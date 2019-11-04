Q3 GDP: A Slow Trudge Is The Best Case

Secular stagnation, the slow trudge of low growth and low rates, looks like the best case scenario. The cause is too much savings.

PCE growth is back below 3% and investment is tanking all over.

The stimulative effects of the tax bill were done by Q4 2018 and we are continuing to slow.

Unless otherwise indicated, all data comes from the BEA’s NIPA tables.

Live look at the US pulling the global economy along.

Slowing

Despite being the all-star in the developed world, the US economy continues to slow:

The stimulative effects of the 2017 tax bill were pretty much done by Q4 2018. At a price of about $200 billion a year to the US Treasury, we got two quarters of above trend growth, peaking in Q2 2018. We are back to 2% growth looking good. The slow trudge continues.

More worryingly, since Q3 2018, a growing portion of this growth is going into nonfarm inventories.

In the past year, real nonfarm inventories have grown by $384 billion, $4 billion more than the entire economy. The net growth for the entire rest of the US economy over the past year is -$4 billion real. So not only are we seeing slowing on the top line, all of the growth went right into car lots and warehouses. Many companies in the durables industries where much of this is concentrated, like Home Depot (HD) and Caterpillar (CAT), are trying to dig themselves out of this hole. As you can see, that green column declined in Q3 for the first time in a while, but it drags the blue column with it.

A quick trip down the main table (YoY growth rates):

Core PCE: 2.56%

Private fixed investment: 0.77%

Equipment: 0.99%

Nonresidential Structures: -8.15%

Residential Structures: -0.97%

Exports: 0.12%

Imports: 0.77%

Trade Deficit: up $24 billion

Government: 2.31%

The highest growth rate is PCE and that is well down off its Q3 2018 peak of 3.49%. If we have any hope of getting over 3% real GDP growth, PCE has to lead the way, and it is slacking. In the other categories, only government is over 2%, and all the investment categories are tanking. Likely next quarter, the trade deficit will rise to over a trillion dollars real.

Spoiler: it is not the greatest economy in American history.

Preliminary Data Is Preliminary

As usual, caveats apply when looking at preliminary data. There are often very large revisions that change our view of the quarter. We just had a recent example of this with 2018 Q4:

These are giant changes 5 months after the first print and 7 months after the quarter ended. So, grain of salt.

Employment, Incomes, Wages and Saving

As I recently wrote, employment and incomes continue to be the silver lining in all this. We just saw September unemployment come in at 3.6%, up from 3.5%, but it is actually largely unchanged, the difference being mostly rounding error. We are still near a 50-year low:

At the same time, however, the labor force participation rate, which rose for a long time with the entry of more women into the workforce, is near a 40-year low.

Most of the reason for this is the aging population. Older workers have lower participation rates, and they are a growing portion of the overall workforce. For example, using 55-64 year olds as a proxy, we see how negatively correlated their relative size is to the participation rate.

Additionally, the ratio of underemployment to unemployment has risen sharply this cycle:

The underemployed are part time workers who would prefer full time work, and “marginally attached” workers who work irregularly.

This cycle had the additional problem of unemployment remaining high for so long that many people went on disability after their unemployment benefits ran out.

Only now is that YoY growth rate down near zero again. In any event, all this may only tell us we are not yet at full employment, even with the historically low unemployment rate.

Wage, salary and income growth remain strong.

Income growth was down in the QoQ, as were salaries and wages, but still looking good in the YoY number in the above chart. Real disposable income per capita, the bottom line of the income tables, remains positive. This is the most important thing - disposable incomes are outpacing population growth and inflation. However, as you see, growth seems to have peaked in Q3 2018.

I’ll note here that the September monthly numbers were way down, but it’s too early to tell if that’s a trend or just part of the GM (GM) strike and census-related employment.

But there is a dark cloud to this silver lining. Two trends in wage growth are contributing to growing income inequality:

Non-supervisory wage growth is being outpaced by salary growth. Wages and salaries are being outpaced by income from assets and property.

Why this is important is because it is contributing to our number one macro issue: too much savings and the low and negative neutral interest rates it brings. Beginning with the recent numbers:

The personal savings rate was already over median in 2017, but after the tax bill it jumped. This is Ricardian Equivalence in the real world. Ricardian Equivalence posits that unless tax cuts go to individuals with a very high marginal propensity to consume (poor and retired people, largely), individuals will largely save the tax surplus. But this has only reinforced a pre-existing trend.

Zooming out, we see the savings rate is at levels not seen since the 1990s, when long term rates were 5-7 pp higher:

Broadening to all private savings as a percent of GDP, it is also high relative to rates:

Moreover, households have been deleveraging this cycle, reducing debt spending, even with historically low rates:

We see the same thing when we look at household debt payments as a percentage of disposable personal income:

So more saving and less debt has meant that consumption as a percent of GDP has stagnated in the last two cycles after two decades of rising, and being the engine behind the 1983-2000 growth story:

It is a vicious cycle that began with the massive deleveraging of the Great Recession. Households have been very cautious this cycle, and are preferring savings in a way we haven’t seen in some time. On top of that, we also see less debt spending. This leads to lower aggregate demand, which leads to lower fixed investment and greater corporate savings as well. The ratio of gross savings to fixed private investment:

At the neutral rate of interest, these two should be near parity (1.0 ratio), but we have remained far off this entire cycle.

Even though rates are historically low, firms are not taking on debt in excess of profits. This is the ratio of nonfinancial debt to corporate after tax profits:

The red line is the median since 1980, and as you can see, we are pretty much right on it, despite rates being far lower than previous cycles.

This low demand for capital relative to savings from both households and firms is what has caused the neutral rate to plunge. We are not done with rate cuts, no matter how hard the Fed tries to keep their powder dry.

Consumption and Prices: Top Level

From the top level, we always want to see core PCE grow at 3% or over. As we have seen, it has been the engine of growth in the US economy since the 1980s, but it has sputtered this cycle. We hit 3%+ at the cycle peak in 2018 Q2 and Q3, but have been lagging that since Q4 2018:

* Ex-food and energy

As expected, when demand declines, so do prices:

* Ex-food and energy

So after flirting with the Fed’s target for two quarters, we are back below, but it may have bottomed in Q2 due to inventory destocking and the accompanying margin thinning. The rise in Q3 was driven by a reduction in the core PCE goods deflation rate. This is concerning, because if it is a reflection of the trade war trickling down to the consumer, then it could drive inflation up to where the Fed would be forced to raise rates, which would likely bring on a recession immediately.

Consumption and Prices: Services

We’ve already seen that consumption has been pretty flat relative to GDP this cycle. The PCE tables begin with goods, but this has it backwards. Services account for 64% of all real PCE, and 45% of all real GDP. So if we’re going to maintain 3% growth long term, we need to see this at or above that. This is not happening:

* Ex-energy services

Turning to services inflation, it remains above the Fed’s 2% target, but down in 2019. This is key because goods have been deflationary now for decades, which is why the overall core PCE inflation rate remains at 1.7%

* Ex-energy services

Within services, housing/utilities is about a sixth of all real PCE and health care is another sixth. If we add in drugs and other medical goods, we’re looking at 37% of all real consumption, and a quarter of all real GDP.

So what happens in these two categories has a huge effect on PCE and we are seeing diverging trends. Beginning with housing:

Housing inflation (red line) remains above the Fed’s 2% target rate (green line), and above 3% since 2017. At the same time households are keeping their housing expenses (blue line) from growing too fast, now at less than 1% YoY. In effect, consumers are accepting reletively less for more. So long as that real PCE growth rate remains mired below 2%, it will continue to be a big drag on real GDP. We’ll take a closer look at what’s driving this when we look at residential investment.

We see the exact opposite trend in health care:

Since the ACA, health care inflation, previously at 3%-4% annually, came down to 1% annually, though that has been creeping back up as the GOP has eaten away at the legislation in the past few years. After a big jump in YoY consumption growth rates after the ACA went into effect (off chart), it settled down into the 2.5%-3.5% range of annual growth. So the main effect of the ACA was that people are getting relatively more for less, the opposite of what we see in housing.

Consumption And Prices: Goods

With continuing deflation, core goods remains strong.

This is a much smaller portion of GDP than it used to be, so it has less effect on the top line. There’s a lot of up and down in the monthly numbers, but since the collapse in demand in December, core goods is eeking its way back. Until this quarter, it was largely being driven by price reductions:

We’ll look more closely at what is happening in the goods economy when we turn to inventories.

Fixed Investment: Topline

The chart is all you need here:

I view this as a reflection of the growing uncertainty surrounding trade. It’s very hard to make investment decisions when the outlook changes with every tweet.

Fixed Investment: Equipment

The equipment tables are still in the throes of Boeing’s (BA) issues. If we subtract aircraft for an “ex-Boeing” line, we see the delta growing:

Any way you slice it, we are looking at slowing growth here, but ex-Boeing, it doesn’t look quite as bad. This quarter was driven by big reductions in computer and medical equipment, offset a bit by some recovery in industrial equipment off the Q1 lows.

Fixed Investment: Nonresidential Structures

Trigger Warning: This one might hurt.

Not much to say here but, “ouch.” 2018 Q4 and 2019 Q1 were being held up by warehouse construction to house all that expanded inventory, but that’s ended and now there’s deep declines all over the table.

Fixed Investment: Residential

Residential investment has been tanking for longer than anything else on the GDP tables, but we’ve seen it come off its lows

This recovery, such as it is, is being driven by improvements, not new construction.

Moreover, all growth is coming from multi-family dwellings. Single-family investment continues to tank.

With PCE housing inflation running at 3.5%, we should be seeing a boom in residential construction. The problem is that a change in housing preferences has not been matched by a change in local zoning laws. For decades, as cities grew, the suburbs spread outwards. Building housing developments, even far from where people worked, continued to be a winning bet for decades.

That changed in the last cycle. The giant developments in the outer suburbs were the hardest hit in the crisis. People had become weary of long commutes in exchange for more space, and the stretch of the outer suburbs hit a wall in many places. Now there is much more demand for housing closer to city centers, and consequently prices are rising. But because zoning laws remain unchanged in most of these places, developers cannot build to match demand.

We have a real life experiment in Seattle, where they recently upzoned the whole city to duplex and triplex. This chart is the spread between Seattle’s rent inflation rate and the national inflation rate. See if you can guess where the rezoning took effect:

After years of exceeding the national average by 2%-4%, Seattle’s rent inflation is now 1% below the national average. The only affordable housing policy we need is more supply in the places people want to live, which is the high productivity cities like Seattle. Unfortunately, until zoning laws change in more places, new residential construction will continue to lag despite high housing inflation.

This has been you YIMBY lecture for the day.

Inventories

The Big Kahuna. Inventory growth keeps swallowing everything. Let’s look at that chart again:

Companies in the affected durables industries began wrangling this problem via some combination of lower production, reduced margin, or inventory impairment. As you can see, TTM inventory growth did come down in Q3, but is $4 billion more than all of US economic growth.

The problem is concentrated in wholesalers, where the inventory-sales ratios have been rising since July 2018. All these charts are from the Census Bureau, and the numbers are seasonally adjusted, but nominal. Inventories are a week behind the rest, so there are no Q3 numbers yet, just monthlies through August.

As you can see, wholesalers were able to level off inventories beginning in June, but declining sales kept the inventory sales ratio rising.

Amongst wholesalers, durables is where the action is:

Now up 10% YoY and rising. Looking at a few affected categories:

Rising sales since April have leveled off the inventory-sales ratio, but it is still 20% higher than it was. These inventories are largely light trucks/SUVs, about half used and half new.

Machinery, where Caterpillar’s inventories are, keeps getting worse with declining sales and rising inventories. Hardware, where a lot of Home Depot and Lowe’s inventories live:

More trouble for them in appliances:

Turning to non-durables, we only see two categories with problems. First, paper:

But the worst of all is clothing, now with an inventory-sales ratio up 23% in this window.

We have seen problems in vehicle and clothing retail, but they have largely gotten that under control. We are seeing some heightened inventory-sales ratios in manufacturing as well, but not to the extent we are seeing it in wholesalers. The one exception is the entire fiber-mill-apparel supply chain, where we see huge inventory growth.

The concentration of these inventories is important because that is how real problems start. Just as an example, the Great Recession was the result of high inventories of housing concentrated in places no one wanted to live. The scale here is not as great as that. We are looking at roughly half a trillion nominal dollars in wholesale inventories at great risk of devaluation. But if a huge problem were to spread to retailers and manufacturers, that puts another $1.7 trillion in inventories at risk, and that would be a real problem.

Moreover, this is reinforcing another problem we’ve seen in this cycle. After a couple of decades of bringing their inventory-sales ratios down though innovations in the supply chain, US firms are losing control this cycle, and are back up to 2000 levels.

Even Apple (AAPL), the kings of inventory management, is seeing its DIOs rise.

It seems as if firms have yet to adjust to the new macro reality of savings preference. They will have to at some point, one way or another.

Trade

Fact check: trade was are bad, and hard to stop once they start.

I’ll make this as quick and painless as possible because we all know where this has been going. Since that tweet:

The trade deficit, up $136 billion real since that tweet, and soon to break a trillion dollars real:

This is going swell. The Phase One deal, should it come, will reduce tensions, but resolves none of the essential conflicts. The Chinese will continue to give Trump small meaningless “wins” he can tweet about so as to limit the damage to their economy. But the idea that they are about to give up on their 100-year plan for tariff relief is absurd. Trump is gone, one way or another, in 1 year or 5 years maximum, and the Chinese will still be there.

The biggest risk here is that enough of the tariffs filter down to PCE inflation and the Fed is forced to raise rates, even though the neutral rate is lower.

The Mystery of Government Spending Inflation Continues

I have been expecting a small upward revision of Q1 real GDP and a small downward revision of Q2 for a while now. I generally have a pretty good eye for anomalous numbers in early prints and where we may expect revisions.

In Q1, we saw a -7.6% QoQ decline in real Federal government nondefense consumption expenditures that was largely driven by a 12.0% inflation rate. In Q2, we saw a 19.4% increase in the same line item, driven by a -9.3% deflation rate. The net for H1 is 12.5% annualized growth in consumption expenditures and a 0.8% inflation rate.

This looks very strange to me. We are seeing big growth in Medicare and Medicaid spending in the nominal tables, but that doesn’t explain the wild swings in inflation. As we’ve seen, large revisions can come many months after a reporting period, so we will have to wait.

Conclusions: Like a Snail Riding a Turtle

Live video of the US trying to bring the rest of the developed world with us.

We see one silver lining in employment, but that has typically been a trailing indicator. Pretty reliably, the unemployment rate spikes two months after a recession officially begins. If you see it spike, we are already soaking in it.

Everywhere else we see slowing. A newish preference for savings, and aversion to debt has reduced consumption growth — the driver of US growth, and indeed the entire world. The result has been growing inventories, and weak fixed investment this cycle, and firms have used cash flow and tax cuts largely for dividends and buybacks, as well as retained earnings.

So the best case scenario seems to be secular stagnation, a slow trudge with low rates, low inflation, low growth, and central banks unable to stem the tide, even with negative nominal rates.

We have spent so much time soaking in supply-side thinking that everyone has been slow to recognize the problem is now on the demand side. We have gone from too little savings to too much. The policy answer would be income transfers from people more likely to save to people who are more likely to consume — poor people and retirees. This will raise consumption and give firms more impetus for investment. But until we change that essential aggregate supply and demand imbalance, the slow trudge is the best case scenario.

My market outlook remains unchanged. I see a potential for a run as high as 3250 on the S&P 500 (SPY) after which we will be range bound for a while before the end. When it comes, it will likely be sharp, and we will still be wondering where the bottom is as it crosses 2000 in the wrong direction. My charting shows it can go as low as 1650, but more likely to hold around 1800-1900.

I remain at around 75% cash and I don’t foresee coming off that for some time. Stay safe.

