%-7% growth on $45B-$70B is not something to shrug your shoulders at. This anticipated revenue growth should have a positive impact on the company's EPS (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Annual EPS Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

In fact, the Street expects the company's EPS to essentially double over the next decade. Yes, these are just analyst estimates but it does illustrate the long-term potential for an investment in MRK. KEYTRUDA is expected to be the number one selling drug by 2023… so perhaps a serious issue concerning KEYTRUDA would derail these projections? Removing a black swan event from the calculation, I don't see anything that is going to stop Merck from hitting these estimates.

Healthy Dividend

The company is not only showing strong revenue growth, but they are also recording a growing dividend for its shareholders. MRK's expected annual payout is expected to be $2.20, that is a 2.59% yield (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Dividend Summary (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Certainly, this is not the best dividend in the healthcare sector, however, it appears the dividend is consistent and safe.

Figure 6: Dividend Score (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The company has recorded eight straight years of revenue growth (Figure 7), and the Street expects the company to increase the annual payout to $2.37 and $2.52 in 2020 and 2021, respectively (Figure 8).

Figure 7: Dividend Growth History (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Figure 8: Dividend Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Again, MRK's dividend is not one of its main attractions but it does support the case for a long-term investment. Obviously, holding onto a dividend stock is considered a safer play during periods of market volatility and can muster investor assurance during a short-term sell-off.

My Leading Downside Risk

I would consider Merck to be one of the juggernauts of the biotech industry and doesn't have many red flags in its balance sheet or fundamentals. However, the stock appears to have at least one weak point that could lead to some short-term and long-term downside... KEYTRUDA. At the moment, KEYTRUDA is the leading PD-L1 immunotherapy on the market and is quickly moving towards the number one selling drug in the world. Although KEYTRUDA's momentum is currently listed in the positive column, any stalling or loss in KEYTRUDA's sales could trigger a bearish turn in the stock.

Conclusion

Personally, I have always found a weak excuse for not starting a position MRK. Now, the stock's current valuation (Figure 9), and ratings (Figure 10) have eliminated any excuse for me to avoid entering a pilot position.

Figure 9: Valuation (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Figure 10: MRK Current Ratings (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Even though the stock is moving closer to its 52-week high, it looks as the company will provide plenty of evidence to support a higher market valuation in the coming years as KEYTRUDA moves closer to the number one selling drug in the world. What is more, the company's healthy dividend appears to be safe and is expected to increase in the coming years, which should help defend against market volatility and add to the overall return on the investment.

