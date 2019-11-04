Carlisle Companies Continues To Outperform

We have been long Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) for many months now. Our entry price was just under the $104 level. The company continues to go from strength to strength which is encouraging for our present position. Just recently, third-quarter earnings were announced and the firm reported another earnings beat where $2.47 per share was the number reported. The reported bottom-line number was almost 8% above what consensus had expected.

Carlisle Companies has now beaten earnings estimates 11 times over the past 12 quarters. The company actually missed on revenues by almost $13 million in Q3. Carlisle's top-line record is not as good as its earnings record over the past 12 quarters as the company has missed estimates now 4 times out of the past 12 quarters.

Our position is now up 50% exactly (excluding dividends) since we went long this stock. Carlisle (now post Q3) trades with a book multiple of 3.3 and a sales multiple of 1.9. The present book multiple of 3.3 is now well above Carlisle's 5-year average of 2.6. At the end of the first quarter, we looked into how Carlisle's balance sheet was trending. Considering the gains we have on this stock at this point in time, now seems like an opportune time to revisit how some of Carlisle's key balance sheet metrics have been trending. Let's dig in.

Probably the most vital piece of information we get from the balance sheet is Carlisle's liquidity position. The more liquidity the firm has, the more flexible it can be in its operations. As our followers will know, we like to place the odds in our favor as much as possible. Sound liquidity means a company can, for example, acquire well (which Carlisle has been doing) and look after shareholders to name but a few. Furthermore, sound liquidity definitely places the odds in favor of the long-term investor.

Carlisle's current assets came in at $2.1 billion at the end of Q3. Although this number is down just under $100 million from 4 quarters ago, Carlisle's current assets have now been on the increase since Q1 this year. Before we get into the rest of the firm's current assets, it must be noted that Carlisle's top line sales increased by just under $100 million over a rolling quarter basis and decreased by approximately $34 million sequentially.

Cash & ST investments hit $658 million, receivables $862 million and inventory $508 million in Q3. With respect to the firm's sales, we do not see any adverse trends in play here at present. In fact, receivables and inventory levels have remained quite stable which is the trend we are looking for.

Current liabilities came in at $692 million at the end of the third quarter. This means the current ratio at present comes in at 3.04. Twelve months ago, the ratio came in at 3.27, whereas at the end of Q2, the current ratio came in at 2.95. So as alluded to earlier, the ratio is improving sequentially but still slightly down on Q3 last year. Carlisle has plenty of working capital and a quick ratio well over 2.0. This suggests that Carlisle's liquidity is very healthy and demonstrates that the firm can meet its short-term obligations if the need were to arise.

On the long-term side, we see that goodwill and intangibles increased by around $130 million over the past four quarters. Net Property, Plant & Equipment also increased by about $70 million over the past four quarters. In an ideal world, we would like "Net Property, Plant & Equipment" to make up a far higher percentage of Carlisle's assets. In saying this, we are aware of Carlisle's business model which relies heavily on ongoing acquisitions.

At present, intangibles and goodwill make up 46% of the firm's total assets. This calculation came in at under 45% four quarters ago. Although only a mild increase, this is one the main trends we will be keeping an eye on going forward. The higher this trend goes, the more risk that the firm's net worth will be eventually affected through some sort of writedown.

On the liability side, long-term debt at just under $1.6 billion has remained stable since December 2017. The reported amount of shareholder equity came in at $2.68 billion which means the debt to equity ratio came in at 0.59. When we divide the firm's equity into the present market cap of $8.86 billion, we get our book multiple of 3.2 as mentioned earlier.

What are the takeaways here? The main trends we wanted to investigate were the firm's liquidity along with the amount of intangibles as a percentage of Carlisle's assets. We have no issue with the firm's liquidity, although the latter trend inched up above 46% in Q3. Furthermore, because of the huge run-up in Carlisle's share price, the stock is trading above its 5-year average valuation.

However as long as Carlisle stays ahead of the curve like we had in the latest quarter (where 8% sales growth produced a 36% increase) in operating profit, the market will not be that concerned about how the balance sheet is trending. For now, we believe the same. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.