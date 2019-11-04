BlackBerry: The Real Story Is In The Patents

The pessimism around BlackBerry has led to the markets ignoring the possible value in the company’s patents, which we think can make the stock a multi-bagger.

The company has been desperately trying re-align its portfolio to remain relevant in a world dominated by cloud and edge.

BlackBerry’s fall from among the top players in the smartphone pecking order was as phenomenal as was its rise to the top.

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) was previously known as Research In Motion (RIM) and was a pioneer in smartphone development. The company lost out to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the mobile operating systems and the commoditization in hardware also did not help the BlackBerry’s cause. However, during its heyday, BlackBerry amassed a trove of patents. While the consensus puts the value of BlackBerry’s patent portfolio at around the company’s current market cap, we think BlackBerry’s IP could make the stock multiply at least 3x from its current levels.

The BlackBerry story

In a simplistic representation, if the server is the hub, the edge is the spoke. The edge is where much of the data will reside in the future due to the connected devices and need to get last-mile information. The natural consequence of last-mile focus has been the pivot in the business model of companies focusing around the edge towards the edge. Including the companies that were already playing at the edge, analysis of edge data has spawned a new generation of security. While the likes of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) are looking at data at the machine level, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), etc. are analyzing traffic trends to preempt threats.

Not only has the endpoint security market become overcrowded but also have major players starting tying up to enhance their existing solutions. For example, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) had tied up with Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) for Akamai's CDN (content delivery networks or last-mile caching) solutions. Considering Azure’s growing ecosystem, a strong edge network bolsters the case of connected devices (gaming, etc.) to be housed on Microsoft’s Azure network.

For BlackBerry, the focus was on secure messaging and a premium user experience – BlackBerry was a leader in mobile when the world was trying to transition to the mobile. Considering that now it’s a ghost of its past self, BlackBerry has done the right thing by re-purposing its mobile-first portfolio to cater to the rising connected devices ecosystem. However, BlackBerry, a consumer product company that lost 40% of its market share in four years to newcomers in the smartphone space, begets the question: If BlackBerry could not hold its bastion against iOS and Android, how can one expect BlackBerry to carve out its niche in the increasingly complex endpoint security and connected devices markets (which are already dominated by iOS and Android)? The best answer is possibly BlackBerry’s stock price performance over the years.

Evidently, the market has been less than enthused with the BlackBerry management’s consistent hope about the transformation of the company’s business.

So what’s the value in the company?

We see BlackBerry not as a potentially fast-growing SaaS company but as an undervalued patent elephant. Since the company’s execution has left a lot to be desired, we will only be discussing the value of BlackBerry’s patent portfolio.

Per the company’s 40-F for the period ending February 2019:

As of February 28, 2019, the Company owned approximately 37,500 worldwide patents and applications, with an average life of about 10 years.

The value of BlackBerry’s patent portfolio was around $3 billion in 2013.

Another way of looking at this patent portfolio is that BlackBerry was estimated to have a revenue run rate of $200 million per year from this patent portfolio, which at a near zero marginal cost comes to $2 billion for the remaining duration of 10 years ($200 million X 10 = $2 billion).

The estimates of $2-3 billion rely on the third-party analysis or have been arrived by adding all the expected revenues for 10 years out. The 10-year approach is more applicable to an asset, where the use cases are defined. Applying the same framework to patent valuation may not necessarily be correct since the use cases for an asset will be limited versus that of a more fundamental element such as a patent. As an example, patents on telegraphic communication will have many more use cases across the value chain of communication and across industries versus a hotel (as an example of a hard asset that can be valued by adding cash flows) where the use cases will be limited to renting or selling the asset.

In the case of BlackBerry, analysis suggests that the company has patents spread across communication software and hardware, which further increases the potential use cases that BlackBerry’s IP could have.

Per the analysis presented, dated December 2017, BlackBerry had a total patent count of 20,253 (7,016 US and 13,237 worldwide) and patent application count of around 20,000 (nearly 40,000 less 20,253). Per the US Patent Office, BlackBerry was granted 337 patents (-50% y/y) in 2018. Assuming that BlackBerry also got worldwide patents in a ratio consistent with that of existing ratio worldwide patents to US patents, BlackBerry possibly got 636 patents (=13,237 / 7,016 times 337) in 2018. Thus, the total portfolio comes to 21,226 (= 20,253 + 337 + 636) patents at the end of 2018.

Per the company’s end of February 2019 filing, BlackBerry’s total patent and application count was 37,500 which would imply an application count of nearly 16,274 (37,500 less 21,226).

Based on the value of $2.5 billion (average of $2-3 billion as the estimated value of BlackBerry’s patent portfolio), the price per patent comes to $117k (= $2.5 billion / 21,226). To put this number in perspective, IPOfferings, an IP research and advisory firm, had published the value of deals and data for price per patent during the 2012-15 period to be much higher.

Source: IPOfferings

Our estimated price per patent is nearly 74% (1- 117/449) lower than what IPOfferings reported for 2015.

The article in 2013 had claimed a $3 billion value of the patents, and then in April 2018, the royalty from patents was estimated at $200 million. It is quite strange that since 2013, the value of BlackBerry’s patent portfolio has hovered around $2-3 billion when the use cases of technologies owned by BlackBerry have grown. Even at $2-3 billion, the price per patent comes out significantly lower than what industry numbers were four years back in 2015. Thus, quite clearly BlackBerry’s patent portfolio has been underpriced by the market.

Accordingly, we value BlackBerry’s patent portfolio based on market numbers. Considering that during 2015-18, the price/patent should have gone up (the addressable market for technology applications has been expanding), we need to adjust the 2015 reported price/patent to reflect what the price/patent would have been in 2018.

As a proxy for the potential appreciation in the market price of patents, we use the change in S&P 500 Information Technology Sector index during the same period and adjust the 2015 price/patent by the change in the index during this period.

Source: S&P

At the end of 2015, the index was at 721, and at the end of 2018, it was at 1,088. The net change during this period was 51%. Adjusting the 2015 price/patent, we get $678k ($449k times 1.51) as the price/patent at the end of 2018.

Before we estimate the value of BlackBerry’s patent portfolio, let us also consider the 16,274 applications that the company had. Per reports, the US Patent office granted over 50% of the applications in 2018. Simply applying 50% to BlackBerry’s patent application count of nearly 16,274 applications, we get 8,137 granted patents (16,274 X 50%).

Thus, BlackBerry’s total patent portfolio is likely to be nearly 29,000 (21,226 + 8,137. The exact number is 29,393 but we round it off to 29,000 to keep the calculations simple).

We apply a certain percentage discount to the value per patent to account for litigation costs and other IP related risks. What is left is applying our estimate of value per patent to each of these 29,000 patents to arrive at the value of BlackBerry’s patent portfolio.

Source: Author estimates

Even at a 50% discount to our estimated value/patent of $678k, BlackBerry’s patent portfolio could be worth around $10 billion. Considering the current market cap of the stock is closer to $3 billion, our most conservative assessment represents a 3.3x jump in BlackBerry’s $5.5 stock price.

From a risk perspective, the intrinsic value of the patent portfolio is $2-3 billion, which should limit the downside to $3.6 per share.

The risks and upside could arise from the following:

Who will buy: We think there are only a few buyers who will be able to absorb the breadth of technologies covered by BlackBerry’s patents. These buyers will also need to have significant resources to fund a deal (which we think would be at least $10 billion), limiting the list of potential buyers to the usual suspects (Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Google and Microsoft).

Value of the patents: The royalty revenue from BlackBerry’s patents has been estimated to grow, indicating healthy demand for the company’s IP. We think our estimate of $10 billion may be the base price, and should a bidding war begin, things could look much better for the shareholders.

Cylance, QNX, ESS: While John Chen had helped turn around Sybase to be ultimately sold to SAP (NYSE: SAP) in 2010, with BlackBerry, Chen is also at the helm of a company that was a leader in consumer technology but is having to transition to an enterprise set up to survive. The ensuing complexities don’t lend BlackBerry amenable to be easily managed. We think in case of BlackBerry, Chen is creating a proof of concept with tactical acquisitions and strategic alignment of sales team, etc. to showcase the real potential of BlackBerry’s IP rather than necessarily trying to build an enterprise software company. However, when a patent sale materializes, the work done in building out the company’s enterprise framework could become a cherry on the cake.

Timing of sale: The biggest challenge to BlackBerry’s stock moving up will be the closure of the potential patent portfolio sale. While the company has opened up for licensing its IP, there could be some more time before an outright sale is achieved, testing the patience of investors wanting to benefit from BlackBerry’s patent pile.

Conclusion

BlackBerry in many ways was (is?) going down the path of Kodak. However, the learnings from past and acknowledgement of competitor strength versus its weakness can help BlackBerry salvage some value for its shareholders. Should the company be able to build out a comprehensive narrative around the value of its patents leading to a respectable patent sale, we think the BlackBerry stock could potentially be a multi-bagger from its current levels.

