The Asset Allocator: Ron DeLegge On The Character Traits Of Great Investors (Podcast)

Summary

ETFguide.com founder Ron DeLegge’s new book, “Habits of the Investing Greats,” proposes that investing success and character are intimately related.

In this podcast, DeLegge explains how Stanley Druckenmiller epitomizes “responsibility,” and how Anne Scheiber’s extraordinary fortune was derived from her “thrift,” among the 26 investing habits covered in his book.

Conversely, he discusses behaviors that cause investors to stumble, including one blooper for which “all the asset allocation in the world” cannot compensate.