Consolidated Water: You Better Buy This Before It's Too Late

The cost to produce desalinated water is incredibly high, but the rising cost of water in the U.S. is making desalination a more important and practical addition.

" Stocks selling at low prices in relation to cash flow, especially in comparison to other companies in the same industry, are frequently undervalued relative to the price which shareholders would receive if the entire company were sold." (Tweedy and Brown)

If you are anything like me, you love investing in stocks with boatloads of cash. Since much of the current market is drunk on debt, stocks with tons of cash tend to be rare.

Normally I cover stocks that are trading below book value, but I found this stock too juicy to pass up. It's actually not even that far above book value to begin with, it sits at ~1.5 P/B which makes it an ideal long term investment. The rare gem I'm talking about is Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO).

This article strives to unlock the secrets behind CWCO and what it could become. The balance sheet is a fortress, and the management team is planning to push growth with acquisitions. But, is the underlying business model ready to support growth?

Source: CWCO

The numbers

What really got me excited, apart from the massive amount of cash is the dividend. Currently CWCO has a dividend of ~2%. This isn't a great dividend yield, but is a nice hedge against inflation while the stock appreciates in value. I know it might not seem great but in the realm of extreme value, dividends can be hard to come by.

The dividend also won't stay stagnant while you are holding it. It has been increasing in value, they raised the dividend in 2017 and currently the payout ratio is ~32 percent. This low payout ratio is in a safe range and will grow over time. Since earnings are low this payout ratio could see much better days ahead.

The biggest problem with CWCO is low earnings and slow growth. This is likely because CWCO is not leveraging capital and keeping a large cash hoard. Don't get me wrong this is great to see and rare today, but it's holding back CWCO from true growth potential. I'm not suggesting they take on debt, I am suggesting they put that cash to good use. From what I can tell is whenever CWCO has a large cash pile it tends to zero in on cash purchases to grow its asset base.

CWCO is experiencing a massive surge in free cash flow. This is because many of delinquent receivables in the Bahamas are being paid. This nice surge in accessible cash makes it likely a large number of acquisitions will take place in the near future.

The high level of cash that CWCO has makes it perfectly suitable to take advantage of a highly fragmented market that has no major players. Instead there are many smaller players in the water utility market and the aging infrastructure in the United States makes for a juicy target to increase revenues.

Cost of Production

The costs to produce desalinated water are extreme, but the stress on water systems and reserves are causing demand for water to rise and prices to follow suit. Water and sewer bills are rising faster than inflation. This is making desalination, where it makes sense, a very integral part of the water mix.

Rosarito in Baja California was chosen because of the heavily taxed Colorado river and it's along the coast in a desert region. Since many Southern Californian locations also draw water from this source it only makes sense that a beefed up desalination system in Baja could result in sales to the Southern California region.

CWCO's mission is to generate much of its revenues from desalination, but I believe it's missing a major opportunity by not diversifying. CWCO's majority acquisition of Aerex may be the first step to vertical integration and diversification from strictly desalination.

Aerex acquisition finally paying off

In the most recent earnings call manufacturing was driving revenues, even with a decline in bulk water revenues. CWCO's acquisition of Aerex, is targeting the United States' aging water and wastewater utility infrastructure.

Manufacturing revenues provided through Aerex are pushing CWCO into an extreme growth phase. Since these revenues are on par with retail water sales revenues, it provides a nice margin. The difference with manufacturing revenue is it can grow at a much faster rate. Albeit they are a much more volatile source of revenue than retail and bulk water. Retail water revenues are restricted by their service area.

Source: AerexGlobal.com

Manufacturing through Aerex provides economies of scale through future build-out of desalination plants and expansion of immediate service areas. This was first seen in 2018 when Aerex was utilized in production of components for affiliates such as CW-Bahamas and Cayman Water. The revenue generated was ~1 million but was eliminated from the revenue statements, because it was an inter-company revenue.

Probably the most important synergy and potential for explosive growth is CWCO's massive cash position. In February 2019 the board approved a 4 million revolving loan facility at a 3% interest rate to Aerex. They then borrowed this amount in entirety and utilize it to tackle their expanding project backlog.

Aerex revenues are expanding fast and as of the last conference call have risen to ~4.2 million. By comparison bulk and retail water are independently at ~7 million dollars. The previous year manufacturing revenues were less than 1 million, this segment is growing rapidly.

I believe Aerex offers an immense opportunity for CWCO to grow revenues fast and is on par with profit margins for retail and bulk. Profit margins for manufacturing through Aerex stand at ~31%. This new diversified mix of revenues is a game changer for CWCO, allowing for rapid expansion, economies of scale and entry into the United States market.

Source: CWCO

Where CWCO Stands Today

CWCO is collecting on its receivables and looking to make acquisitions. There are also a number of pieces that CWCO expects to have clarification for us possibly on the upcoming conference call.

They are looking at finalizing the contract with Grand Cayman and breaking ground on construction of Rosarito desalination plant. There is much uncertainty surrounding these two pieces and it could be holding this stock back.

Revenues from bulk and retail water markets will continue to remain stagnant and lead to slow growth without acquisitions. The manufacturing segment holds a lot of promise and is a play on the aging United States water systems. While manufacturing revenues will be much more variable than bulk and retail water revenues, it offers great diversification. The bulk and retail revenues also provide a nice steady stream of income to combat the variability of manufacturing revenues.

Consolidated Water Acquires PERC

CWCO recently announced the acquisition of PERC. This further diversifies CWCO's business and compliments its revenue stream. PERC does not specialize in desalination but rather focuses on wastewater treatment.

Rick McTaggart also explains, "PERC provides a platform to expand our core business of designing, constructing and operating desalination plants into water short regions of the U.S., particularly in the Southwest." Adding desalination to the water mix could prove beneficial in times of drought in Southern California.

CWCO's massive cash pile once again shines in this situation since PERC has a number of projects on the books for completion. CWCO will once again prove to be a beneficial partner in expanding operations and revenues aggressively through a cash injection at low rates.

Conclusion

This stock is great for a well rounded portfolio and offers significant long term potential. It has a dividend and massive cash reserves act as a hedge against market downturns. At current prices this stock is a buy, if it does drop in price the risk associated with an investment in CWCO will only fall as a result. I would pick this one up before it rises any more in price, and continue to add upon any downward swings.

If you liked my analysis of Consolidated Water Co., be sure to give this article a like and "follow" me on Seeking Alpha. It helps me out and gives me the encouragement to write more articles that can give you insight into possible profitable investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.