Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSHZF) CEO William Ackman on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCPK:PSHZF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Ackman - Chief Executive Officer & Portfolio Manager

Ben Hakim - Head of Public Relations

Anthony Massaro - Investment Analyst

Feroz Qayyum - Investment Analyst

Ryan Israel - Investor Relations

Charles Korn - Investment Analyst

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2019 Investor Call for Pershing Square Capital Management. At this time all callers are on a listen-only mode. Today's call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host Mr. William Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager. Sir, please go ahead.

William Ackman

Thank you operator. To remind the people on the call, we do provide a disclaimer which highlights a number of risks areas. I encourage you to take a look at the website to read that disclaimer rather than take time on the call.

As usual, we will do our best to answer questions we've received as part of our commentary, where we may add on or I may add on to the end questions that we've received that we don't address during the course of our remarks.

We're going to focus our comments really on the -- kind of, in depth on the portfolio. And with that, why don't we start with our largest investment Chipotle? Anthony, why don't you update us on the most recent quarter? Obviously, the business has made huge progress. What are recent developments?

Anthony Massaro

Sure. Thanks Bill. So Chipotle reported strong Q3 results on October 22 after market that beat consensus on all metrics. Same-store sales grew 11% including transaction growth of 7.5%. This is the seventh consecutive quarter of accelerating same-store sales and accelerating transactions, which is every single quarter since Brian Niccol became CEO. It's pretty remarkable.

Management commented on the call that comps were the strongest at the end of the quarter. So at the end of September. That was concurrent with the launch of carne asada, their new limited-time offering protein steak and that management saw the strength in sales continue into October.

Restaurant margin was nearly 21% for the quarter, which was up over 2 percentage points versus the prior year and earnings per share grew 77% year-over-year. Despite these exceptional results, the stock traded down approximately 5% the day after earnings, with investors citing several areas of concern.

Those were unit growth guidance for 2020, carne asada running out potentially towards the end of the year, concerns about future margin flow-through and concerns around valuation. So I don't know. I'll address each of those in turn.

So on the unit growth guidance, there was a slight shift of unit openings from the fourth quarter of 2019 into 2020 and then an absolute level of unit openings for 2020 was a touch below what people were expecting. This is because management is taking time to pivot the real estate strategies to open more of what they call, their Chipotlanes, which is basically a digital drive-through.

So it's a drive-through in which you order ahead on your mobile phone and you go to pick it up at the window. You don't order at the window. Management has opened several of these stores during the year. They'll have about 60 opened by the end of 2019 and they've seen remarkable results.

And I believe this will be a comp lever for the business to grow same-store sales for years to come. So they really wanted to pivot to make sure they're opening the right type of store. And we think this actually enhances the long-term value of the business. It does not diminish it.

On carne asada that was always intended to be a limited-time offering and it is the first of many items to come in the stage gate process. The company's currently testing white queso or queso blanco, new salads, quesadilla and a variety of new beverage offerings. And these will be some of the items to come in the coming quarters that should drive sales. And if you look at what carne asada did for sales in the most recent quarter, we're very excited.

Around margin flow-through, every order there is margin-accretive, including delivery orders. And the majority of the company's sales in the digital business, which is about 18% of their sales, actually come through mobile order ahead and pick up, which is their highest margin channel. So we don't really share the concerns that some people have raised around margin flow-through. We think the recent pace is quite robust and we expect that to continue.

Management reiterated on the call, they're heuristic around getting back to $2.5 million in annual average restaurant sales. That should translate into a 25% restaurant margin. So $2.5 million equals 25%. If cost pressures end up being higher than what management anticipates, what comforts us here is that this business has fantastic latent pricing power, as the value of the offering is just quite superior to most of the other things we see on the market.

The final area of concern was around valuation. It's ironic. People brought this up after earnings, because the multiple has actually got better as consensus numbers were revised upwards after they reported. But just to give some context around how we think about the valuation for Chipotle, this company obviously trades at a substantial premium to the market, but that reflects the extremely robust level of earnings growth that you're seeing, most recent quarter up 77%.

If you look a few years out after the recovery is more fully materialized, we think the multiple actually becomes quite cheap. The sales levers are in place for near to medium-term growth and those are really around digital access including Chipotlanes, menu innovation including some of the items I just talked about.

And then, loyalty, where the company has just launched that program in March of this year and they're really just scratching the surface on what they can do around personalized marketing to incent behavior. Over the longer term, you get free options around things like international growth and breakfast.

That shares are down approximately 10% since their peak on October 21, over 5% of this move was due to restaurant sector performance. So the S&P broad index of restaurants' stocks is down about 5% since that time frame. And that's something that's impacted each of our restaurant investments, which we'll talk about.

But regardless of sort of near-term technical moves and rotations these are fantastic businesses with tremendous returns on capital. And we think fundamentals are going to drive share price performance over the line.

William Ackman

So Anthony, when you think of the last seven quarters and sequential improvement, really almost every metric of the business, among the levers that have been pulled by Brian, in a way, how far has the lever been pulled? Meaning, where are we in terms of delivery versus potential? Where are we in terms of restaurant growth Chipotlanes, new product innovation? Is there a way for you to kind of help us get a sense of where we are?

Anthony Massaro

Sure. So, I think, across all the levers to drive growth are really in the early stages. So the most progress has probably been made on the digital side. But digital is accounting for 18% of sales today. At top-performing stores, it's over 30% of mix. And at some key competitors, it's over 30% of mix and that's without sort of the Chipotlane as an enhancement to that.

So we think that that has tremendous room to grow going forward. And the catering business within that is also quite small, remains a low single-digit percentage of sales. And there are competitors that have catering businesses that account for over 10% of sales. So we think that one they probably made the most progress, but they're still -- we're still in sort of the first three innings out of nine if you would.

On the menu innovation side, we've seen one limited-time offering. And then we also saw lifestyle bowls which was a recombination of existing ingredients. So really have the first item. And it's still continuing its run. And then next year, the stage is set for many more items to come both next year and in the year subsequent to that. So that's really early days and the returns that we've seen on the first new menu item have been very exciting in terms of the impact on same-store sales.

On the throughput side, so their peak throughput was sort of 35 transactions at peak every 15 minutes. They're currently closer to 25. Just getting that back to 35 is a tremendous unlock both in terms of sales when people don't sort of see the line and walk away and also in terms of margin flow-through. And then finally in terms of unit growth, the company has made some progress, but there's a long way to go.

The CEO Brian gave an interview a few months ago where he cited the potential for up to 7,000 stores in the U.S. They're currently just over 2,500 and they're just scratching the surface on figuring out international. It sounds like from the most recent call, they've made some exciting progress in Canada, which will likely be the first area of growth, but there's no reason this brand can't exist in many other countries around the globe.

William Ackman

I think what I find compelling in terms of the opportunity is sales peak at around $2.5 million average unit volumes and that was five years ago, four, five years ago?

Anthony Massaro

Yes in the summer of 2015.

William Ackman

And today we're at $2.2 million?

Anthony Massaro

Yes, just under $2.2 million.

William Ackman

And we didn't have digital. We didn't have delivery. We didn't have sales. We didn't have new product innovation et cetera. I mean, I guess the question is why we can't we get to $2.5 million a lot faster in light of all of that?

Anthony Massaro

Yes. Look I think we definitely can. The AUV growth this year, it looks like it'll be close to 9%. So they're definitely making quick progress, but there's no structural reason whatsoever they can't get to well beyond $2.5 million per store with all these growth levers that we've talked about. And if you look at margins back when they were at $2.5 million per store in sales margins then were at 27% to 28%. And there's been some cost inflation since then, but this management team has also proven to be -- to manage the business exceptionally well and perhaps better than the old team. And we're excited to see what that margin structure looks like under the new regime once they've reattained those sales levels.

William Ackman

So Brian, why don't you update us on restaurant brands? Obviously -- oh it's going to be Feroz today. So Feroz, why don't you take us through the quarter on restaurant brands? Obviously, a great quarter for Burger King and Popeyes less so for Tim Hortons, but walk us through how we think about this on both a consolidated basis in each of the components?

Feroz Qayyum

Sure. Thanks, Bill. So restaurant brand as you mentioned reported very strong overall Q3 results where organic revenues grew 5% and organic EBITDA grew 8%. These strong results as you mentioned were driven by record results at both Burger King and Popeyes, while Tim Hortons somewhat offsets them with weaker results. So Burger King's same-store sales increased 5%, which is their best result since 2015 and that was in due part to the nationwide launch of the Impossible Whopper which is already one of their best product launches ever. Popeyes' same-store sales grew 10% and that's their best in decades. And that was driven by the new Popeyes chicken sandwich, which received unprecedented attention by customers and sold that within two weeks. While it was only available for part of the quarter, we think it still drove continued interest in Popeyes and had a positive effect throughout the quarter. Now thankfully they were able to resecure supply and launch the sandwich again yesterday this time with the backing of a national media launch as well.

William Ackman

With -- in a relatively small component of the stores?

Feroz Qayyum

That's correct. On the other hand, Tim Hortons posted weak results as same-store sales declined 1.4%. In particular, Tim's has recently launched rewards programs. Tim's Rewards is now having a negative impact on same-store sales, as the discounting from the redemption of the program is more than offsetting the incremental traffic. We believe management's actually working on solutions to improve the loyalty program with the eventual goal of obviously increasing same-store sales over time. So look despite the softness in Tims' same-store sales, restaurant brands still grew EBITDA at 8%, thanks to 5% unit growth.

And so while shares are down now 17% from peak at the end of August, they now only trade at about 21 times our estimate of next year's free cash flow, which we think is a significant discount to both its peers and in a lot of the great business quality and our expectation of their future growth potential. As a reminder, we think that restaurant brands on a consolidated basis can grow free cash flow per share in the mid-teens for the foreseeable future. And so we continue to like our investment and especially at these prices here.

William Ackman

Okay, great. Thank you for the update. Hilton, Ryan why don't you talk about the quarter?

Ryan Israel

Sure. So our thesis on Hilton is that its business model franchise model much like QSRs. It's one of the great models in the world and we effectively think that Hilton will be able to grow its earnings in really any economic environment. And as a result the business model is worth very high multiple of earnings. We think that this quarter the thesis really play out. Amidst the trade war and a softer economic environment around the globe, the company's RevPAR, which is effectively measured with same-store sales only increased by about 0.4%. Yet the company was still able to grow its EBITDA at about 9% and grow its earnings per share at close to a mid-teens rate, which we think really demonstrates how this is a business that can grow in any economic environment at an attractive rate.

And the reason why it's able to sustain this high-growth rate in light of weaker economic results on the top line is because it has an embedded pipeline of growth. The company is growing its units at about a 6% to 7% rate and we see this to continue well into the future. Another thing we like about Hilton that came through this quarter is the company has a superb capital allocation plan. The company is currently on pace to return about 6% of its market cap, primarily through share buybacks to shareholders which will further bolster earnings growth and we think are being done at very attractive prices in light of our view of the valuation of the business.

So over time, we think that Hilton even in a weaker economic environment is still likely to grow its EBITDA at a high single-digit rate and its earnings at a mid-teens rate. And to the extent the economic environment is stronger and the company can return to a 2% or 3% normalized same-store sales or RevPAR growth, we believe this is a business that can grow even faster than that. So we continue to like the stock. And we think that even in light of the appreciation which has been rather significant since the end of earnings a few weeks ago, stock is up about 15% since these positive results came out, we think at 23 times earnings, this is still quite a bargain and we continue to like it here.

William Ackman

Great. Charles, Lowe's why don't you -- we don't have the quarterly results obviously, I guess, we have last quarter's result, but they're going to announce earnings in a few weeks. Why don't you give us an update?

Charles Korn

Sure. I'll give you some perspective on Q2 results. Given that since our last communication, they have reported Q2 results in August. That quarter showed significant progress against the company's ongoing business transformation and alleviated some concerns that emerged following Q1 results showcasing both good same-store sale results which was up 3.2% in the U.S. and sequential gross margin improvement as the pricing and systems issues that emerged in Q1 were kind of resolved in Q2 and continue to improve over time.

The company was -- continues to execute against the multitude of work streams, collectively designed to improve customer service and product merchandising, or reducing structural costs and investing in IT systems and distribution for the future.

In recent quarters, the company has specifically focused on a handful of initiatives centered on retail fundamentals for the critical Pro business, i.e. the professional tradesman and we believe these efforts are beginning to produce the results.

And as we mentioned given the Lowe's February fiscal year-end, the company will be reporting Q3 results later this month and we expect to see continued progress regarding Lowe's many ongoing strategic initiatives and further sequential improvement in gross margins as Lowe's builds on progress made in Q2.

Specific initiatives which are likely to be particularly impactful over the next few quarters include the deployment of the company's new price management system and integration with new pricing analytics tool which should be complete in Q1 of next year; the national rollout of Lowe's new customer-centric labor scheduling model, which should be complete by the end of this year; and then the migration of lowes.com web properties to a new cloud-based infrastructure to be completed in Q1 of next year.

So, a handful of very significant initiatives that should be complete over the next couple of quarters. And we believe these initiatives and others are laying the foundation for a multi-year transformation.

Successful execution of Lowe's current business plan which is helped by the company's large share repurchase program should allow Lowe's to generate greater than $10 of earnings per share in the future. And while the stock is in…

William Ackman

You started talking about the future. The future can be 100 years from now, it can be three years from now, what is yours -- what do you mean by the future?

Charles Korn

So, we'd say in the next few years. I think there's -- it depends on the economic conditions. So what -- the heuristic that they presently provide is for a 12% margin at $370,000 of revenue per square foot. And we think it's possible that they can achieve that in the next kind of two to four years depending on economic conditions and the pace of the transformation. So, next few years.

And while the stock has increased 24% year-to-date, it currently trades at 17 times analyst estimates of 2020 earnings which is both well below what we believe is the company's structural potential and their current medium-term targets. So, we think that the company has the potential to continue to appreciate significantly as the business transformation takes hold.

William Ackman

Yes, my view on this situation is that shareholders are still building I would say confidence. It's a bit of still a wait-and-see story. But as they make progress -- if they continue to make progress, I think you'll see a revaluation pretty quickly.

There was a piece in the journal this morning I thought was interesting talking about how people are staying in their homes longer that the cost to move, transaction costs, et cetera are quite high. You might want to comment on the impact on their business.

Charles Korn

Yes. So, the average age of housing stock has expanded by about seven or eight years over the last decade. It's now in the high 30 years, probably 37, 38 years. And home once it kind of achieves a certain average age of life, the amount of spend goes up significantly as you have to redo the roof, you start remodeling the kitchen, et cetera. So, people are staying in their homes longer and that's why you're seeing a repair and remodel cycle, which is probably still expanding at 4% to 5%.

And then additionally when you have -- depending on the future outlook for rates, but it's kind of a Catch 22 in a low rate environment. People are more inclined to either do repair and remodel or they may be move and upgrade to a new home and then you have better housing starts.

Alternatively, in a higher rate environment, you might see again people stay in their home longer as they've locked in a mortgage rate that's lower than what their alternative is if they were to refinance or move.

So, I think we feel good about the outlook on the repair and remodel cycle in particular and I think that should be supportive of their current kind of low to mid-single-digits comp heuristic.

William Ackman

Great. Thank you. Starbucks, Anthony, it's obviously a great quarter. Stock is actually -- looks quite cheap relative to where it was even a month ago. So what happened?

Anthony Massaro

Thanks Bill. Yes. So, I concluded my Chipotle remarks commenting on the sector impacts on our restaurant stocks. And the impact for that has been even more pronounced for Starbucks. So, Starbucks is down about 16% since its July 26 peak versus the sector which is down 10%. So, yes, there was a little bit of a guide down in terms of 2020 earnings expectations in early September that probably accounted for the bulk of the gap between the 16% and the 10%. But the good news is the business continues to perform exceptionally well and this new management team has proven to be one that guides conservatively.

So, why don't I talk about each of those? So, the company reported strong fiscal Q4 and fiscal 2019 full year results on October 30th after the close. These included global same-store sales that increased by 5% with transactions up 2%. There was strong performance in both of the company's key markets, the U.S. and China.

So, the U.S. same-store sales grew 6% including transaction growth of 3%. On a two-year stack basis, both same-store sales and transactions in the U.S. accelerated 200 basis points versus last quarter.

Cold beverage continues to drive growth in the U.S. with Nitro now in all company-operated stores as of August and that's also in marketing behind the Nitro platform started. And we've seen the first innovation on that platform the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew which performed very well and is likely the first of many sort of seasonal and permanent innovations to come on that platform.

In China, same-store sales grew 5% including transaction growth of 2%. This is the second consecutive quarter of mid-single-digit same-store sales growth there which is very impressive in light of the 17% growth in the store base in China and the intense competitive environment in that country.

Digital is driving growth in China. So, delivery accounts for 7% of sales there versus less than 1% in the U.S. and the recently launched mobile order and pay pickup capabilities account for 3% of sales there versus 16% in the U.S. This last mobile order and pay capability we think is a tremendous area for growth in China, since the structural penetration for that capability should be much higher in China than it is in the U.S. So China is 3%, U.S. its 16% today. And that's just because it was just launched in China, so they're sort of training the consumer. And it's also not in all stores yet. It's in about 65% of stores today.

Margins also made good progress in the quarter and for the full year. So there were some one-time items in both periods that masked underlying margin expansion. So in Q4 margins were down 90 bps. But if you exclude M&A, and a leadership conference in North America that didn't occur last year margins actually expanded by 20 basis points. And then for the full year, similarly margins were down 80 basis points. But if you exclude a variety of one-time headwinds and one tailwind they were actually up 40 basis points.

Earnings per share grew 13% in Q4 and 12% for the full year, when you exclude some one-time tax benefits that occurred this year. With those benefits the growth is actually closer to 17%. Management introduced fiscal 2020 guidance on the call, including 3% to 4% same-store sales, growth modest margin expansion and EPS growth between 11% and 13% excluding lapping the one-time tax benefits in fiscal 2019. This guidance in our view reflects the long-term algorithm that the company introduced at their Analyst Day last December, and it's less reflective of current trends in the business which are frankly above algorithm trends.

Management had a couple interesting quotes on the call. One was our policy is to guide conservatively, and I think that one speaks for itself. And another was these results in reference to the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results. These results demonstrate our potential to outperform our long-term model. So, one of the key issues with the stock, which allowed us to purchase at an attractive valuation was that in the quarters prior to our investment management sort of made a pattern of missing consensus estimates and guiding too aggressively. The new management team has pivoted to correct that and they've proven over the last few quarters to be sort of a beat and raise story and we expect that will continue.

The overhead reduction program will be a meaningful tailwind. It should be an average tailwind of about 60 to 70 basis points per annum over each of the next two years. So the company has a goal to reduce overhead costs as a percentage of system-wide sales by 100 basis points over three years that ratio is actually flat in fiscal 2019 versus fiscal 2018. So presumably all of that progress is going to come this year and next year.

So we're excited about that. Free cash flow conversion is improving. So CapEx is down 9% since fiscal 2018, despite revenue growth of 15%. And the company has $4 billion left on their $25 billion three-year cumulative capital return goal, which includes dividends and buybacks. We hope that management will be aggressive here in light of the recent share price weakness and they actually have room to go up to $28 billion, while still saying below their three time net debt-to-EBITDAR leverage target. So we would encourage them to be opportunistic in light of the share price declines, and they've proven to be very adept repurchasers of their stock over the last couple of years.

William Ackman

Comment a bit about versus a year ago business simplification, right? A lot's been achieved in the last 12 months. Maybe you can comment on just sort of the core pieces of the business versus where they were before and any implications for the – I guess future credibility success for the company?

Anthony Massaro

Yeah, absolutely. So the key strategy of the new management team led by CEO Kevin Johnson has been growth at scale agenda that is enabled by simplifying the business. So, if you look back several years ago, the company had many more company-operated markets. They operated a CPG business a consumer packaged goods business globally which is really just selling in the U.S. and China because they didn't have route to market in a lot of those other markets. They were chasing a lot of different growth initiatives, sort of a bloated overhead structure, which you need when you're chasing so many different directions at once. And the new strategy has been basically relicensing a lot of those markets.

So the company has sold off operations in Thailand, South America, Europe and other sort of ancillary geographies. And the two big company-operated markets today that are the profit drivers and areas for growth are the U.S. and China. The company did a transaction with Nestlé, where they basically sold them their consumer packaged goods business in exchange for a royalty and an upfront payment. They used that upfront payment to repurchase shares at a very attractive valuation. And Nestlé which is a globally scaled consumer packaged goods giant with routes to market in all of these in over 100 countries around the world is now going to be the one taking these products to market. And it's just a much more efficient way to do it.

And then thirdly, they've sharpened their focus on returns to shareholders and that includes cost efficiency through the overhead program that, I talked about and capital returns. So it's really a growth at scale agenda. Starbucks today is a much simpler business. It's essentially a U.S. and China store business with royalty streams from other markets and royalty streams from packaged goods and they intend to run the corporate structure that supports that very efficiently with a laser focus on returning cash to shareholders.

William Ackman

And it seems like we no longer have the overhang risk of our former CEO running for president.

Anthony Massaro

That's right, yeah.

William Ackman

If you remember that was part of the bare thesis on the company that our current president would not like that.

Anthony Massaro

Right, right, right. Yes. So the founder Howard Schultz has sort of announced that he won't be pursuing a presidential campaign in 2020. So, if that was – it was probably a little bit of an overhang at one point. And that's now gone which is also an incremental positive for sure.

William Ackman

Okay. Thanks very much. So Berkshire Hathway a new position. We discussed it in some depth in the letter. Maybe – the company just announced results. Ryan, why don't you just update us on the business?

Ryan Israel

Sure. So our thesis in Berkshire really has three core tenets that we think came through the results they released on Saturday. First is that the business is split amongst a collection of world-class businesses in the insurance and the industrial sectors that really we believe are underappreciated by the market broadly. Secondly, we think there's a significant opportunity to improve the profitability of several of these larger businesses such as the Burlington Northern Railroad in the industrial space as well as several of the insurance businesses. And then thirdly, the company is sitting on record levels of excess cash. And we think that based upon history ultimately that cash over time will be put to a very productive use that will enhance the per share value of the business.

So when we look at the results that were released over the weekend, at a high level the company's core earnings per share growth excluding the mark-to-market gains on its equity portfolio which were highly variable the company grew earnings in excess of 10% which we think is very impressive in light of the company's large-scale and nearly $500 billion market cap.

If you look underneath the hood a little bit between the insurance and the industrial businesses, the insurance business was up about 15% due to increases in their investment income as the company's starting to deploy some of that capital at more attractive recurring rates. On the industrial side, the company reported about 5% growth in its earnings and that really resulted from some margin improvement at several of its larger businesses.

So Burlington Northern Railroad which we've outlined we believe has a significant margin opportunity. Despite being the largest class one rail, they improved their profit margins by about 200 basis points which was consistent with what they've been doing each of the last several quarters and we think speaks to the ability for some of the new management teams that are now running the businesses of Berkshire Hathaway to continue to improve results.

Also I would point out, that precision cast parts which is another relatively large business in the industrial space has also improved its margin profile pretty significantly this quarter. And we think that there are more instances of these types of margin improvements to come over the future.

In terms of capital allocation, there was another substantially large investment that was made this quarter that we think improves on our thesis that Berkshire still has the ability to allocate capital at high returns. In August, the company was able to commit and deploy $10 billion in a 10-year preferred instrument as part of the financing for Occidental's acquisition of Anadarko. And that preferred stock comes with an 8% coupon for 10 years, plus a 5% call premium at the end of the 10 years and also has warrants.

And when we sort of work through our valuation of the security we think it's very likely the security over time will yield a pretax return in the mid-teens on the assets. And given that Berkshire's levered 2:1 we believe this could be in the high 20s pretty easily maybe approaching 30% on a pretax basis over time. So while $10 billion in the context of the company's market cap is not extremely large, we do think it speaks to the strength in which Berkshire has a unique ability to allocate capital.

The other capital allocation that happened in the quarter was there was about $700 million of share buybacks which is about 1% of the company's stock relative to -- the purchase relative to the shares outstanding over last year. And we think that the company shares remain very cheap and that there's an opportunity over time to -- as part of enhancing allocation strategy to continue to buy back more.

The company's cash despite these investments though did continue to increase significantly and it's now approximating 21% of its market cap for its excess cash which works out to just under $130 million. And over time we remain convinced that it will be deployed.

So when you think about Berkshire's in light of the business progress the valuation a couple of ways to think about it. In terms of earnings the company overall is only about 13 times to 14 times, our estimate of next year's earnings which is very cheap relative to sort of the peers that it participates in, in the broader market overall although we think the business quality is...

William Ackman

Can you calculate earnings? Explain what you mean by earnings particularly in light of the security portfolio making a meaningful percentage.

Ryan Israel

Sure right. So the way we think about earnings we would call them normalized earnings. It's sort of a typical earnings analysis for all of the operating businesses and the way we would estimate earnings for anything else based on revenue growth margins things like that. At the same time in the insurance business there's nearly a $300 billion marketable securities portfolio and we assume about a $0.07 pretax rate of return on that cash which is consistent with what the company has done over the last decade. And so that's how we think about it over time.

In any given year for example this year has been much better than that. And in prior years it's also been better than worse. But we think it's likely to be in the coming years sort of the average result. So that's what we mean we say kind of how we calculate earnings. But we think the earnings multiple is quite cheap relative to the business prospects as well as its comp set.

Another way to think about valuation is to look at book value -- price-to-book value. And the company is only trading about 1.3 times price-to-book today which is actually at some of the lowest levels that the company has traded at in the last five years, which is particularly interesting because since tax reform happened about two years ago, we would estimate that for a company like Berkshire they probably increased their earnings power, return on equity and business value by something approximating 20% from tax reform.

So we would have thought and would argue that Berkshire's share should be treating much higher valuation than they have been historically, but that's not the case. And we think that just illustrates how the company's shares are very undervalued.

William Ackman

When you look at the share repurchases during the quarter you can calculate the price that Buffett paid. Don't you walk through that? And what can we glean from Mr. Buffett's cheap -- cheapness?

Ryan Israel

Well so I think when we look at where he's been purchasing stock over the last year, it does appear that he's purchasing stock. It's something between 1.2 times and 1.3 times book value. And a lot of his purchases have ramped up around the $200 mark which is below kind of $218 at the current price today. That said, one of the things that we think about is share repurchases are only one element in the opportunities for capital allocation that Mr. Buffett has.

This quarter he also placed $10 billion worth of preferred stock which was also a very attractive investment. And it's somewhat difficult to know what the other opportunities that he was thinking about as actual business acquisitions which would require a lot more capital than $10 billion where those were and how we evaluated the probabilities of those deals playing out.

So in any given quarter, it's a little hard to determine if price of Berkshire's stock is the only competing factor. We would over time hope and expect that more capital will be allocated relative to share repurchases, but we're also very happy if more capital gets allocated at high-returning preferred stock or accretive business acquisitions as well.

William Ackman

Okay great. Our next largest investment is an undisclosed investment and we are not going to provide detail on that yet. It comprises between 8% and call it 9.5% of the portfolio that we manage. It's not yet a full position and opportunistically, we intend to increase it. I do think we will be likely in a position to discuss it by the next quarter.

On Fannie Freddie, I guess what I will say is this is an investment we've held now for six years. I can't imagine the stars being better aligned for what our original expectations are going into really the next 12 months. A few catalysts for people to think about, the so-called capital rule we hope will be finalized by year-end. We think all the parties here are motivated to get a -- to advance the ball with respect to Fannie and Freddie one because it's important for the country. These remain the least well capitalized large financial institutions in the world.

And the more time that goes by with that being the case, the more risk there's a recession. And the taxpayer ends up holding the bag with respect to Fannie and Freddie and that would be a tragedy, obviously 11 years after the financial crisis.

But why don't I turn it over to Anthony? Well, actually I'll give you a couple more catalysts but that's sort of number one, the capital rule. Number two, preferred stock purchase agreement, which money that was advanced by the government, very significant development in -- really in the last weeks, where Fannie and Freddie have started retaining capital, which is a very significant development.

The economic benefit of that capital is still not accruing to the equity owners of the company or the shareholders, because the government has been increasing its senior preferred stock as the companies retain capital. So there's no net benefit if you will to the shareholders.

But in order for these entities to be recapitalized and to go public and attract value investment from shareholders, this issue, the preferred stock purchase agreement repayment needs to be resolved. And we expect that to be achieved, as early as the first quarter of next year.

Really the next event thereafter would be some form of a large secondary offering for both companies. And I would believe and I think our kind of house view is that the huge motivation for the treasury secretary and the president in light of his stated public agenda for these companies for that to get done in advance of the election. And why take the risk, market risk? And so I think the next few quarters really next six to nine months, I think will be particularly interesting. Now I've probably stolen some of your thunder Anthony, but what else would you like to add?

Anthony Massaro

Thanks, Bill. I think that's a great overview of near-term catalysts. Maybe I'll just review some key developments that happened in September, which is a very eventful month for GSE reform. So on September 5, Treasury released their housing finance reform plan. And this plan was largely consistent with their previous communications, namely their overarching goals to end the conservatorships raise, first loss private capital and then provide ongoing government support through the existing PSPAs, which will have to be amended as Bill mentioned in exchange for a commitment fee.

All of this can be accomplished through administrative actions. So while the preference of all parties involved is to work with Congress, structurally we think there's unlikely to be any progress made there. So all of this is likely to get done through the administration.

The next day on September 6, there was a decision from the Fifth Circuit en banc review to Court of Appeals. They found -- a majority opinion found the network sweep to be beyond the powers of the FHFA, as conservator and they've remanded that issue to the lower court for further proceedings.

The Fifth Circuit also found -- they agreed with the prior decision that FHFA structure where the director could only be fired for cause was unconstitutional. And both parties, the plaintiffs, which are the shareholders and then the defendants, the government have filed first Supreme Court review of the Fifth Circuit's en banc decision and the Supreme Court could indicate as early as September, as to whether they'll take this case.

On September 30, there was a letter agreement between Treasury and FHFA that increased the capital reserve amounts for Fannie and Freddie to $25 billion and $20 billion, respectively from $3 billion a piece. So these entities can now retain their comprehensive income until their net worth reaches those levels.

And as Bill mentioned, the liquidation preference on the government's preferred goes up dollar-for-dollar for every quarterly comprehensive income dividend that's not paid but we think that that's likely to be unwound when the PSPAs are amended in the first half of next year.

William Ackman

Thank you. So just a couple of other comments I think are sort of interesting and have gone pretty much unnoticed by investors. This is a company -- these companies have largely been perceived as hedge fund stocks that the only orders they trade in the pink sheets, et cetera.

What's interesting is you pulled the 13 app now on both Fannie and Freddie, the largest publicly disclosed shareholder is the largest or one of the largest mutual fund complexes in the world. Capital group, they represent millions of small shareholders around the globe but also obviously, in the U.S. And I think the -- what's interesting is that the these are now becoming securities that can be owned by more conventional investors' capital group as early vis-à-vis I would say Fidelity and others do not appear to be shareholders currently of the company.

But I expect -- and actually why is that relevant? It's relevant because one of the remaining risks for common stockholders is dilution from an IPO. And one of the -- part of the bear thesis is that the stock's going to get issued at something approximating the current share price. And therefore, there'll be massive dilution.

What's interesting about that is it's incredibly reminiscent of the commentary around if you go back and look, call it 10 or 11 years ago, circa 2010 -- actually nine years ago, when general growth was making its way through the bankruptcy process, which reminds me very much of the conservatorship process and the bear case. And someone actually shorted the stock and put out a public presentation.

We had fun defending the company in that circumstance. But the bare case was the company was going to do a massive equity issuance at a very low share price. And the point we made is that as we made then and that applies here is that, as each of these sort of hurdles are addressed and achieved, so for example, the capital rule was finalized, we expect the stock prices to move significantly up on that development.

More materially, the preferred stock purchase agreements, when that gets resolved, we expect the stock prices of both companies to go up significantly. When -- we have an expected date for an IPO. At a certain point in time, the government will be in the best interest. I would say we're getting very close to that time now.

The government owns warrants on both companies. And in order -- the other development which we did not mention is that the government has an RFP out for a financial adviser with a target date of hiring them sometime in the relative short term mid-November I think.

Anthony Massaro

Yes, by the end of November.

William Ackman

End of November. So you're going to have an investment bank and adviser, whose objective is to raise the required -- help the government raise the required capital that's I think the first priority but also to do it in a way that's least dilutive to the government that owns 79.9% of both of these companies.

So you now have the government working alongside a financial adviser that has an obligation on behalf of their clients to maximize the outcome and then what we expect to be a series of positive developments as each of these hurdles get chipped away. And so what's fascinating is about the company, both companies is the higher the stock prices go the more the businesses are worth.

What I mean by that is, since there's a large equity offering that will get done here and we don't -- $100 billion is not the number but something in the order of we think $25 billion, $30 million, $35 billion IPO. It's still potentially quite dilutive that as the stock prices go up, the amount of the company that remains owned by the current shareholders increases, which again makes the company more valuable, which increases the profitability of the stock going up. And you get into this sort of upward virtuous cycle. And it's worthwhile to take a look at the experience we have with general growth, which had a very analogous situation where there was a large equity backstop that got funded once the companies emerged from Chapter 11.

So the emergence from conservatorship will be yet another catalyst. And a listing ultimately on New York Stock Exchange or a major exchange, I think will allow the securities to be owned by a much broader array of investors.

The last point I would make is what's interesting in the last period is that the preferred stock has been actually somewhat weak. And I think what's going on is many of the investors that own preferred are now finally realizing that the common stock is if you will the fulcrum security.

So many distressed investors always lean toward owning kind of senior securities, I think have begun recognized that the upside here all the residual benefit will inure to the benefit of the common stockholders. And we believe that some of the very large holders of preferred have now been buying common and may even be selling off some of their preferred stock in order to acquire the common, which we think offers a more attractive risk-reward and better outcome in almost every circumstance.

Let me just talk briefly about Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes over the last really five months went through a very detailed strategic review process. When we announced the process stocks jumped from $89 a share to something as stabilizing around $130 range. We -- the process was -- certainly included the potential sale of the company, but we also looked at the sales of smaller portions of the company spin-offs restructurings of the business.

As I described in great detail on the Howard Hughes call, we had eight sort of lead interested investors in the company, six investors who wanted to co-invest with whoever ended up winning the business. And interestingly, all seven of the eight all came back with the same response, which was great business, great assets really like the management.

The problem is we thought this was a breakup story when in fact it's really a going concern story. And there is really no viable way to separate this company into a bunch of pieces, buy wholesale from the public sell retail and collect a large profit.

And it really is an investment that requires very long-duration capital. And even the biggest private equity firms in the world do not have a pocket for multi-decade long investments. So seven to eight passed an ACE, which is an entity that has effectively perpetual or very long-dated capital, expressed interest, expressed interest in having a meeting, but ultimately canceled a couple of meetings that have happened.

And we've not heard from them since. We don't know what their interest level is what price they would be interested in at. And so at this point and as the Board was recognized that this was more like the outcome we started looking at some of the other alternatives in more depth and that led to a restructuring of the company.

And what happened over really a decade, Howard Hughes started as a collection of 34 assets. And then over time each of the MPC businesses owned by Howard Hughes sort of built their own overhead structures and capabilities and there was a holding company that was constructed on top of that early on in the history of the company.

And over time duplication really emerged in having each of the call it the Woodlands, Summerlin have fairly significant infrastructures and the parent company duplicating many of those same processes. And so we went through an exercise working with management to find efficiencies in the business.

And we also -- the Board took a very hard look at who should run the company going forward if we're going to focus the company around its core MPC assets. And the Board made a decision to promote Paul Layne who -- an executive who've been with the company for eight years prior to that at Brookfield and Trizec running the largest and most profitable MPC.

The Woodlands and basically Howard Hughes is going to remain in all likelihood a standalone public company focused on its core MPC business, which are sort of the highest return lowest risk part of the company's strategy. We -- the company announced a sale of about $2 billion of non-core assets sort of I would say at a minimum with a plan to take the proceeds from those sales and repurchase stock.

So it's kind of three prongs kind of a new management team led by Paul Layne along with David O'Reilly; a move of the company to the Woodlands, which allows the company to achieve fairly substantial cost synergies a sale of $2 billion of non-core assets with the proceeds used to repurchase shares; and again a general focus in terms for the company on the MPC business.

Ben -- the company is going to announce earnings tonight. We can't obviously preview those for you other than by repeating what the company said on the strategic call, which is the business continues to perform quite well. And you'll learn more really in a few hours. Ben, any I've missed that you should add?

Ben Hakim

I think you covered everything. That's great.

William Ackman

Why do we need you Ben? We need you for a lot of very good reasons. And actually Ben and Bharath who's also in the room, did a lot of very, very, very helpful work in helping the company and the Board and working along with our advisers at Centerview to help devise a strategy and understand the business. And that was a very, very helpful process.

One of the benefits of going through a process like this, it was a real moment for us if you will to re-underwrite the company with access to a full data room. And that work really led by Ben and Bharath on our side was very helpful and actually made us quite bullish on the long-term prospects of the company.

What we said publicly is that over time we would expect to increase our interest in Howard Hughes as we view it as a core holding. Obviously we held it now for nine years. I think we could hold it for another nine for sure.

With that let me just go to some questions that we received that have not been addressed. With respect to portfolio construction will the portfolio remain over 100% invested long? How will your assessment of potentially weakening economic results impact this decision? So the way we think about -- again I think it's very likely that we remain a long-only investor. I think short selling is not something that we intend to participate in. Certainly activists or public short-selling is not something we intend to do going forward. We do on occasion view short-selling as a hedge, I mean perhaps in some cases to hedge an exposure. We may use a asymmetric type options as a way to hedge risk as we -- and those options can include in effect credit default swaps if we can find liquid instruments. But generally you should think about Pershing Square as a long investor in nine, 10 very high quality businesses.

We don't position the portfolio in terms of exposure based on our view of when the next recession is coming and when we think the stock markets will go down. We think that's quite a difficult -- let me put it this way. Perhaps there are other people who are better than we at doing that. What we do instead is we try to find businesses where the business values we expect will continue to grow in pretty much every economic environment.

We -- almost everything we own, pretty much everything we own today, our positive global GDP is going to be a benefit to those businesses and weakening GDP will be a detriment. But there are businesses that are sufficiently robust and their capital structures are sufficiently strong that we do not think that weakening economic results creates meaningful risk. And if we're -- we take a longer-term view; we're going to be happy to own these businesses.

What is a recession? Recession is two quarters or more of negative GDP growth while Starbucks on the margin will probably sell a little less coffee as people are a little more cautious with their pocketbook. Again this is still a luxury, somewhat addictive morning ritual for many people. And to get them to go from Starbucks to Dunkin Donuts for their coffee it would be a pretty grim economic environment. People are quite loyal to their coffee providers. So we like businesses like that and that's how we think about positioning the portfolio.

Can Pershing Square buy operating businesses outright? What we do think of ourselves is, I think the question really is, will we own 100% of an operating business? We won't buy 100% of an operating business. We have the ability to retain an interest of the business that's taken private.

So theoretically we could own a portion of a company that was taken private. We could also own a very high percentage of the business, which would give us effective control, what we would think of as outright ownership but the plan is for us to own securities for, which there is a public market. It's just easier for us to mark-to-market the portfolio and it's part of the discipline of Pershing Square to invest in publicly traded companies where you get an SEC filing each quarter.

I see that you choose between forward total return swaps deep in the money options to increase economic ownership of a firm. How do you choose among the three instruments? So we do not use forward total return swaps or very deep in the money options generally as a way to increase economic exposure. We generally use them as a way to acquire stakes in companies. And we are an activist investor. The Federal Trade Commission looks at us as a control investor in public companies. And, therefore, having a case where we intend to be purely a passive investor and the only business on the list here where that's the case is Berkshire Hathaway, and therefore, we did not file -- make an HSR filing.

The others, I guess other than Fannie and Freddie were not required to do so. We did make an HSR filing prior to making our investment in the company. HSR filings eventually become public. Companies can release them because we're required to send them to companies. So we try to get our economics -- we get our economic exposure to the company prior to making our investments, so generally why we use these instruments.

Another instance could be -- so it could be a tax-related reason why we want to own a total return swap for the related reason for example and why we want to own a total return swap in entity that has an international domicile. And we look at the alternatives based on cost but that's the basic thinking.

On Howard Hughes, what is the expected time line regarding sales of non-core assets? What I said on the call was company full speed ahead and that we thought we'd make substantial progress I believe over the next 12 to 18 months. I think that's a pretty good estimate. Some investments probably take longer than that. Others will come much more quickly and the company will be reporting on those developments with each quarter and certainly anything material intra-quarter.

So someone gave us -- or we received a lot of questions on Berkshire Hathaway. It almost looks like people want to outsource their analysis of Berkshire to us. We're not going to do that. I think Ryan did a very good job describing our investment there. And for further work on Berkshire, I encourage you to take a closer look of the 10-Q.

QSR, what are your thoughts on QSR's new CEO, José Cil? Our thoughts -- I'll share mine. Ryan you want to add? So we've had -- we have a very favorable impression of José and that was before he became CEO, although we spent more time with him since. He was a senior executive of the company and some very successful results helping turn around portions of Burger King and his input on the business, sort of, generally. He's I think a real restaurant operator. One of the criticisms of this company QSR was that it was run by more of a private equity style CEO and that having a real restaurant operator would be helpful. We think highly of José.

And Ryan do you have a comment on him?

Ryan Israel

I totally agree.

William Ackman

Okay. On Hilton, a few questions. Oyo Rooms, this is a fast growing start up, are they a threat to Hilton?

Ryan Israel

No, we don't think they're a threat. We really don't see much if any overlap in the businesses at all. The way I would think about Hilton is, it's about 70% of its business is to business travelers and it's primarily located in the United States. About 70% of the rooms are in the U.S. Oyo is really sort of a third world kind of emerging market story right now, a big presence in India.

And they participate at what we would call the lowest end well below the economy sector, which is one that Hilton really doesn't play in. So I think that if anything they may be more competitive with the lower-end Airbnb. But I think, it is very unlikely for any reasonable period of time they will become competitive with Hilton. So it's not something we spend much time worrying about.

William Ackman

Interestingly I was in Las Vegas just recently. And I saw they have hotel. There was an Oyo Hotel. It was as you say a lower-end hotel in Vegas.

Ryan Israel

They are receiving a very -- and have received from several of the well-known venture capital firms, a very large investment recently and I believe they are using their cash to invest very heavily. I think that to the extent that they were not to continue receiving future cash, it may be difficult for them to continue their pace of growth.

William Ackman

Okay. Our view on why is Hilton a better investment than Marriott or IHG?

Ryan Israel

Sure. The way we think about it for a couple of reasons both in business quality and valuation, when it comes to business quality for example, let's take a company like IHG, their primary asset would be a Holiday Inn. That's at the very low spectrum. We think that those types of rooms and brands face much more competition from Airbnb, where sort of the business traveler and the portfolio quality of Hilton's products, we believe position the company much better in that sort of competitive environment. So, I would say, we like the quality of Hilton's business there.

In terms of Marriott, we respect the Marriott Company. We expect the Marriott Brand. We do believe that one of the things that we like about Hilton, it's not applicable to Marriott is, Hilton has very limited amounts of capital that it needs to redeploy in order to grow. They're able to grow at a much faster rate than Marriott in terms of its room counts, without having to buy what they call key money, which is money you give to developers to incentivize them, to grow their brands. Marriott actually has to commit a fair amount of money to developers in order to achieve a lower level of room growth.

And so, when we look at the multiples of the company, we think that Hilton screams more attractively than Marriott, once you factor in that difference. And we also think the fact that Hilton doesn't need to commit that money is an underlying strength that it has. We believe that it's able to attract a lot of developers to its brands because the returns that those developers get are so high that it doesn't need to commit money. And we find Hilton is relatively attractive to both Marriott and IHG on those measures.

William Ackman

Right. If you have to bribe your customer then generally, you're not as good as some of the people who choose to hire you without a brand. So, one interesting question, I think we'll finish it here is, now that most of our companies have announced earnings I guess really other than Lowe's and Howard Hughes, what is the catalyst for investors who would want to say okay how's Pershing Square going to do for the rest of the year? Obviously, that's not a prediction that we're going to make, other than by saying, but I think there are some things you can glean from the portfolio. What's interesting about what's changed about investing through technology and better access to data? So, for example on the restaurant companies, there's a lot of credit card data that gets processed by the market over time.

And we think we're quite bullish on our restaurant concepts and believe that continued business progress. Chipotle talked about continued progress in October to the extent that manifests itself in the credit card data. We think that's going to be a catalyst for an upward revaluation of Chipotle. I think the same thing is very much true for Starbucks and potentially restaurant brands as well. We think in the case of Lowe's, catalysts will be really the earnings announcement and hopefully continued progress with that business.

The catalyst for Berkshire is actually -- we're seeing some of it today, I think in obviously good earnings results, but also to the extent that a China tariff deal of some degree of substance gets finalized. And that sounds like a growing probability. Berkshire's probably the one investment in our portfolio today that has the most, if you will kind of tariff-related, trade-related exposure with just rails and just the general businesses that they own.

Potential catalysts for our new investment will be the disclosure of that investment, which we intend to make probably sometime in the next several months. Fannie Freddie, it would be finalization of the capital rule and some -- just continued progress there. Howard Hughes released earnings and then to the extent, we make progress on asset sales. And I think, another big catalyst here, we think very, very highly of Paul Layne, the -- our new CEO. He is not as well known by the investors, but as he I think makes the round, he's going to be speaking at a REIT conference. I think people will be very, very pleased with the Board's decision to hire Paul.

One interesting point, I'll point out is that, when we did this strategic review, we announced that the stock was $89. Obviously, some investors were disappointed et cetera that the company did not sell itself which is why the stock backed off from $130, but the stock is still up substantially from where it was prior to the strategic review process and as people see execution on both asset sales, the move of the company, the reduction in costs, which will I think be catalysts for that company over time.

So, with that I'm going to end the call and I'm going to thank everyone for their questions. And I look forward to I guess seeing you next time. Thanks very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A

Thank you everyone. This concludes your conference call for today. You may now disconnect.