Recro Pharma: FDA Grants Appeal For IV Meloxicam, Adding Value To The Proposed Acute Care Spin-Out

Recro Pharma (REPH) recently announced that the FDA has granted Recro's appeal of the Complete Response Letter "CRL" for the company's IV Meloxicam product. In the press release, the company cited the FDA's statement that the appeal was granted due to "specific to the request… that the NDA provides sufficient evidence of effectiveness and safety to support approval." So, it appears that IV Meloxicam is essentially approved in the United States. However, the FDA is requiring the company and the agency to come to an agreement on the product's label. So, the company, shareholders, patients, and providers are going to have to wait a bit longer before IV Meloxicam is on the market and in the critical care arena.

The appeal news is announced only a couple of days after the company submitted an SEC filing that gave the impression the company is preparing for their proposed Acute Care Spin-Off. Now, with IV Meloxicam essentially approved, that Acute Care Spin-Off company should have a much higher valuation. This double-dose of good news has had a positive impact on the REPH stock, with the share price hitting new 52-week highs (Figure 1).

Figure 1: REPH Daily Chart (Source: Trendspider)

I intend to review IV Meloxicam and the company's plan to spin-out their Acute Care Segment into a separate publicly-traded company. In addition, I take a look at the company's current valuation and defend a speculative buy at these current prices.

About IV Meloxicam

Meloxicam is a COX-2 inhibitor that has analgesic, antipyretic, and even anti-inflammatory abilities. Recro has created an IV formulation of Meloxicam that was created using Alkermes' (ALKS) NanoCrystal technology that improves the "bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drug compounds."

Despite the growing need for non-opioid alternatives in the Acute Care setting, the FDA has not been friendly with Recro and IV Meloxicam. The IV Meloxicam product was issued its first CRL back in May 2018, with the FDA pointing to the data that suggested that the pain-relieving effect of IV Meloxicam did not meet the agency's standards. In addition, the FDA cited some CMC issues for the product that needed to be addressed. The company resubmitted its NDA in September of 2018, with a PDUFA date of March 24th. On March 22nd, Recro announced it had received a second CRL from the FDA. According to the press release, the second CRL was due to the delayed onset of IV Meloxicam, which failed to meet the criteria for IV formulations. What is more, the FDA mentioned "regulatory concerns about the role of IV Meloxicam as a monotherapy in acute pain as well as how it would meet patient and prescriber needs in that setting." Despite the management's outlook on IV Meloxicam, the FDA wasn't willing to give it the thumbs up. The company publicized it was still committed to getting IV Meloxicam approved and decided to request a meeting with DAAAP of FDA to resolve the questions.

Following the second CRL, I was concerned that IV Meloxicam was never going to get the green light in the Acute Care setting and the company was going to have to find another path to the market. The fact that IV Meloxicam was not able to provide the rapid relief needed to be a monotherapy. Opioids are able to the brain-blood barrier at a very fast rate, whereas other pain medications are a bit slower. Another issue for IV Meloxicam is that there are other IV NSAID choices on the market for post-op such as IV Ibuprofen (IVib), IV acetaminophen (APAP), and ketorolac.

I was convinced that Recro's Phase III studies warranted approval but the FDA wasn't having it. The second CRL had a massive fallout both in terms of the stock and the company. Recro management decided to wind down their Acute Care Segment and announced the possibility of finding a partner to get IV Meloxicam through the FDA and onto the market. It looks as if the company's time with IV Meloxicam was coming to an end and the company was going to double-down on their successful CDMO Segment of the business.

However, the company didn't entirely give up on their IV Meloxicam and filed an appeal with FDA for them to reassess their NDA. Surprisingly, it looks as if the FDA has agreed with the company's appeal and is now willing to approve the product if both parties can agree on the labeling. I'm surprised because I can't recall too many occasions where a company wins an appeal after a second CRL… especially when the reasons for the CRL are due to efficacy.

Now, the company must submit a comprehensive response to the FDA that contains their proposed labeling along with the evidence from their NDA to support that label.

Spin-Out

Following the second CRL, the Acute Care segment's advancement was basically frozen until the company could get Meloxicam approved. Unfortunately, this decision had a negative impact on the share price, despite the CDMO segment's success. As a result, the company announced a plan to spin out the Acute Care segment. Consequently, both segments will become their own publicly-traded company. According to the recent press release, the spin-out "is expected to be concluded during the fourth quarter of 2019."

I believe the spin-out will be a positive resolution for both segments of the company. This way, the CDMO segment should start to see an appropriate market valuation for its success, meanwhile, investors could invest in the prospects of the Acute Care pipeline. Although we have not seen the final details for the spin-out, it is common for holders of the original company (in this case, REPH) to receive an equal number of shares in the spin-out company.

Valuation Still Points to a Buy

Despite the recent spike in the share price, some of the stock's valuation metrics still indicate REPH is still trading at a discount compared to the sector's average. Looking at figure 2, we can see that REPH's forward price-to-sales is around 3x for 2019 and is expected to improve over the coming years. At the moment, the pharmaceutical industry's average price-to-sales is around 5x, so we can believe that REPH is still worth a buy.

Figure 2: REPH Revenue Estimates (Source: REPH)

Not only is Recro expected to show revenue growth in the coming years but the company and the Street also expect the company to become cash flow positive in the near future. Recro expects to make that transition before the year-end and the Street expects the company to record a positive EPS for 2020 (Figure 3).

Figure 3: REPH EPS Estimates (Source: REPH)

Becoming cash flow positive is a major step for a small-cap company that has a market-cap of ~$300M. So not only is REPH still cheap, but it is also still cheap right before it starts recording a positive EPS. Throw in the fact the company almost has an FDA approved drug, and I would consider REPH is still undervalued. As a result, I still believe REPH is still worth a speculative buy at these prices.

Downside Risks

Although I see REPH be worthy of speculative investment, the recent spike in the share price has put the stock into the overbought area on the RSI, which could make it target for short-term traders in the coming days and weeks. In addition, I suspect big money is going to be interested in REPH and would like to have a piece of the spin-out, so I expect some volatility before the company can report their Q3 earnings and finalize their spin-out.

Another downside risk comes from the unknown label for IV Meloxicam. It is possible the FDA has suggested the company put on an undesirable indication or force the company to have limited usage warning on the label. IV Meloxicam could get approved, but its label will determine if it will be a successful product.

What's My Plan?

I haven't touched my REPH position since it announced its restructuring plans, and I am going to hold off on adding to that position. Despite my bullish outlook on REPH, I am not going to commit to a larger position until I see the final details of the spin-out. In addition, I want to know what IV Meloxicam's label is going to be and if the company is going to transition to cash flow positive by year-end. Unfortunately, I expect both of those items to be addressed after the company executes the spin-out. Yes, I would like to have a larger piece of the spin-out, but I am expecting some of my watchlist stocks to experience strong tax-selling towards the end of the year, and I want to take direct my spare change to those discounted stocks.

