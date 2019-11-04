Wynn Resorts Facing Resistance With Third Quarter Results Due Wednesday

The stock has been trending lower for a year and a half now with a trend line connecting all the highs.

Gaming company Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is set to release third quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Wednesday. Analysts expect the company to earn $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion. The company earned $1.68 per share in the third quarter of 2018 on revenue of $1.71 billion, so we are looking at an earnings decline of 46.4% and a revenue decline of 2.3%.

Second quarter earnings fell 6% while sales were up a meager 3%. Analysts expect earnings to decline by 17% for 2019 as a whole and sales are expected to be flat for the year.

Wynn boasts a return on equity of 46.9% and that is well above average. However, the profit margin is only 14.5% and that is a little below average.

One problem for Wynn is the current economic slowdown in China and Hong Kong. According to a recent article from Motley Fool, over 70% of Wynn's revenue comes from Macao currently. The ongoing trade war isn't helping either.

The Stock is Facing Resistance from a Downward-Sloped Trend Line

While Wynn's fundamental indicators are mixed, the technical picture is a little clearer. The stock has been trending lower since peaking just shy of $195 in May of 2018. From that high, the stock dropped sharply and saw a half of its value wiped out in six months. It rallied in the first few months of 2019 but stalled just below the $150 level.

The stock took another steep plunge in the second quarter, falling from $148.80 to a low of $101.83 in June. It bounced again in June and July, only to fall again in the final week of July and early August. The stock tested the $102 level three different times and seems to have solid support there.

The highs from 2018, April '19, and July '19 all connect to form a downward-sloped trend line. The stock is approaching that trend line ahead of the earnings report.

The weekly overbought/oversold indicators are trending higher, but far from overbought territory. The 10-week RSI is just above the 60 level and that is about as high as it got in July before the stock fell again. The weekly stochastic readings have jumped sharply in the past month and the %K reading is at 67.74 and that is approximately where it peaked in late July.

Despite Downward Trend and Earnings Decline, the Sentiment is Still Bullish

The sentiment toward Wynn is very optimistic considering how much the stock price has fallen and how the earnings have been declining. There are 18 analysts covering the stock at this time with 13 "buy" ratings and five "hold" ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 72.2%. That percentage falls in the average range, but the stock has performed below average and so has the company.

The short interest ratio is 1.98 and that is below average and indicative of bullish sentiment. The ratio has been low for some time now, but it was as high as 3.74 back at the end of July. Seeing the ratio and the number of shares sold short falling indicates that the sentiment is growing more bullish.

Looking at the options market, the put/call ratio for Wynn is at 0.59. There are 64,519 puts open at this time and 109,282 calls open. The ratio is one of the lowest I have seen in some time and it is far below average. When the company reported earnings back on August 6, the ratio was at 0.77.

The overall sentiment shows average analysts' ratings, a low short interest ratio, and an extremely low put/call ratio. All three of these things point to optimistic views and, from a contrarian perspective, that is a major concern. If analysts and investors aren't worried about the earnings report, they could be caught off guard by an earnings miss or if it just meets estimates.

My Overall Take on Wynn Resorts

While everyone else seems to be bullish on Wynn, I have to voice my skepticism. I don't like the fact that earnings have been declining and how they are expected to decline so sharply this quarter.

The chart is another issue. The downward trend is still in place and the oscillators are reaching levels that marked the most recent high. I don't like the fact that they are hitting these levels right ahead of an earnings report that is supposed to be so bad compared to last year.

The final straw is the incredibly bullish sentiment toward the stock. If the company had been performing well and if the stock was trending higher, I could accept the level of optimism that Wynn is getting, but that isn't the case at all. According to Investor's Business Daily's EPS rating system, Wynn has performed in the bottom 30% in terms of earnings growth. The RS rating (Relative Price Strength) is at 38, meaning that 62% of stocks in IBD's database have performed better than Wynn.

All in all, I don't see much to like about Wynn. The only indicators that I mentioned that are positive are the ROE and the profit margin. The good news for stockholders is that there is the support at $102. If the report disappoints, look for the stock to trend lower once again, but it has the aforementioned support and another level at the $90 area.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.