Shell Q3 Earnings Report: More Obfuscation

As regards to emissions, the oil and gas industry finds the spotlight beginning to focus on it, as the coal industry goes into decline. A well worn strategy of obfuscation is emerging. Here I outline how Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B) is focusing on reducing emissions resulting from its extraction of oil and gas, while remaining silent on the fact that its products are a disaster for addressing the climate emergency. I suggest that this strategy is not going to work, even in the short term, and this will impact on Shell’s bottom line.

How important the climate issue has become was made clear when at the beginning of the Q3 commentary, CFO Jessica Uhl directly addressed how seriously Shell takes the need to decarbonise by emphasising a Keynote address by CEO Ben Beurden at a major conference in Paris concerning responsible investing. Jessica stated, “We believe we are taking meaningful steps to provide solutions and reshape our business models to thrive through the energy transition.” The commentary then went to success in reducing gas flaring emissions by 90% between 2002 and 2017 in a Nigerian project. It is ironic that Jessica Uhl went on to indicate that this meant that the saved gas was commercialised (i.e. burned by customers), which of course means no decrease in overall emissions. This highlights how Shell is behaving in making a big thing of no change in emissions, while claiming a 90% reduction. And at the same time, Shell is dramatically expanding its overall production and hence the level of emissions resulting from its activities. And it proudly documents these huge increases. I find it difficult to understand how this double standard can be allowed to continue. Shell talks about its social licence and it flagrantly breaks it.

Shell continually emphasises that it is planning to grow the company for strength in the long term. In my last article, I emphasised that Shell is the most aggressive of the oil and gas majors (although Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is not far behind) with a 37.6% increase in emissions planned to result from its oil and gas expansion in the period 2018-2030. This is not expansion of its emissions resulting from the production of the oil and gas, which it is addressing, but resulting from burning the oil and gas it produces. The social licence to do this is in question and Shell just obfuscates. I suggest that this is already starting to affect the bottom climate and it will only get worse.

Conclusion

Shell’s Q3 reporting indicates that current conditions are challenging and its cash flow and earnings are down notwithstanding aggressive increases in production. There was a lot of focus in questions on the reporting about how the company plans to manage as much as $8-9 billion lower cash, with focus on share buybacks and limited discussion about possible cutback in capex. The discussion was all about a short-term cyclical situation and no one questioned whether the expansion plans might need to be reconsidered. While there was talk in the downstream business discussions about expansion of electric vehicle charging, the big focus was on expanding fossil fuel outlets, which assumes that oil and gas are going to continue to be safe investments. My view is based on a global climate crisis, which is not going away. Until Shell starts to address this issue in ways other than obfuscation, investment in the company needs to be addressed cautiously.

