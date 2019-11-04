Mount Milligan Won't Spoil Royal Gold's Party

In addition to the usual spate of challenges that companies face, Royal Gold's (RGLD) incoming CEO will have a new challenge on hand when he takes over the stewardship of the company from Tony Jensen who is retiring. On October 30th, Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) announced an impairment charge of $230M at its Mount Milligan mine. Mount Milligan represents the largest portion of Royal Gold's net asset value and almost a third of the book value of Mount Milligan on Centerra's balance sheet and the downgrade will negatively affect Royal Gold. While the news is negative for Royal Gold, the impact is related more to timing of revenue versus the productivity of the mine. Royal Gold's portfolio remains in solid shape; however, its current valuation remains expensive.

Costs have been rising at Mount Milligan and gold recoveries have continued to remain challenged versus what had been previously envisioned prior to the project being green-lighted. The challenges at Mount Milligan have persisted, but based on my analysis, they are not deeply structural.

Here is a brief overview of the factors driving Centerra's impairment decision:

Higher unit costs arising from water sourcing requirements

Higher maintenance costs

Higher labor costs possibly linked to turnover

Lower mill throughput

Overhang on Royal Gold shares could last for months

It is too early to speculate on whether or not these issues will persist for multiple years or whether they can be rectified in the coming quarters, but we should have more details on hand directly from Centerra in due course. However, regardless of whether or not these issues are fixed in the medium term, the impact to Royal Gold will be material. That Mount Milligan's metal stream is important to RGLD is an understatement because it represents almost 25% of Royal Gold's consensus NAV and is considered to be the crown jewel of Royal Gold's portfolio.

Centerra is expected to release a new mine plan for Mount Milligan in the coming months as it struggles to bring costs under control and generate positive cash flows from the project. While it is almost a certainty that the updated mine plan will result in a material reduction of metal content being produced, the quantum of this change is unknown at the moment. The immediate negative reaction to Royal Gold's share price of ~6% may be appropriate; however, the uncertainty will likely create a lasting overhang on Royal Gold's shares, which I believe may produce a buying opportunity in the coming weeks.

There was some silver lining in Centerra's announcement. Contained within the news release, Centerra let on that issues around water availability may be partially abated as it experienced success in its groundwater exploration program and that these water sources may be available to come online as early as December 2019. The required permits have not been obtained, but there is not expected to be any delays around receiving permits.

Royal Gold's portfolio is diverse and robust because of its diversity beyond Mount Milligan

An in-depth evaluation of Royal Gold's portfolio can be distilled into two observations, one positive and the other negative.

The positive: Royal Gold's portfolio is reasonably diverse both geographically as well as numerically. Royal gold has 186 properties in its portfolios out of which 41 are producing and 16 are under construction. Furthermore, 47 of these properties are under economic evaluation which should translate to revenue growth, especially if gold prices were to begin moving materially higher. The negative: The producing properties in RGLD's portfolios are also reasonably diverse geographically. However, a number of these mines have experienced ongoing challenges, similar to Mount Milligan. New Gold's (NGD) Rainy River mine in particular has been experiencing massive challenges since it was built. Recoveries have been lower than anticipated, mill availability has also been lower than expected, and to nobody's surprise, costs have been significantly higher than forecast. The remedy to this is currently being contemplated and the expected outcome will be a revised mine plan which will focus on the higher grade gold and result in smaller overall resource. However, the potential to produce a Mt. Milligan type event is quite low given that Rainy only accounts for 3% of RGLD's NAV. Pueblo Viego, which accounts for 10% of RGLD's NAV is a mixed bag. On one hand, the mine has regularly faced protests from local farmers who claim to have been impacted from the waste discharges from the mine. On another hand, the Barrick (GOLD) and Newmont (NEM) JV is currently contemplating a large $1B expansion of the project. The Wassa project, which accounts for ~3% of RGLD's NAV, has also been faced with numerous challenges over the years.

The one very important factor going in favor of RGLD is time. Virtually all the mines which are currently producing are likely to continue production despite challenges that they face. As a result, Royal Gold's stream will continue to be delivered with the one potential hurdle being the timing of the delivery. An investor can take solace in that. Virtually all streamers including RGLD point to their investors one very important fact. This being that a streamer is not exposed to management issues, cost issues and environmental liabilities - all of which are borne by the operator.

RGLD remains a decent investment for those seeking exposure to precious metal prices

Despite the challenges at Mount Milligan, Royal Gold is a decent long-term investment for investors wishing to get exposure to precious metals. It, however, is not my preferred name in the space. My preference in the streaming space is towards Wheaton Precious (WPM) and this has more to do with my take on valuations rather than my opinion about the management team of RGLD or any other measure.

Over its history, RGLD has delivered great execution and value creation to its shareholders. Today, every $200 increase in the price of gold translates to an 11% increase in the NAV and its diverse portfolio should continue delivering to the shareholders.

I like RGLD over the long term, but I would wait for a more opportune entry into the stock

As an entry point, I would begin to look hard at RGLD around the low to mid-$90/share level assuming current metal prices hold. The uncertainty from the Mt. Milligan cloud could be just the recipe for a decent entry point into Royal Gold. RGLD remains valued at a substantial premium to the likes of Wheaton Precious and Sandstorm (SAND) and at a sizeable premium to the venerable Franco-Nevada (FNV). Around $90/share, RGLD's NAV multiple becomes cheaper compared to Franco and begins to approach WPM's NAV multiple and presents a compelling bargain. I would be a buyer of the name around these levels.

