Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/1/19

Includes: ECA, FDX, MEC, PPR, STOK, TRN, ZM
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/1/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing in November and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
  • Mayville Engineering Company (MEC)
  • FedEx (FDX)
  • Encana (ECA)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Trinity Industries (TRN)
  • Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)
  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • CBTX (CBTX)
  • Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
  • OKTA (OKTA)
  • Garmin (GRMN)
  • Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)
  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)
  • Tempur Sealy International (TPX)
  • TriNet (TNET)
  • Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
  • Eli Lilly (LLY)
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Boze Brandon B

DIR

Trinity Industries

TRN

B

$32,912,500

2

Agi T

DIR, BO

TriNet

TNET

AB

$9,417,966

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$6,389,315

4

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$6,003,630

5

Healy James

DIR

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

YMAB

B

$2,520,000

6

Rtw Inv

BO

Stoke Therapeutics

STOK

B

$1,966,613

7

Edwardson John A

DIR

FedEx

FDX

B

$1,541,250

8

Penland Joe Sr

DIR

CBTX

CBTX

B

$275,490

9

Ricks Thomas G

DIR

Encana

ECA

B

$247,494

10

Kamphuis Robert D

CB, CEO, DIR

Mayville Engineering Company

MEC

B

$175,800

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Mp Thrift Inv

BO

Flagstar Bancorp

FBC

JS*

$219,356,000

2

Kao Min H

CB, DIR, BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$38,641,280

3

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$21,659,646

4

Macedo Alexandre

PR

Restaurant Brands International

QSR

S

$10,753,133

5

Thompson Scott L

CEO, PR, DIR

Tempur Sealy International

TPX

AS

$8,961,421

6

Benhorin Roy

CAO

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

AS

$7,000,090

7

Kumar Devinder

VP, CFO, TR

Advanced Micro Devices

AMD

AS

$4,199,860

8

Montgomery David

VP

Tempur Sealy International

TPX

AS

$3,607,600

9

Maddox Matt

CEO, DIR

Wynn Resorts

WYNN

AS

$3,061,688

10

Kerrest Jacques Frederic

DIR

OKTA

OKTA

AS

$2,735,836

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.