Tesla: Weak Sales Outlook Ahead

Investment Thesis

The market now is filled with the bull's positivism on the Q3 surprise profit from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), after its share price jumped more than 25% in three days. But our analysis shows that the company will face a tougher sales outlook ahead, and the recent rally should be considered as a good exit point.

Concerns under Q3 Profitability

There are a couple of concerns from Tesla's Q3 numbers which may have been concealed by the good profitability results.

For one thing, domestic sales are down dramatically. Tesla's third quarter revenue tumbled 39% in the United States, marking its first drop in more than two years. U.S. sales fell to $3.13 billion from $5.13 billion a year earlier, marking the staggering demand in the domestic market. This can be partially explained by the fact that Tesla has seen much faster growth in leasing numbers compared to purchase numbers. The fact that incremental customers are heading more toward leasing vs. purchasing is a big warning on future sales growth for the company.

Source: Q3 Slides

On the other hand, the growth in China and other regions was the reason why Tesla didn't see too much overall sales drop (the YoY sales drop was only 8% in Q3) despite the sharp loss in demand in the States. China, as the rising hope for TSLA, saw 64% YoY growth of sales in Q3, rising to $669 million:

Source: Earnings and Author's Summary

But if we look into the numbers, we shall see that even China has seen a quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales numbers. Although the Model 3 is priced lower than previous models, the sales decrease does indicate that the high growth might have ended already for Tesla, which is a big warning on the valuation level of the company.

Second, the sales number in China is actually not a good sign. If people think Tesla has found China as the perfect successor for its future growth, they should think again. In our opinion, the 64% year-over-year growth rate of sales in Q3 is actually a bad signal for Tesla's China strategy:

First of all, this year-over-year number tells people nothing about real demand. As we have shown above, if we look at the QoQ growth, the Chinese market has also shown signs of weakening demand. There's no public information regarding the geographic distribution of Model 3 deliveries in this quarter, but given that the sales number in China is close to that of Q2, we would assume that China has contributed around 8,500 Model 3s in Q3. This will be a challenging message for Tesla, as we would expect that local Chinese customers will be more interested in the imported versio n in stead o f the "m ade-in-China" version o f the Model 3. So naturally, we were expecting to see a much higher sales result from the Chinese market before Shanghai's Gigafactory starts to deliver, in another word, the squeezed demand from the future. One potential reason why we didn't see high sales in Q3 is that the overall auto sales in China has been tumbling for more than a year now Tesla is probably already consuming the squeezed demand since the other brands were all suffering from the market slowdown. If this is true, demand from China really is something Tesla should be worrying about in the coming quarters.

As we have shown above, if we look at the QoQ growth, the Chinese market has also shown signs of weakening demand. There's no public information regarding the geographic distribution of Model 3 deliveries in this quarter, but given that the sales number in China is close to that of Q2, we would assume that China has contributed around 8,500 Model 3s in Q3. This will be a challenging message for Tesla, as we would expect that So naturally, we were expecting to see a much higher sales result from the Chinese market before Shanghai's Gigafactory starts to deliver, in another word, the squeezed demand from the future. One potential reason why we didn't see high sales in Q3 is that the overall auto sales in China has been tumbling for more than a year now Tesla is probably already consuming the squeezed demand since the other brands were all suffering from the market slowdown. If this is true, demand from China really is something Tesla should be worrying about in the coming quarters. Secondly, no price advantage. It's reported that Tesla's China-made Model 3 (with Autopilot driver-assistance software) is only slightly cheaper than the imported version. This also is the reason why we think Q3 numbers should include squeezed demand. This being said, we would expect the October number in China to be good or even superb, but start to fall short of expectations in Q4 onward.

In our previous article, we made the conclusion that China won't be able to shoulder the future growth burden of Tesla. When we look back on our Q3 projections, the total production number was quite close (96,435 vs. 97,000), but the regional distribution is different as numbers in the U.S. should be much lower:

Source: Q3 numbers are from Author's estimate

Going forward, we will have to lower the outlook numbers on the U.S. market. 50,000 Model 3 per quarter seems to be mission impossible for Tesla onward. This will put more pressure on sales in China and other regions. We have explained in the previous article that the 150,000 production capacity in China won't be digested by the domestic market. The Q3 results made us more convinced about this.

Adding Competition to the Picture

More concerns come from the competition side. Tesla is definitely not the only one who has its eyes on the Chinese market. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), one of the most popular German auto brands in China, is readying two Chinese factories to build electric cars in 2020. According to the report,

The Chinese plants will have a production capacity of 600,000 vehicles, according to Volkswagen’s plans, which have not been previously reported — revealing VW’s ability to industrialize production faster than other pioneers in the electric vehicle market.

Furthermore, Volkswagen is making a massive bet on a dedicated electric vehicle architecture, known as MEB, in the hope of increasing economies of scale sufficiently to push down the price of electric cars to around 20,000 euros ($22,262). This price target, compared to that $50,000 of Tesla's Model 3, is probably more acceptable for those in China's tier-1 and tier-2 cities. People may argue that Tesla and VW are targeting different customer groups. But if Tesla wants to sell 150,000 cars a year in China, they will definitely need to think about how to compete with brand names in a lower price range.

Where We Could Go Wrong

We could be wrong about the actual demand if the U.S. domestic market somehow sees strong growth again in the following quarters. Also, Chinese customers might be sitting on the edge to buy the Chinese version of Model 3. But given the outlook on both auto markets, we think the chance of both of these two happen will be really low.

Conclusion

We are happy about Tesla's Q3 profitability, but more concerns were concealed under the numbers. All we are trying to convey here is that Tesla is going to face big challenges in maintaining growth. Turning into profitability did sound attractive for a company labeled as a high-tech star. But if the company is not going to maintain high growth but rather turn into a "value" company, will investors still be willing to pay 30X price/EBITDA? We believe the sales outlook will be weak for Q4 onward, and the Chinese market may become a source of disappointment particularly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.