Second Zolgensma Data Snafu For Novartis Not Such A Big Deal

The FDA will probably allow the trial to continue sooner or later, perhaps with some changes, and this latest embarrassment will be forgotten.

Novartis (NVS) is in the hot seat once again for another data reporting snafu. Despite how bad it looks, it’s really not as serious as its sounds. Once again its subsidiary AveXis has failed to disclose preclinical data to the FDA regarding its spinal muscular atrophy drug Zolgensma.

The previous data debacle had no impact on any trial because Zolgensma had already been approved by the time Novartis reported the problem, in addition to the fact that the data in question were no longer relevant anyway because the data had to do with an outdated procedure for administering Zolgensma that was no longer in use. This time, however, the data reporting delay has caused a trial hold.

Last Wednesday, October 30th, Novartis reported that the FDA had placed a partial hold on the STRONG clinical trial for intrathecal (spinal cord) administration for AVXS-101, AKA Zolgensma. As of now, Zolgensma is only approved intravenously. This trial is testing a different route on older patients. According to SMA News Today, spinal injection is preferable for older patients because it enables a lower viral dose, which lessens the risk of an immune response against the viral vector.

Shares fell 1.5% when the news broke on October 30, but is this really a good reason to sell Novartis? Hardly. Like the last data debacle, the problematic data do not have to do with Zolgensma directly, but rather the administration procedure surrounding the drug. Specifically, the problem stems from a contrast agent used to guide spinal injections. In 12 monkeys tested in preclinical trials, the contrast agent caused spinal inflammation that could possibly lead to neural cell degeneration. So far this has not translated to humans, with 32 patients already administered the drug showing no signs of cell degeneration. The bigger problem is that FiercePharma picked up on the fact that the data were actually available to the company since March but were not included in a September package submitted to the FDA. A Novartis spokesperson simply said that “a mistake was made."

On the one hand this is embarrassing and could further hurt the company’s reputation for data reporting honesty and accuracy. It will certainly generate negative press and could further hurt shares in the very short term. People will accuse Novartis of being unethical and sloppy. The only case for selling Novartis on this development is if you believe that there are systemic problems at the AveXis subsidiary and that other data issues will crop up. Shares can recover from two data snafus, but probably not repeated issues that keep coming up over and over. If yet another data issue comes up, the FDA could initiate a more serious and protracted investigation that could disrupt AveXis or Novartis projects generally, and that would have prolonged negative consequences.

However, speaking a bit tongue-in-cheek though still somewhat seriously, this mess-up is certainly an improvement from neglecting to notify the FDA of falsified preclinical data until after approval was in hand. It shows that if there is a systemic problem at AveXis, that Novartis is at least trying to deal with it proactively by notifying the FDA while trials are still ongoing. This time the company was “only” a month late rather than years late failing to report preclinical data until after Phase III was already complete. My guess is the FDA just wants a report on AveXis procedure before the trial is allowed to continue.

Efficacy Results Positive

The safety results being clean so far plus the efficacy results being encouraging make it unlikely that the FDA will force Novartis to stop the trial. According to the latest data from Novartis, the primary endpoint of Hammersmith Functional Motor-Scale Expanded (HFMSE) score is up 5.9 points on average, double the clinically meaningful measure. More to the point, the score is up from 4.2 in May, which shows Zolgensma is still working on these patients positively. You can read about HFMSE scoring here.

One patient in the second highest dose cohort achieved the ability to walk alone, one can now walk with assistance, and one now has the ability to stand alone, and these are data for the two lower-dose cohorts. The trial hold has affected mainly the highest dose cohort where the most efficacy is expected. For the FDA to stop the trial now when results are so encouraging and safety data solid is a big stretch.

The worst case scenario as I see it is that, the safety issue being with the contrast agent, Novartis may have to test a new contrast agent before continuing the STRONG study. If this ends up happening when we get more news about the nature of the clinical hold, then Novartis shares could dip for longer, but eventually the issue will be overcome anyway.

Market

The market here is SMA type II, which is different from type I in that type I patients have two copies of SMN2, and type II patients have three copies. As I noted in my previous article on Zolgensma, SMA type I accounts for between 50% and 60% of total SMA patients. Type II accounts for 27%, so let’s say generally speaking the type II market is about half the size of the type I market. With peak Zolgensma sales estimated at about $2.7 billion which includes type II, that puts type II sales at about $900M a year at peak. Another estimate being cited (previous link) is 39% of Zolgensma sales for type II which puts peak sales at just over $1 billion annually. The Wall Street Journal puts it at $800M.

This is a significant market, but even if it is delayed by a year or two in the worst case scenario that I see as unlikely, any delay will eventually be overcome in light of efficacy data already available. The prospects are just too good and too important, and the treatment is significantly cheaper than Biogen’s Spinraza in any case over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.