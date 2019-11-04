Prosus: Tencent On The Cheap

South African internet company Naspers (OTCPK:NAPRF) spun-off a 24% stake in its non-South African holdings on 9/11/19 in a new company named Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY). The offering, prior to trading, was valued at $105 billion. Based on its 10/31/19 price, PROSY has a market cap of around $112 billion.

PROSY holds a 31% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) which was worth around $124 billion as of 10/31/19. In addition, PROSY holds ownership stakes in a variety of companies in the payments, fintech, classified, food delivery, social, and internet platform space.

Thus, investors holding PROSY are basically getting a portfolio of companies for the price of PROSY's Tencent stake.

Additionally, with the opportunity to participate in the potential upside of PROSY's other companies, investors may view the purchase of PROSY as a potentially cheaper alternative to purchasing Tencent directly.

What Do You Get for the Price of Tencent?

PROSY's businesses are categorized into five segments:

Classifieds - PROSY owns OLX group, a classified platform with a presence in 35 countries including Argentina, India, Indonesia, Ukraine, and South Africa. PROSY also owns Avito, a classified platform in Russia. Additionally, PROSY owns stakes in AutoTrader, legto, otomoto, and many more classified platforms. Payments & Fintech - PROSY owns PayU, a financial services provider operating in 17 markets in Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. Food Delivery - PROSY owns a 22% stake in Delivery Hero, a 54% stake in Latin American food delivery company ifood, and a 39% stake in Indian food delivery platform Swiggy. Social & Internet Platforms - In addition to Tencent, PROSY holds a 20% stake in Russian online platform mail.ru. Ventures & Other - PROSY holds stakes in educational companies such as codeacademy and udemy and Indian travel company MakeMyTrip, among others.

In fact, the company holds ownership stakes in 77 companies and ventures.

The company seeks to invest in companies with the potential to disrupt the industries in which they operate and build them into profitable operations. PROSY sees companies in emerging markets as holding the biggest opportunities, particularly China and India.

Strong Revenue Growth and Narrowing Losses

Prosus' revenues increased over 15% to $2.65 billion in the fiscal year ended 3/31/19. Many of PROSY's holdings are still in the early stages of operations and are spending heavily to fund future growth. However, its operating loss narrowed to $418 million from $615 million in fiscal 2018. The loss does not include $3.41 billion in income from Tencent, which the company classifies as an equity accounted investment. Additionally, PROSY also realized a $1.6 billion gain from its sale of its 10% stake in Flipkart to Walmart (NYSE:WMT) during fiscal 2019.

A Note of Caution - Two-Tiered Ownership

Naspers expects to retain a 73% ownership stake in PROSY. Naspers holds a different shares class as PROSY shareholders. As long as Naspers holds a majority stake in PROSY, the voting shares for Naspers and other shareholders are equivalent - one vote per share. But, if Naspers reduces its stake below 50%, its shares will convert to give it 10,000 votes per share versus one per share for other shareholders.

Summary

Investors may want to consider Prosus' shares as the price that they are paying is roughly equivalent to PROSY's ownership interest in Tencent. However, PROSY shareholders also receive ownership stakes in a portfolio of other companies and ventures seeking to exploit the potential of disruptive technologies in the emerging markets. Thus, shares of Prosus offer exposure to a variety of potentially disruptive companies for the price of Tencent.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PROSY, TCEHY, MLRUY, MMYT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.