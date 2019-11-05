Tomorrow's Top Stocks Today: Independent Institutional Research For The Individual Investor

Editors' Note: This article is meant to introduce Limelight Alpha Management Partners' Marketplace service, Tomorrow's Top Stocks Today.

Introduction

Mutual funds and hedge funds have multimillion-dollar research budgets they use to stay ahead of the curve and those budgets give them an unfair advantage. I should know, because I’ve been selling equity research to portfolio managers at some of the biggest mutual funds and hedge funds since the late 1990s.

Recently, I sat down with my team to chat about the future and we had an epiphany: While we work with some of the top funds in the country (if you can think of a name, they're probably a satisfied customer), we don't have a research product for everyday investors like you.

I think it’s time to change that. After all, there are hundreds of thousands of active investors like you who could also benefit from knowing what sectors, industries, and individual stocks to buy, and more importantly, when it makes sense to buy them.

Pulling down the veil and allowing individual investors to access the same idea generation institutional money managers are getting is exciting. I've always been passionate about helping individual investors achieve financial freedom. And while some of our institutional clients might not like the idea of opening our research up to everyone, I have a theory: Building a great community of individual investors who share a love of continuous idea generation could be a big deal.

Which brings me to our new service in Seeking Alpha’s marketplace: Tomorrow's Top Stocks Today. An ongoing source of new ideas, Tomorrow's Top Stocks Today brings our Power 7 stock picking methodology to the masses for the first time, spotlighting new ideas every week that could be perfect for portfolios!

A powerful tool

Tomorrow's Top Stocks Today idea engine ranks over 1,600 institutional-quality stocks across six factors that drive stocks higher or lower. Our research universe spans every sector, industry, and style and our coverage includes just about every institutional-quality stock on the market. Dividend investor? Growth or value investor? Marijuana stock or software-as-a-service or energy stock investor? We'll help you spot what to buy or sell and we’ll let you know when it makes the most sense to buy or sell, too.

In short, Tomorrow's Top Stocks Today gives you access to a powerful idea generation tool that's already being used by pros collectively managing hundreds of billions of dollars. And with plans for an active chat community, we’ll help each other make the most out every one of the market's inevitable pops and drops.

A proven methodology

I spent years on the sell-side as a partner in an independent research firm before developing our unique approach to finding winning ideas in 2003. My approach identifies the best and worst stocks to own for the coming year by blending the key factors that move stocks into a single score. Importantly, our system allows us to present top sector, industry, and stock picks to you in a simple, easy-to-use ranking that’s designed for busy, action-oriented investors. In short, our system allows you to compile a list of new, profit-friendly ideas every week in a matter of minutes, rather than hours.

Our scoring methodology incorporates the following factors:

The ability to consistently grow earnings and beat Street expectations .

. Whether or not key management is aligned with shareholders through insider buying activity .

. Whether or not institutional money managers are building positions.

Whether or not current valuation of future earnings is discounted in relation to historical valuations.

in relation to historical valuations. Whether or not program trading is evident through price and volume analysis.

through price and volume analysis. Whether or not short interest suggests that sellers are too complacent , suggesting future short covering.

, suggesting future short covering. Whether or not seasonal industry or stock history can be exploited for returns.

The power 7 methodology incorporates key drivers of future price action. Source: Tomorrow's Top Stocks Today.

This approach intuitively makes sense because:

Stock prices historically follow earnings over time,

historically over time, Insiders only buy shares for one reason

only shares for It takes money managers a long time to buy or liquidate stocks from portfolios

from portfolios Cheap stocks don’t remain cheap forever;

remain cheap forever; Short sellers must cover if they’re wrong because they face unlimited risk ; and

because they face ; and Sectors and industries often experience seasonal headwinds or tailwinds because of cyclical spending.

But this isn't just an intuitive approach. It works. And it works very well.

Day trader? Position trader? Medium-term or long-term investor? No matter your time horizon, you can bet we have clients already successfully using our research to spot winners. And because our reports continuously spotlight new stocks to buy, you'll find value in them week after week.

Consider this point: We produce an ADR, large cap, mid cap, and small cap report every week. That’s four reports every seven days, 28 reports a month, and 208 reports per year. Since 2010, the average high scoring stock in our rankings has beat the S&P 500 by over 150 basis points in the following year. That’s across more than 2,000 reports! No matter when you look at our research during the year, you’re bound to find ideas that can beat the market. And our research is getting even more successful. Since 2017, the average high scoring stock in our research has outpaced the S&P 500 by over 4% in the following year.

I think that’s impressive consistency. But it doesn’t fully reflect the additional profit-friendly returns that come from us aggregating our individual stocks scores by sector and industry. Weekly, our ranking shows you if it makes more sense to be buy technology or energy stocks, healthcare or industrial goods stocks.

Weekly sector rankings for large cap, mid cap, small cap, and ADRs help you quickly spot shifts in market leadership. Source: Tomorrow's Top Stocks Today.

And within sectors, if it's best to focus on software or semiconductors, or health insurance or biotechnology stocks. Up to two-thirds of an individual stock’s returns can be tied back to market, sector, and industry headwinds or tailwinds, so these rankings are incredibly valuable.

Industry rankings that show you where to focus your search today for upside tomorrow by breaking out the best and worst baskets within each sector. Source: Tomorrow's Top Stocks Today.

But there’s more

Because we generate scores for so many stocks, we can provide custom screens of our universe that drill down into areas of particular interest to you.

For example, we screen our universe for the highest scoring dividend stocks every week and then, we rank them by forward dividend yield so you can spot stocks likely to benefit from both stock price appreciation and dividend income quickly. Additionally, because we have a penchant for finding high-quality ideas our dividend ranking is great for spotting companies that are likely to boost their dividend payout over time.

Custom screens like our weekly dividend ranking provide greater insight into top stocks worth buying now. Source: Tomorrow's Top Stocks Today.

Similarly, we also do a weekly real estate investment trust, or REITs, ranking that highlights the best and worst REITs to buy or sell based on our methodology. Again, this screen is a great way to find best-and-breed ideas for income portfolios.

In short, we can break out our universe by dozens of industries you might be interested in from truckers, to software, to long-term care, to broadline semiconductor stocks (or anything else in between)! Simply ask and we’ll do a custom screen for you.

Getting started

Of course, don’t take my word for it. You’ll need to see the benefit of our research for yourself. For this reason, we’re launching Tomorrow's Top Stocks Today with a free trial AND a special discounted rate for everybody who signs up during the first month.

In fact, we’re so excited about sharing our research with you that the discount we’re offering during our launch is huge. It’s only $29 per month, or $239 per year for the first 30 days. Once this deal is over, the rate increases to $39 per month, or $319 annually. That's thousands of dollars less than what we’ve been charging big money managers. And by signing up for a free trial now, you’ll be able to read all of the past month’s reports, plus you'll make sure you don’t miss a single one of the ideas we’re recommending to everyone else, including our mutual fund and hedge fund clients. I’m looking forward to getting to know each of you in our chat room!

