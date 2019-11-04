Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/1/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/1/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing in November and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Mayville Engineering Company (MEC)

FedEx (FDX)

Encana (ECA)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Trinity Industries (TRN)

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

CBTX (CBTX)

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

OKTA (OKTA)

Garmin (GRMN)

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

TriNet (TNET)

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Boze Brandon B DIR Trinity Industries TRN B $32,912,500 2 Agi T DIR, BO TriNet TNET AB $9,417,966 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $6,389,315 4 Kinder Richard D CB, DIR, BO Kinder Morgan KMI B $6,003,630 5 Healy James DIR Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB B $2,520,000 6 Rtw Inv BO Stoke Therapeutics STOK B $1,966,613 7 Edwardson John A DIR FedEx FDX B $1,541,250 8 Penland Joe Sr DIR CBTX CBTX B $275,490 9 Ricks Thomas G DIR Encana ECA B $247,494 10 Kamphuis Robert D CB, CEO, DIR Mayville Engineering Company MEC B $175,800

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Mp Thrift Inv BO Flagstar Bancorp FBC JS* $219,356,000 2 Kao Min H CB, DIR, BO Garmin GRMN AS $38,641,280 3 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $21,659,646 4 Macedo Alexandre PR Restaurant Brands International QSR S $10,753,133 5 Thompson Scott L CEO, PR, DIR Tempur Sealy International TPX AS $8,961,421 6 Benhorin Roy CAO Zoom Video Communications ZM AS $7,000,090 7 Kumar Devinder VP, CFO, TR Advanced Micro Devices AMD AS $4,199,860 8 Montgomery David VP Tempur Sealy International TPX AS $3,607,600 9 Maddox Matt CEO, DIR Wynn Resorts WYNN AS $3,061,688 10 Kerrest Jacques Frederic DIR OKTA OKTA AS $2,735,836

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.