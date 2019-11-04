Lizhi Begins U.S. IPO Effort

LIZI has grown revenue and gross profit, but now at a decelerating rate, while producing increasing comprehensive losses.

The firm provides podcasting services in China.

Lizhi has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Lizhi (LIZI) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates a social audio platform for user-generated content in China.

LIZI is growing revenue and gross profit but at a decelerating rate and is generating increasing comprehensive losses.

I’ll provide my final thoughts when we learn more IPO details.

Company & Technology

Guangzhou, China-based Lizhi was founded in 2010 to develop a mobile audio platform for user-generated content that launched in 2013.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO and Director Jinnan (Marco) Lai, who was previously CEO at Shanghai Labox Information Technology.

Lizhi has developed a social audio platform for user-generated content that features tools which enable creators to create, edit, store and share their audio content.

In Q3 2019, Lizhi counted 46.6 million average total Monthly Active Users [MAUs], an increase of 26.7% from about 36.8 million average total MAUs in Q3 2018.

During the same period, the number of monthly active hosts increased by 12.3% from about 5.1 million to 5.7 million in Q3 2019.

The platform’s ‘average monthly total interactions’ in Q3 2019, representing the sum of monthly average number of comments, private messages, posts, likes and multi-user on-air dialogues, reached 2.5 billion, an increase of 27.6% from 2.0 billion during the same period last in 2018.

The firm’s platform offers podcasts across 27 categories, such as life and relationships, parenting, education, talk shows and music radio, as well as 107 sub-categories that include love and bedtime stories, and family.

Lizhi also offers other types of audio media entertainment, including social, music, talk shows, animation, comics and games, as well as audiobooks.

Investors in Lizhi included Orchid Asia Group Management, Xiaomi, Morningside Private Investors, Shunwei Capital, and Matrix Partners China (Source: Crunchbase).

The firm markets its services primarily through advertising brand marketing.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven but trending lower as revenues have increased, per the table below:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 25.0% 2018 16.9% 2017 45.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of selling & marketing spend, was 1.0x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 1.0 2018 2.5

Source: Company registration statement

Notably, management has provided no customer retention information, a critical aspect of evaluating subscription-based revenue models.

Market

According to a recent market research report by Daxue Consulting, the Chinese podcast market grew by 70% year-over-year in terms of total users, reaching 170 million in 2018.

The podcast industry in China was projected to grow over $7.3 billion in 2018, primarily due to most podcasts being paid subscriptions with a focus on educational content, also known as the ‘pay for knowledge’ industry.

As a comparison, the U.S. market is currently worth only $314 million annually, and while individual podcasters in China can make up to $8 million a year with 250,000 listeners, Serial, the most popular podcast in America, profited about $500,000 with 19 million downloads.

Data from iiMedia shows that the China audiobooks market was valued at 3.24 billion yuan ($460 million) in 2017, which further rose to 4.5 billion yuan ($650 million) in 2018 and is projected to reach 7.8 billion yuan ($1.15 billion) by 2020.

The overall China audio market is projected to generate more than 6.09 billion yuan ($840 million) by 2019, with 486 million users listening.

Financial Performance

LIZI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate

Increased gross profit and stable gross margin

Negative and uneven operating profit

Uneven and currently negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $70,882,000 31.2% 2018 $116,146,000 74.1% 2017 $66,695,441 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $20,669,000 36.5% 2018 $33,878,000 87.7% 2017 $18,045,147 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 29.16% 2018 29.17% 2017 27.06% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $(8,517,000) -12.0% 2018 $(1,745,000) -1.5% 2017 $(22,047,353) -33.1% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $(37,970,000) 2018 $(32,417,000) 2017 $(65,561,176) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $(4,554,000) 2018 $2,031,000 2017 $(4,607,941)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $23.5 million in cash and $29.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was $1.6 million.

IPO Details

LIZI has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares.

Class B shareholders, who will be the company founders, will be entitled to ten votes per share versus one vote per Class A share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Per the firm’s latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

To develop innovative products To invest in the application of our AI technologies To expand our overseas operations For general corporate purposes

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse and Citigroup.

Commentary

LIZI is attempting to tap U.S. public market capital for its expansion plans in a difficult time for Chinese firms on U.S. markets. The recent performance of Chinese IPOs over the past few years has been disappointing, leading investors to avoid the cohort.

The firm’s financials show a company that is growing revenue and gross profit but at a decelerating rate of growth. Additionally, LIZI is still generating operating losses and increasing comprehensive losses, indicating no serious path to profitability. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven but trending downward.

The market opportunity for podcasts in China appears significant and is expected to grow markedly in the medium term, so the firm enjoys favorable industry dynamics.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Valuation at IPO will be critical to determine whether the reward is worth the risk for this company.

I’ll provide an update when we learn those details.

