Revisiting DRDGold: The Roodepoort Rocket Is Flying Once Again

DRDGold (DRD) is known as the Roodepoort Rocket because of the way its results and share price take off when the gold price rises. This is because the company is a marginal producer and there’s a high leverage to the price of gold. Since I last covered DRDGold in June, the share price has increased by over 130% and the company has also tripled its dividend. However, the great performance of DRDGold was also due to the flawless execution of the ambitious Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR) project and I think that there’s a lot to look forward to as Sibanye (SBGL) look set to boost its stake to 50.1% and take control.

Q3 2019 production results

On October 28, DRDGold announced that its gold production rose by 5% quarter-on-quarter to 48koz during the third quarter of 2019 as the FWGR operation achieved its planned throughput of 500,000tpm from Phase 1 and successfully started operating its mills. While the company previously announced that Phase 1 reached commercial production in April 1, this excluded the milling section.

During Q3 2019, all-in sustaining costs in rand terms rose by 11%, mainly due to the change in estimate of environmental rehabilitation recognized, which lowered unit costs in Q2 2019. Looking at adjusted figures, it’s clear why DRDGold is known as the Roodepoort Rocket. Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to 326.1 million rand during the quarter thanks to a 15% increase in the gold price received as well as a 6% rise in gold sold.

Also, despite the distribution of a 136.4 million rand dividend, cash and cash equivalents increased to 333.6 million rand from 279.5 million rand.

Sibanye’s option and Phase 2 at FWGR

DRDGold acquired what is now FWGR in 2018 and issued shares equal to 38.05% of its enlarged capital to Sibanye. Also, the latter has a two-year option to boost its stake to 50.1% by subscribing for new shares at a 10% discount to the 30-day VWAP. Business magazine finweek has cited James Wellsted, head of investor relations for Sibanye, as saying that the acquisition of DRDGold is pretty much a given and that the group is already consolidating the company's numbers in its published results.

According to the media outlet, Sibanye’s control option expires in February, but I think this is incorrect. The option is supposed to expire 24 months after the effective date of the FWGR purchase, which was July 31, 2018. In any case, it looks very likely for DRDGold to be taken over by Sibanye in 2020.

This opens up the door for the funding of Phase 2 at FWGR. The capex for Phase 1 was around $22 million and DRDGold had no issues funding this on its own. However, Phase 2's capex stands at around $200 million before including contingencies and project services.

(Source: DRDGold)

I still believe DRDGold should choose the alternative option for Phase 2 of FWGR, which includes upgrading the Driefontein 4 tailings storage facility and would cost just around $27 million:

(Source: DRDGold)

Possible additions to DRDGold’s business

Sibanye is currently in talks over a potential acquisition of the Mponeng and Mine Waste Solution assets of AngloGold Ashanti (AU) as the latter plans to exit South Africa. If a deal were to take place, I think that the Mine Waste Solution assets would be a good fit for DRDGold.

DRDGold CEO Niel Pretorius seems to think ever beyond that, as with a partner like Sibanye, he sees the possibility to reprocess gold dumps across the east, west and central parts of Johannesburg.

Looking beyond gold, Wellsted thinks that DRDGold could also become Sibanye’s vehicle for the re-treatment of other metals. The latter is currently the third largest producer of platinum in the world and it has a lot of dumps. If DRDGold were to foray into platinum production, there’s a large local producer of PGM from chrome tailings named Sylvania Platinum (OTC:SAPLF), which I think could be a good addition to the business. I’ve covered the latter here.

Conclusion

DRDGold has successfully commissioned Phase 1 of its FWGR project and I think this could lead to a re-rate by the market as it’s no longer a single-asset operation. The high price of gold is also helping this marginal producer as adjusted EBITDA is currently over $20 million per year.

However, the mine life of Phase 1 of FWGR is just five years and DRDGold needs to decide what it plans to do about Phase 2 soon. Sibanye looks certain to exercise its control option and some funding for the project will come from there.

I think that it’s likely for Sibanye to keep the DRDGold brand due to traditions, as the latter is the oldest listed company in South Africa. It seems destined to become Sibanye’s tailings retreatment vehicle and could venture into other metals into the future.

DRDGold is now worth over $300 million, but I think the company is cheap as it has no debt and EBITDA on an annualized basis is over $80 million. Also, the alternative option for Phase 2 of FWGR looks great even at gold prices of $1,200 per ounce.

