Verastem: Earnings Beat And Executing 6-2-5 Plan Trigger Unjustified Sell-Off

Verastem Oncology (VSTM) reported their Q3 earnings with a notable beat on EPS and revenue. Verastem's flagship product, COPIKTRA, just completed its fourth full quarter pulling about $4M sales, which is a 33% increase over Q2. This puts the company on track to accomplish their $12M to $14M 2019 guidance. On top of increasing revenues, the company reported that the number of prescribing physicians increased by 30% over Q2. Despite the commercial progress, the company has recognized the need to conserve cash and now plans to cut their 2020 OpEx by about $25M. Typically, there is a positive reaction to when a company announces a spike in revenue growth and a planned reduction in spending. Unfortunately, the market didn't see Verastem's announcement to be positive and the stock has experienced strong selling pressure since the earnings report.

Were the Q3 earnings numbers that bad? I intend to review the Q3 numbers and provide my views on the restructuring. In addition, I defend my case for a speculative buy.

Q3 Results

Verastem did beat the Street's expectation for both EPS and revenue. The total revenue for Q3 was $9M with a product coming in at $4M. Total OpEx was $35.1M which was down from $41.4M in Q2. R&D was $12.2M and SG&A was $22.2M which was down from $25.4M Q2 in 2018. The company reported a net loss of $30.1M which is down from $42.2M in Q2.

At the end of Q3, Verastem had $160.2M in cash and investments, which should last through 2020 considering the company's full-year 2020 OpEx guidance is expected to be in the range of $110M to $115M.

In general, the company showed improvements in both revenues and in managing their expenses compared to previous quarters. What is more, the company still has a strong cash position that should last well into 2021.

According to the Plan

The company continues to make growth in its commercial efforts including getting more providers to prescribe COPIKTRA. The current sales trajectory has installed enough confidence in the management to believe COPIKTRA will hit peak annual sales estimates of $200M to $300M for the current indications. However, the company has identified and acknowledged that the COPIKTRA sales ramp "has been slower than expected." As a result, the company is cutting their 2020 OpEx by about $25M workforce reduction. Consequently, the company will be removing roughly 40 positions including 14 from the sales organization.

Obviously, these changes not encouraging, however, investors should have seen this coming. The company has already hinted at "closing the gap between revenue and commercial expense" which is stated Verastem's 6-2-5 corporate plan (Figure 1).

Figure 1: 6-2-5 Plan (Source: VSTM)

Closing the gap is supposed to be priority number one over the first six months, which would be by the end of 2019. What is more, the second goal is to achieve cash flow positive breakeven for both the COPIKTRA commercial and clinical programs within the next two years or by mid-2021. Obviously, breaking even will require managing OpEx and making sure the company is optimizing their commercial efforts. I don't know how the company was going to achieve the "6" or the "2" without restructuring and trimming some of the fat.

In the near term, the company's commercial progress and restructuring should allow an 18-24-month cash runway, which could end right as the company is looking to break-even.

End of Year Catalysts

Verastem has some upcoming catalysts that investors need to keep eye-out for. My eye is on the company's plans to start the final step of the regulatory process in Europe. Verastem expects to submit an MAA for COPIKTRA in Europe by year-end. Once submitted, I expect investors to begin speculating what the company's commercialization an marketing strategy will be in Europe. Of course, there will be plenty of chatter involving partnerships and the potential payments that would come with a deal.

Another year-end event is the planned initiation of the TEMPO study and initiating the Phase III DUETTO study. The company also plans to present the Phase II PRIMO study data ASH 2019 in December. Finally, initiating the Phase Ib2 study for COPIKTRA and pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma by year-end.

Looking at the points above, I would say Verastem has about six important catalysts on the calendar in the next two months. Most notably is the MAA submission, which would trigger a review clock that will give investors a big catalyst in 2020.

My Main Concern

My main concern comes from the massive gap between the company's expected 2019 revenue of $16M a year and COPIKTRA's peak sales of $200M-$300M. The company is still sticking to these peak sales numbers despite the weak roll-out. Typically, it takes roughly 5-6 years for a product to hit its peak sales. I'm having a hard time seeing how the company is going to go from $16M to $200M in the next five years… especially since the company has lost or cut about 30% of its sales force since launch.

Is it possible? I believe there is a market for COPIKTRA and the company's plan to focus on the largest prescribers is a smart move. However, I suspect the company needs to record exceptional revenue growth in 2020 and close a few business deals in order to convince the Street that COPIKTRA can hit $200M within the next 4-5 years.

My Views

Despite my concerns about COPIKTRA's slow launch and questions about hitting its peak sales numbers, I still think VSTM is worth a speculative investment for anyone willing to deal with some volatility. The stock's current market cap is around $80M, which I believe is undervalued considering the price-to-book of 1.62x and price-to-sales of 3.71x (Figure 2).

Figure 2: VSTM Valuation (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Looking at figure 3, we can see how the Street expects the company to start gaining some traction and should report strong revenue growth over the next five years.

Figure 3: VSTM Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

This revenue growth will only improve the current forward price-to-sales numbers. In fact, the Street projects Verastem will pull in roughly $225M in 2025, which would be a forward price-to-sales of 0.36x. Considering that the pharmaceutical industry's average price-to-sales is about 5x, we could say VSTM is currently worthy of a speculative investment. Admittedly, the revenues in figure 3 are just estimates but they do show how a $10M, $20M, or $30m can drastically change the fundamentals of an $80M market-cap stock.

Figure 4: VSTM Daily Chart (Source: Trendspider)

In addition to some elementary fundamental analysis, the stock's technicals really haven't changed. The daily chart (Figure 4) shows how the share price continues to grind along the $1.00 area. Indeed, the fact the stock being stuck in the $1.00 mud is not bullish, however, the fact the stock has spent about 6 months without dipping below $1.00 is a sign of strong support. Looking at the second half trading volumes, I can't say there has been a large amount of accumulation, on the other hand, I don't see any signs of capitulation despite the lackluster launch and earnings reports. I won't say all the downside has been "priced-in", but it is difficult to justify another large move to the downside.

Conclusion

Overall, I believe the company's decision to cut OpEx and focus on the leading prescribers is the right way to go at this point in time. Although it is not a bullish signal, it is in line with the company's 6-2-5 plan and is mostly a reduction headcount. Now, the company believes that this move will provide an 18-24-month cash runway, which will permit Verastem to continue to progress COPIKTRA in its current pipeline programs. Although the launch has been lackluster thus far, it looks as if Verastem is going to hit their 2019 revenue guidance and the commercial team is continuing to increase its prescriber-base. The stock continues to be stuck in the $1.00 area, but the end of 2019 has multiple catalysts to help pull it off the bottom and provide some momentum heading into 2020.

