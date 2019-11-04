Genuine Parts Company: Actually Not That Bad
by: The European View
Summary
Genuine Parts has a fantastic track record.
While the car industry is somewhat underrepresented in my retirement portfolio, I am looking for a good long-term fit.
According to my three grade rating, Genuine Parts is generally worth an investment, but there is no hurry.
The car industry is somewhat underrepresented in my retirement portfolio. This applies to both manufacturers and suppliers. In particular the diesel scandal, the disruptive changes caused by the introduction of electric vehicles and the cyclical