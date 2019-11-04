Cancom: Q3 Should Be Solid But Challenged By Tough Comparables

We expect to see a rather mixed stock reaction, with investors paying close attention to any comments regarding the macroeconomic environment.

Cancom (OTC:CCCMF) [ETR:COK] is scheduled to release its full Q3 financial figures on November 14. So far, the stock performance was very strong, returning +71% YTD compared to its benchmarks MDAX and TecDAX climbing by "only" 23% and 15.5%, respectively. We expect to see solid Q3 results, however, challenged by tough comparables, both on an annual and sequential basis. We reckon the stock price reaction might be potentially mixed.

Overall, we see only limited upside for Cancom, as the market has largely priced in the record strong 2019 (strongest organic top-line growth of 18.5%), in particular in light of the deteriorating macro environment. Historically, the company showed 6-9 months' time lag to the macro climate.

Q3 sales should pick up by 13.6% as one-time sales impact from Microsoft fades

We expect to see Cancom maintaining is double-digit growth trajectory with sales growing at 13.6%/11.8% (reported/organic) to reach €404m. We see Cancom will continue to benefit from ongoing demand for IT spending and growing market shares in the European IT market.

Overall, 9M '19 sales growth looks quite attractive with 24.1%/18.6% (reported/organic) - in line with the group's newly updated guidance of a "very significant growth", implying >10%. We note, in 2020 it will be hard to beat unusually strong growth of 2019 (21.8%/18.5% - reported/organic).

Chart 1 Buckle up as Cancom wrestles with tough comparables

Source: Image created by the author with data from Cancom

Growth in IT Solutions slacks after an exceptional Q2 '19

IT Solutions business segment (82% of total sales) is a pure project related/reselling business, with comprehensive support for IT infrastructure and applications. The range of services offered includes IT strategy consulting, project planning and implementation, and system integration, among others.

Q3 should level off to 13.3%/11% (reported/organic), following abnormally strong growth (44.7%/35.5% - reported/organic) in Q2 (largely due to discontinuation of the Windows 7 update by January 2020). We see, topline growth to be driven by continued solid demand for IT products while Cancom is aggressively pushing infrastructure deals with the goal to upsell their cloud products. We highlight Q3 is also facing a tough comparable basis, as Q3 last year recorded very strong growth of 27.3%/22.7% (reported/organic), after a disastrous second quarter (see chart below).

9M '19 growth of 24.7%/19.4% (reported/organic), with sales at €984m, looks very attractive for this segment and is in line with the group's guidance of "significant growth" or >10%.

We remind that this segment is susceptible to economic cycles and the level of investment activity in the IT sector with very low visibility of around 3-4 months. Historically, we have seen a 6-12 months' time lag with the macro environment starting to manifest in the financial performance.

Overall, according to the recent study from Bitkom Research (in German), the EU market for information technology is expected to grow at 2.4% in 2019 vs 2.9% last year - falling behind the USA and China, with 3.9% and 9.0%, respectively. Cancom has no exposure to those markets with no immediate plans to expand there.

Chart 2 IT Solutions facing some tough comparables

Source: Image created by the author with data from Cancom

Q3 Cloud growth should outstrip IT Solutions - in line with the guidance

Cloud Solutions segment with 18% of total sales and is the key growth and profitability engine going forward. Within this segment, Cancom operates its cloud software (partially as SaaS) as well as cloud-related hardware and shared managed services (IT infrastructure hosting) business.

Cloud Solutions should take the lead and outstrip IT Solutions with 15%/13% (reported/organic) growth. As Cancom mentioned in its Q2 conference call, Cloud sales should benefit from the strong H2 pipeline, which also prompted the company to adjust its full-year guidance from "significant" (<10%) to "very significant" (>10%) topline growth. We emphasize Q3 is also facing a tough comparable basis, as Q3 last year recorded a very strong growth of 44.1%/23.5% (reported/organic).

9M '19 growth of 21.2%/14.9% (reported/organic) with sales at €212m is somewhat slacking behind the group's guidance, as it reads, Cloud growth should be above that of an IT Solutions (9M '19e:24.7%/19.4% (reported/organic)).

Chart 3 Cloud segment should lead the growth

Source: Image created by the author with data from Cancom

Margin improvement on a sequential basis amid lower growth

In terms of profitability, we expect adj. EBITDA margin (excl. growth investments of c. €3m) to improve by 100bps to 8.4% from margin dip of 7.4% in Q2 '19, as topline growth starts to level off. However, on an annual basis, the margin improvement should be rather subtle at 10bps.

As we highlighted in our first article ("Cancom: Uncertain Market Environment Starts To Weigh On The Stock Price"), Cancom has only limited operating leverage in the IT Solutions business (c. 82% of sales) implying a very limited room for any margin expansion. This is mainly due to 1) high volume business - high share of low-margin products (i.e. hardware) and 2) growth in a service business, with rising personnel expenses.

In 9M '19 adj. EBITDA should be up by 18.2% y/y or 7.8% margin - 20bps below last year and in line with the group's guidance of "significant growth" or >10%. Such disappointing margin development in 9M compared to last year is mainly the result of high growth in IT Solutions (9M '19: 24.7% vs 16.4% in 9M '18).

For 2019, we see adjusted EBITDA margin at 8% or 16.6% growth and in line with the market (Bloomberg).

Chart 4 Low topline growth supports quarterly margin improvement

Source: Image created by the author with data from Cancom

Conclusion

We expect to see a solid set of results, with double-digit topline growth despite tough comparable. Profitability should benefit from decelerating growth improving moderately on a sequential basis. Given the recent guidance upgrade, we reckon Cancom will maintain its full-year outlook. We note, to keep a close eye on the management's wording regarding any implications of slowing macroeconomic environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.