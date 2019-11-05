Seeking Alpha
The Asset Allocator: Ron DeLegge On The Character Traits Of Great Investors (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

ETFguide.com founder Ron DeLegge’s new book, “Habits of the Investing Greats,” proposes that investing success and character are intimately related.

In this podcast, DeLegge explains how Stanley Druckenmiller epitomizes “responsibility,” and how Anne Scheiber’s extraordinary fortune was derived from her “thrift,” among the 26 investing habits covered in his book.

Conversely, he discusses behaviors that cause investors to stumble, including one blooper for which “all the asset allocation in the world” cannot compensate.

In this podcast (18:25), DeLegge makes this link explicit by suggesting how we can emulate Stanley Druckenmiller’s responsibility and Anne Scheiber’s thrift, and steer clear of the disorganization that led one investor to seriously undermine his family financially. DeLegge concludes with the suggestion that advisors give their clients homework that will strengthen the traits that undergird investment success.

