Cheap Hope Bancorp Offering Decent Dividend Yield

Valuation analysis shows that the stock is currently trading at quite a cheap level. The market appears to have overreacted to prospects of earnings decline.

Hope Bancorp's (HOPE) earnings are expected to decline in 2020 compared to 2019 due to a reduction in margin that will undermine loan growth. The market appears to have overreacted to the prospects of earnings decline as the stock is currently trading at a market price that is much below my estimated target price for December 2020.

Moderate Loan Growth Expected in 2020

I'm expecting HOPE's loan growth to improve slightly after declining in the first half of 2019. The third quarter has already shown marked improvement in loan growth on linked quarter basis, as low interest rates and a flat yield curve have driven demand for commercial real estate loans. The commercial and industrial segment also underwent strong growth due to good business opportunities in the supermarket industry in the Northeast, and subsidiaries of Korean national companies operating in the US. Going forward, a further decline in interest rates is expected to further fuel loan growth. On the other hand, the management is wary of credit quality and is therefore being selective about credit disbursement, which will offset some of the effect of low rates on loan volume.

Keeping in mind the above factors, I'm expecting HOPE's loan portfolio to grow at a moderate level of 3.0% in 2020. In the 3QFY19 conference call, the management mentioned that their loan growth target for 2019 was 2% to 3%, and that they hoped to have higher growth in 2020. The table below shows my estimates for HOPE's loan portfolio as well as other key balance sheet items.

Another Rate Cut to Squeeze NIM

HOPE's deposit mix has improved slightly in the third quarter, which will help ease some of the pressure on net interest margin (NIM) from the fed funds rate cut. The proportion of non-interest bearing deposits in total deposits rose to 24.8% by the end of September, from 24.1% at the end of March 2019.

As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects NIM to decline by 5 to 8bps as a result of every 25bps Fed rate cut. Based on management's guidance, and my expectation of another Fed rate cut either in December or early next year, I'm expecting NIM to dip by 7bps in 1QFY20 and 2bps in 2QFY20 on linked quarter basis. The average for full-year 2020 is expected to be 10bps below the average for 2019, as shown in the table below.

Earnings to Dip by 6%

The reduction in NIM is expected to undermine loan growth next year, with the result that earnings will continue on a downtrend in 2020. Further, provisions charge is expected to normalize in 2020 after remaining subdued in 2019, which will further pressurize earnings next year. A natural growth in non-interest expense is also expected to contribute to earnings decline.

As a result of the above mentioned factors, I expect HOPE's earnings to decline by 6% in 2020 to $1.27 per share. The table below shows my estimates for key income statement items.

Dividends Likely to be Maintained

Despite the prospects of earnings decline, I'm expecting HOPE to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.14 per share. My expectation is attributable to a comfortable payout ratio of 44% for 2020. Moreover, HOPE's Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ratio was 12.65% at the end of September, versus regulatory requirement of 8.5%. As per management's estimates given in the 10-Q, CECL (Current Expected Credit Losses) implementation can reduce the Tier I ratio by 22 to 29bps, which will leave the ratio still far above the regulatory requirement. Consequently, capital adequacy requirements are unlikely to threaten dividends.

The dividend per share estimate of $0.14 every quarter, or $0.56 for the full year 2020, suggests a forward dividend yield of 3.92%.

HOPE Offering Double-Digit Potential Price Upside

HOPE has traded at an average price to book ratio (P/B) of 1.0 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $16.5 gives a target price of $16.5 for December 2020. This price target implies a double-digit price upside of 15.7%.

Conclusion: Adopting Bullish Stance

Based on the potential price upside of 15.7%, I'm adopting a bullish stance on the stock. The potential price upside and forward dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of 19.6%; hence, I'm recommending buying the stock.

