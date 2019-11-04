Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/1/19

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing in November and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- CBTX (CBTX)
- Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
- OKTA (OKTA)
- Garmin (GRMN)
- Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)
- Tempur Sealy International (TPX)
- TriNet (TNET)
- Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- Eli Lilly (LLY)
- Kinder Morgan (KMI)
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Boze Brandon B
|
DIR
|
Trinity Industries
|
TRN
|
B
|
$32,912,500
|
2
|
Agi T
|
DIR, BO
|
TriNet
|
TNET
|
AB
|
$9,417,966
|
3
|
Saba Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
Voya Prime Rate Trust
|
PPR
|
B
|
$6,389,315
|
4
|
Kinder Richard D
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Kinder Morgan
|
KMI
|
B
|
$6,003,630
|
5
|
Healy James
|
DIR
|
Y-mAbs Therapeutics
|
YMAB
|
B
|
$2,520,000
|
6
|
Rtw Inv
|
BO
|
Stoke Therapeutics
|
STOK
|
B
|
$1,966,613
|
7
|
Edwardson John A
|
DIR
|
FedEx
|
FDX
|
B
|
$1,541,250
|
8
|
Penland Joe Sr
|
DIR
|
CBTX
|
CBTX
|
B
|
$275,490
|
9
|
Ricks Thomas G
|
DIR
|
Encana
|
ECA
|
B
|
$247,494
|
10
|
Kamphuis Robert D
|
CB, CEO, DIR
|
Mayville Engineering Company
|
MEC
|
B
|
$175,800
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Mp Thrift Inv
|
BO
|
Flagstar Bancorp
|
FBC
|
JS*
|
$219,356,000
|
2
|
Kao Min H
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Garmin
|
GRMN
|
AS
|
$38,641,280
|
3
|
Lilly Endowment
|
BO
|
Eli Lilly
|
LLY
|
S
|
$21,659,646
|
4
|
Macedo Alexandre
|
PR
|
Restaurant Brands International
|
QSR
|
S
|
$10,753,133
|
5
|
Thompson Scott L
|
CEO, PR, DIR
|
Tempur Sealy International
|
TPX
|
AS
|
$8,961,421
|
6
|
Benhorin Roy
|
CAO
|
Zoom Video Communications
|
ZM
|
AS
|
$7,000,090
|
7
|
Kumar Devinder
|
VP, CFO, TR
|
Advanced Micro Devices
|
AMD
|
AS
|
$4,199,860
|
8
|
Montgomery David
|
VP
|
Tempur Sealy International
|
TPX
|
AS
|
$3,607,600
|
9
|
Maddox Matt
|
CEO, DIR
|
Wynn Resorts
|
WYNN
|
AS
|
$3,061,688
|
10
|
Kerrest Jacques Frederic
|
DIR
|
OKTA
|
OKTA
|
AS
|
$2,735,836
Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.