Buybacks Aren't Crucial For The Bull Market

Market skeptics have long asserted that the bull market in the S&P 500 has been engineered, in large part, through corporate share buybacks. In this report, I'll show that, while the buyback trend has contributed to the bull's size and scope, it isn't necessary for its continuance.

It has become somewhat of a canard among investors who believe stocks are overvalued to claim that without the buyback trend, the equity bull market would cease. Bears in particular tend to embrace this idea, and it has spread to the point of becoming a populist view. There have even been demands made on Capitol Hill to ban the practice. Yet a simple scrutiny of the facts associated with buybacks will dispel the notion that there is anything sinister about it.

To begin with, corporate share repurchases would be impossible if companies weren't making worthwhile profits. Buybacks are made by companies using an accumulation of cash made through its operations. If business wasn't booming to begin with, there would be no need or incentive for a buyback to be initiated. This point cannot be underemphasized and bears repeating: only profitable companies can afford to buy back its own shares. And profitability occurs when there is a genuine demand for a company's products or services from outside customers.

Just how profitable are the companies which comprise the S&P 500? According to Ed Yardeni, S&P 500 reported earnings per share (EPS), operating and forward EPS continue to make new highs and are growing at a roughly 7% growth path. This is hardly the result of mere financial engineering, but is instead a manifest token of the ability of companies to make money despite a challenging global economic environment.

Source: Yardeni Research

Another fact which skeptics tend to overlook is that companies aren't blindly spending money on share repurchases. Instead, they've been increasingly cutting costs without having to reduce employment. This was illustrated in a recent article by Chris Matthews, who pointed out that corporate America's cost cutting led to a better-than-expected third quarter earnings season. Matthews also noted, while buybacks continued in Q3, the pace of those repurchases has declined. He wrote:

Corporate stock buybacks continue to support EPS growth, though not as robustly as last year, with companies in the [S&P 500] index on pace to authorize $171 billion in share repurchases in the third quarter, 4.3% below the same period last year."

Yet another consideration in the buyback discussion is that when companies repurchase their own shares, much of the money that shareholders receive from those buybacks will likely be invested in other businesses. Viewed from this perspective, buybacks can be considered as beneficial for the economy. Moreover, buybacks are often an ideal alternative for companies that would otherwise malinvest those profits. Far from being an example of unmitigated greed or share price manipulation, then, buybacks frequently amount to sound corporate policy - especially in the absence of profitable alternatives.

The bottom line is that buybacks are mainly the result of a company's profitability, not the intention of corporate managers to artificially boost share price. The primary basis of any equity bull market is corporate earnings, and without those, no Wall Street analyst worth his or her salt would dare place a "buy" rating on a company engaging in buybacks without the cash flow to back it.

The continued earnings per share growth trend of S&P 500 companies also argues in favor of the bull market's continuance without the need of companies to resort to share repurchase programs. In other words, earnings - not buybacks - is the basis for this bull market. Given the strong fundamental underpinning of the stock market as discussed here, investors are justified in maintaining intermediate-term (3-6 month) long positions in equities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.