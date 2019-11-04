AMD: Shift Up To The Next Level

The stock didn't initially rally following Q3 results, but Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) generated the results and guidance reinforcing our investment thesis that the stock hasn't reached full value. While the market was focused on a slight revenue miss, AMD is poised to see revenues trend much higher over the next couple of years driving the stock price even higher.

Focus On Actual Numbers

AMD trades at multi-year highs despite the company constantly missing analyst estimates and, most importantly, guiding below future targets. The key here is for investors to focus on the trend of the actual numbers.

The stock was flat on Wednesday following the quarterly report due to AMD missing revenue estimates by $10 million. In addition, the Q4 guidance disappointed some investors despite the forecast for 48% revenue growth.

Revenue to be ~$2.1 billion, plus or minus $50 million, an increase of ~48 percent year-over-year and ~17 percent sequentially.

year-over-year and ~17 percent sequentially. Non-GAAP gross margin to be ~44 percent.

Analysts had revenue estimates up at $2.15 billion, which is the high end of the range predicted by AMD. Technically, this guidance is a miss, but here investors should focus on the revenue trend incapsulated in this chart on slide 8 of the presentation with an additional bar added for the Q4 guidance. AMD is making a huge step up in revenues here with the Q3 numbers already generating the highest quarterly revenues since 2005 and gross margins since 2012.

These numbers are phenomenal considering Q3 was only the first full quarter of 7nm products for Ryzen, Radeon, and EPYC processor sales. Typically, new products generate lower margins in the ramp up period, yet AMD was still able to generate decade-high margins at 43%. Investors should note this number is far below the 60% margins generated by Intel (INTC).

Data Center Still Small

The main thesis of the stock rallying from here is due to substantial growth in the data center sector that isn't even a major catalyst for the Q4 revenue guidance for a $300 million sequential increase. The Enterprise segment saw Q3 revenues dip 11% sequentially to $525 million due to a 30% decline in semi-customer product revenue from consoles.

Per CEO Lisa Su, the company is still guiding towards not reaching the double-digit market share in the server CPU market until next year:

We expect server revenue to grow sequentially by a strong double-digit percentage in the fourth quarter, as we continue ramping our second-generation EPYC processors. We remain on track to achieve our near-term goal of double-digit server CPU share by mid next year.

The slow ramp up appears to have even caught Intel off guard. The chip giant beat Q3 estimates due to data center growth of 4% YoY and up $1.5 billion from last quarter despite AMD suggesting their EPYC sales were up 50% sequentially.

Source: AMD Q3'19 presentation

The problem here is that AMD comes from such a small base in server CPUs in Q2 that 50% sequential revenue grew to around only $250 million in Q3. At most, AMD saw these revenues only grow $100 million sequentially.

Another 20% sequential gain would push the server CPU quarterly sales to only the $300 million range. To reach a 10% market share goal in mid-2020, AMD needs to reach about $1.7 billion in annual revenues of a projected $17.0 billion market. Based on the product leadership in server chips, my thesis still assumes the company reaches 20% market share in due time which adds about $2.2 billion in annual revenues from the $1.2 billion annual run rate roughly projected for Q4. From a 2019 revenue base of around $700-800 million, AMD would generate at least $2.6 billion in additional annual revenues from reaching 20% server CPU market share.

Besides this potential, analyst Mosesmann from Rosenblatt projects AMD reaching 25% market share in a combination of desktops, notebooks, and servers with an estimated TAM of up to $60 billion. The company would have revenue potential of $15 billion from these categories alone, but the analyst makes a bull case for the stock based on only mid-teens market share. Rosenblatt gave the stock a street high $52 price target based on 20x 2021 EPS estimates of $2.62.

The key to the $2.1 billion revenue target in Q4 is that AMD finally confirms the big growth ramp is finally here. Based on the higher margins and expected revenue growth, my 2020 revenue target of $10 billion and EPS of $1.75 remain right on track.

As with the results of the last year, AMD is bound to report volatile numbers due to shifting markets and new chip introductions. The $10 billion run rate target could easily get delayed until the start of 2021, but the trend remains the friend of an investor.

The financial break down when AMD reaches the $10 billion annual rate is as follows:

Revenue = $10.0 billion

Gross Margins @ 50% = $5.0 billion

OpEx @ 25% = $2.5 billion

Operating Income = $2.5 billion

Taxes @ 20% = $0.5 billion

EPS = $2.0 billion/1.2 billion shares = $1.67

My next article will explore the potential for AMD to reach the $15 billion revenue target by 2022.

The biggest risk to this story remains a big brother like Intel with 10x the revenue base. If the chip giant was to successfully transition to 10nm and regain technology leadership over AMD, the company could fail to generate any revenue growth. AMD would fail to generate the EPS growth needed to sustain the current stock prices, much less the $52 price target from Rosenblatt needed to reward investors with buying the stock here knowing this risk.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that new data points continue to support our targets for AMD reaching $10 billion-plus revenue targets and an EPS of $1.75. Whether this happens in 2020 or 2021 isn't overly relevant with the key point being the stock only trades at about 20x forward EPS estimates of $1.75. A realistic $2.50 EPS target for 2021 would easily push AMD to the next level next year.

