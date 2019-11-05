A California Law Is Driving The Darling Ingredients-Valero JV Expansion

Darling Ingredients (DAR) is a food processing company that operates food, feeds, and fuels segments. Valero Energy (VLO) is an independent refining and ethanol production company. The two firms operate a 50/50 joint venture under the name Diamond Green Diesel [DGD] that converts lipids, including waste products, to hydrocarbons in the form of renewable diesel. DGD currently produces 275 million gallons per year [MGY] of renewable diesel at a single facility in Louisiana following an expansion last year from its original 160 MGY capacity.

After the expansion to 275 MGY was completed DGD announced a subsequent expansion of the facility's capacity to 675 MGY at a cost of $1.1 billion. The latest iteration of that facility, now dubbed "Super Diamond", will make it one of the world's largest renewable diesel production facilities when the expansion is completed by late 2021. To put this size in perspective, there was just under 400 MGY of total renewable diesel capacity in the entire U.S. at the end of 2018, including the 275 MGY DGD facility.

Last September Valero Energy and Darling Ingredients further proposed to make the DGD JV a multi-facility enterprise via the construction of a new, standalone renewable diesel production facility with 400 MGY of capacity (plus an additional 40 MGY of renewable naphtha capacity). This second facility would be located in Port Arthur, Texas if final investment approval is made in 2021, in which case full operations would be scheduled to commence in 2024.

At first glance this is not an especially propitious time to spend in excess of $1 billion on new renewable diesel production capacity. Production margins for U.S. biodiesel, which have historically been positively correlated with those of renewable diesel since the two fuels are derived from similar feedstocks and combusted in the same types of engines, have been quite low in 2019 to date (see figure) due to the combination of low diesel fuel prices and reduced demand under the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2]. Moreover, biomass-based diesel producers have also been operating without the $1/gallon blenders' credit that expired at the end of 2017, further hampering returns. While there is a not insignificant probability that these latter two conditions at least will have abated by the time that Super Diamond becomes operational (pending the results of the U.S. general election in 2020), companies often wait for strong signs of a recovery before allocating scarce capital to large expansion projects.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2019).

Two factors explain the interest of the DGD JV in the additional capacity even in the presence of today's apparently low margins, however. The first is the availability of lipid feedstocks at historically low prices. (While the figure below shows the price of soybeans, which are not widely used by renewable diesel producers, the dominant position of the oilseed in the U.S. lipids market means that a strong positive correlation exists between the prices of soybeans and renewable diesel feedstocks such as used cooking oil and animal tallow.) Other things being equal, inexpensive feedstock yields inexpensive fuel, making the prevailing lipids price environment attractive to renewable diesel producers.

Data by YCharts

As important is the fact that today's low lipids prices are coinciding with the continued strengthening by California's policymakers of the state's Low Carbon Fuel Standard [LCFS]. The LCFS is an alternative fuels mandate that requires all fuel sold within the state to achieve annual carbon intensity reductions relative to a predetermined baseline. The annual reductions escalate over time until reaching 20% in 2030.

The LCFS resembles the U.S. RFS2 in that both are blending mandates but also contains a number of differences, the most important of which is in how it measures a participating fuel's carbon intensity. Whereas the RFS2 allocates a single carbon intensity reduction to all qualifying biofuels in a specific category (50% in the case of biomass-based diesel, which encompasses both biodiesel and renewable diesel), the LCFS allocates a unique carbon intensity to fuel produced at specific facilities in part as a function of their individual feedstock(s). Participating low-carbon fuels then earn credits as a function of their unique carbon intensity reduction rather than as a function of their volume and fuel category, the latter being the case under the RFS2.

Prior to the mandate's implementation in 2011 California's policymakers had expected Brazilian cane ethanol to be the primary source of LCFS credits, with electricity (via plug-in electric vehicles) steadily replacing it as a major source by 2020. Neither fuel has met these expectations, although electricity has gained some ground over the last three years. The combination of biodiesel and especially renewable diesel has instead been the single largest source of credits over the last several years of the mandate (see figure). This has happened due to the ability of renewable diesel producers such as DGD to produce large volumes of the fuel with carbon intensities that are as much as 80%+ lower than petrodiesel.

Source: CARB (2019).

The low carbon intensities of the renewable diesel that contributes to the LCFS has in turn made the fuel that is sold in California valuable despite the presence of low petrodiesel prices since late 2014. California's recent decision to extend the mandate from 2020 to 2030 caused the price of the credits, which are traded between market participants, to increase from $75/metric ton in early 2018 to more than $200/metric ton today (see figure). California's data shows that renewable diesel produced at DGD's existing production facility generates credits worth between $1.66 and $1.92/gallon, depending on the specific feedstock utilized (used cooking oil yields renewable diesel with a lower carbon intensity than do animal tallow or corn oil, for example, even after accounting for feedstock and biofuel transport emissions).

Source: CARB (2019).

Darling Ingredients and Valero are not the only companies that are establishing a major presence in the U.S. renewable diesel sector. Refiner Phillips 66 (PSX) has announced multiple JVs with biofuels companies such as Renewable Energy Group (REGI) and Ryze Renewables to build renewable diesel production facilities in the western U.S. Fellow refiner Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is retrofitting an existing refinery in North Dakota to ultimately convert lipids to renewable diesel. It is no coincidence that all of this announced new capacity is to be located on the California side of the Mississippi River in close proximity to important transportation routes to that state.

It should be noted, of course, that the presence of high renewable diesel production margins today does not mean that they will remain valuable as DGD's additional capacity comes online in the coming years. The presence of new capacity throughout the country will put upward pressure on feedstock prices and downward pressure on LCFS credit prices, although the latter will be at least partially mitigated by the mandate's annual carbon intensity reduction requirement. In the absence of a favorable unsubsidized operating environment or federal policy environment, however, California's LCFS will continue to be the most important driver of DGD's push to become one of the world's largest renewable diesel producers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.