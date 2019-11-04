Leveraged ETF Decays - Update

I measure once a month the decay of major leveraged ETFs. It may be useful for anyone using leveraged ETFs for investing, trading or hedging.

Where does the decay come from?

Most of the time, a leveraged ETF does worse than the underlying asset leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management fees. Only the latter is predictable. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs (leveraged or not), but beta-slippage is usually the main reason of decay. However, it doesn’t always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to learn more about beta-slippage and examples.

The leveraged ETF decay looks like an invitation to short sellers. Click here if you want to know why it is bad idea.

Monthly and Yearly Drifts

Definitions are needed. “Lev” is the leveraging factor. “Return” is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). “IndexReturn” is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). “ETFdrift” is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. “TradeDrift” is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as followed, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev.)

“Decay” is negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY 5.41% 0.00% 0.00% 15.37% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO 16.24% 0.01% 0.00% 33.28% -12.83% -4.28% -3 SPXU -14.63% 1.60% 0.53% -38.55% 7.56% 2.52% ICE US20+ Tbond 1 TLT -2.84% 0.00% 0.00% 27.14% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF -9.06% -0.54% -0.18% 87.19% 5.77% 1.92% -3 TMV 8.95% 0.43% 0.14% -51.86% 29.56% 9.85% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ 6.88% 0.00% 0.00% 18.15% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ 20.75% 0.11% 0.04% 36.55% -17.90% -5.97% -3 SQQQ -18.36% 2.28% 0.76% -49.23% 5.22% 1.74% DJ 30 1 DIA 4.39% 0.00% 0.00% 11.30% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW 12.86% -0.31% -0.10% 19.69% -14.21% -4.74% -3 SDOW -12.15% 1.02% 0.34% -31.95% 1.95% 0.65% Russell 2000 1 IWM 7.01% 0.00% 0.00% 6.76% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA 21.28% 0.25% 0.08% 1.99% -18.29% -6.10% -3 TZA -18.69% 2.34% 0.78% -28.10% -7.82% -2.61% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE 3.96% 0.00% 0.00% -8.56% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX 10.86% -1.02% -0.34% -38.20% -12.52% -4.17% -3 ERY -12.21% -0.33% -0.11% 6.08% -19.60% -6.53% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ 1.52% 0.00% 0.00% 24.86% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN 4.08% -0.48% -0.16% 60.73% -13.85% -4.62% -3 DRV -4.53% 0.03% 0.01% -47.90% 26.68% 8.89% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX 2.79% 0.00% 0.00% 48.75% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT 5.21% -3.16% -1.05% 136.09% -10.16% -3.39% -3 DUST -11.34% -2.97% -0.99% -80.21% 66.04% 22.01% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM 5.96% 0.00% 0.00% 12.88% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC 18.13% 0.25% 0.08% 22.73% -15.91% -5.30% -3 EDZ -16.25% 1.63% 0.54% -37.04% 1.60% 0.53% Gold spot 1 GLD 0.47% 0.00% 0.00% 23.80% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD 0.61% -0.80% -0.27% 71.30% -0.10% -0.03% -3 DGLD -1.10% 0.31% 0.10% -47.32% 24.08% 8.03% Silver spot 1 SLV 2.98% 0.00% 0.00% 26.17% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV 7.72% -1.22% -0.41% 65.11% -13.40% -4.47% -3 DSLV -8.07% 0.87% 0.29% -56.78% 21.73% 7.24% Wells Fargo BDC 1 BDCS 3.26% 0.00% 0.00% 11.13% 0.00% 0.00% 2 BDCL 7.09% 0.57% 0.29% 18.39% -3.87% -1.94% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI 9.13% 0.00% 0.00% 5.77% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU 27.71% 0.32% 0.11% -18.41% -35.72% -11.91% -3 LABD -24.22% 3.17% 1.06% -51.36% -34.05% -11.35% PHLX Semicond. 1 SOXX 9.29% 0.00% 0.00% 42.73% 0.00% 0.00% 3 SOXL 27.81% -0.06% -0.02% 112.62% -15.57% -5.19% -3 SOXS -25.81% 2.06% 0.69% -78.29% 49.90% 16.63% VIX ST Futures 1 VIXY -25.88% 0.00% 0.00% -49.85% 0.00% 0.00% 2 TVIX -45.08% 6.68% 3.34% -82.78% 16.92% 8.46%

BDCL and TVIX are exchange-traded notes. ETNs entail additional counterparty risks.

In 1 month:

The leveraged gold miners ETFs, both long (NUGT) and inverse (DUST), have the worst monthly decays with drifts about -1% normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure.

The highest positive monthly drift is in the leveraged VIX futures ETN (TVIX), with a drift about +3.3% normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure, in a large loss.

In 1 year:

The worst decays are in the leveraged biotechnology ETFs, both long (LABU) and inverse (LABD), with normalized drifts between -11% and -12%.

The highest positive drift is for the inverse leveraged ETF in gold miners (DUST), with a normalized drift of 22% in a heavy loss. The inverse leveraged ETF in semiconductors (SOXS) is second at almost 17%.

The 12-month trade drifts of the inverse leveraged ETFs in large cap stock indexes (SPXU, SQQQ, SDOW) are positive again. SPXU has positive drifts on 3-year and 7-year periods, as reported in this article. However, it may suffer a steep decay if high volatility comes back during several months. The real drift of a hedging position depends on when it is rebalanced. It is better to rebalance close to technical support and resistance zones. Shorting an asset or buying an inverse product also implies a drift due to inflation. Whatever the asset and the price action, a non-leveraged short or inverse position suffers a negative bias equal to the inflation rate. It is not a big concern now, but it’s better to keep it in mind.

Since 2015, Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides a systemic risk indicator and strategies based on it. In a world of probabilities, it is a more realistic approach than just risk on/risk off. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,QQQ,TLT,XBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.