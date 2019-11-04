Aramco IPO To Launch In Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) announced that the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority (“CMA”) approved the company’s application for an initial public offeringon Nov. 3, 2019. The IPO will be offered on the Main Market of Tadawul, the country’s domestic stock exchange.

The final offer price and number of shares to be sold will be determined at the end of the book-building period. However, according to a Bloomberg report, the company may be worth far less than the $2 trillion target previously mentioned by Prince Mohammed bin Salman (“MbS”). The report range estimated by banks is $1 to $ 2 trillion.

MbS reportedly gave up on insisting upon the $2 trillion valuation but will try to persuade wealthy investors to support the domestic IPO. Banks also have been directed to be generous to citizens wanting to buy shares. The strategy appears to be to maximize the share price domestically in order to make the international roll-out a success.

To attract investors, Aramco is offering an interesting dividend policy. The Board intends to declare an annual ordinary dividend of $75 billion in 2020 through 2024. And the government will forego its portion of the dividend, if necessary, to enable holders of shares other than the government to receive their full pro rata share of the $75 billion dividend.

The dividend discount valuation method values a company's stock price based on the theory that its stock is worth the sum of all of its future dividend payments, discounted back to their present value. Its current price P is:

At a $2 trillion valuation, the dividend payout yield would be 3.75 %. At a $1 trillion valuation, the dividend payout yield would be 7.5%. The dividend yields of the five largest international oil companies (IOCs) are or about:

Shell 5.45% BP, plc 5.90% ExxonMobil 4.87% Total 4.51% Chevron 4.00%

By comparison, the current dividend yield of another national oil company, Sinopec (NYSE:SHI), the China Petrochemical Group., is 11.79 % as of Nov. 1, 2019.

The dividend has to reflect the expected growth and risk of the investment. The higher the risk, the higher the dividend must be to attract investors, who will ultimately value the stock.

For Aramco, there is the sovereign country risk. The primary shareholder, the Kingdom, can be expected to act in its own best interest and there's no protection for minority shareholders. This factor demands a premium.

As to growth, there's little doubt that petroleum will not be a growth industry beyond one or two decades. Aramco has reserves it claims will last 52 years and has the lowest lifting costs, $2.80/b of oil equivalent produced. And so it will likely be the last oil producer standing as world oil demand recedes.

But according to a study, “Wells, Wires and Wheels… EROCI and the Tough Road Ahead for Oil,” published by BNP Paribas Asset Management, the author, Mark Lewis, writes:

Our analysis indicates that for the same capital outlay today, new wind and solar-energy projects in tandem with battery electric vehicles (EVs)* will produce 6x-7x more useful energy at the wheels than will oil at $60/bbl for gasoline-powered LDVs, and 3x-4x more than will oil at $60/bbl for LDVs running on diesel. Accordingly, we calculate that the long-term breakeven oil price for gasoline to remain competitive as a source of mobility is $9-$10/bbl, and for diesel $17-19/ bbl.”

The bottom line is that the $75 billion per year dividend payout would not be affordable long term if prices decline due to demand destruction and oil producers compete for a smaller customer base.

Aramco Is A Terrorist Target

Another factor which increases risk requiring a high dividend yield is that the company’s assets are a terrorist target, as proven by recent incidents:

In May 2019, the East-West pipeline was attacked by an unmanned drone carrying explosives. The pipeline was shut down temporarily as a result of the attack.

In August 2019, the company’s Shaybah NGL facility was attacked by five unmanned drones, resulting in fires and damage to the processing and cogeneration infrastructure at the facility.

In September 2019, the company’s Abqaiq and Khurais facilities were attacked, which resulted in explosions, fires and significant damage to equipment at each facility.

Conclusions

There are a whole host of reasons why investors should not buy into the IPO. But it appears that the Aramco IPO will be launched domestically in December, and that MbS will attempt to achieve the highest valuation possible to convince international investors of the value of the company, even if it fails to be a $2 trillion property.

With a $1 trillion valuation, the $75 billion dividend represents a 7.5% payout yield. That appears to be a more reasonable yield, given the risks and growth prospects, although that yield may prove to be too low still.

But the demand for OPEC oil is forecast to drop again in 2020, and it appears Aramco will be forced to cut its output again at the December OPEC meeting to support oil prices. Therefore, it will face a significant headwind in try to convince international investors under such market conditions. Furthermore, an international venue has not been disclosed and a NYSE or London listing presents risks that may prove difficult to navigate. That is why former Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih was against the proposed listing, and why he was reportedly fired.

Are you pleased with your energy sector returns? To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.