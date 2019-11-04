Bulls In China Shops

US equities, meanwhile, have decided that higher is better and "record high" is best.

Drawing conclusions about the state of the US economy got even more complicated after last week's data.

A week ago, when last we "spoke," I talked at length about what I called "the tragicomedy of great expectations."

The gist of the discussion was that for all the talk of the US economy "decelerating," things were actually going along fairly well until ISM manufacturing dipped into contraction in August following President Trump's decision to go "all-in" on China (where that meant announcing his intention to slap tariffs on another ~$270 billion in Chinese goods, which, in conjunction with existing levies, would amount to the US taxing all imports from the country).

And yet, despite things holding up well, poll data showed Americans losing faith in the economy even before the market learned the factory sector had slipped into contraction (of course, a manufacturing slump was tipped in regional surveys over the summer and PMIs abroad were in a tailspin). Consumer sentiment (measured by the University of Michigan survey) slumped to a Trump-era low in August, as the July Fed cut seemed to backfire. Escalating trade tensions soured the mood further.

Fast forward to November and it's becoming increasingly difficult to decide how to characterize the US economy - and not just because the data continues to send somewhat conflicting signals.

Last week brought a big beat on the advance read for Q3 GDP and the October jobs report was much better than expected (in addition to the headline beat, revisions to the August and September prints helped push up the three-month NFP average to 176k). Even ISM manufacturing was better than feared, despite printing in contraction territory for a third consecutive month. Consumer sentiment bounced in October and we'll get the preliminary read for November later this week. Here's a snapshot:

(Heisenberg)

If you're an optimist, there's a solid case to be made that things might be on the verge of inflecting for the better. As far as the manufacturing slump goes, you could pretty easily say that once the coordinated central bank easing push works its way through, they'll be an upturn there too - and not just stateside, but globally.

(JPMorgan)

At the same time, it's hard to take a glass half-full approach for two reasons.

First, the data isn't really that great in the US on an absolute basis.

For instance, October's 128k headline on payrolls and the big upward revisions to the previous two months still leave the three-month average well below the average for the current expansion.

(Heisenberg)

As for the big beat on the advance read for Q3 GDP, you'll note that at 1.9% QoQ saar, last quarter was tied for the second-slowest growth in 15 quarters.

And if ISM as anything to say about it, the economy is likely to decelerate further, although many of you will probably note that the US economy is not synonymous with the factory sector (manufacturing contributes about 20% to GDP volatility currently, versus 60% in the early 70s, Goldman showed over the summer).

(Heisenberg)

Beyond the fact that the data isn't all that great, there's another factor at play that makes it difficult to get excited. As I wrote last week for this platform, the tragicomedy is that simply describing a decent economy sounds like derision, because the bar was set so high that it was impossible to clear it. How does one expect to live up to expectations when those expectations are described in superlatives like "greatest in our country's history"?

Between the data showing clear signs of deceleration as the fiscal impulse wanes, and the fact that Americans have been bombarded for two straight years with proclamations about an economy that will "take off like a rocket ship" and log numbers "the likes of which nobody has ever seen before" (to use two of the President's descriptions), makes a decent situation seem considerably worse than it actually is.

When you toss three Fed cuts in three meeting into the equation, it's almost impossible to decide how to view things.

To be clear, stocks are now trading more on trade headlines than anything else, or at least that's the way it seems. After all, we're sitting at record highs and although the jobs report certainly helped on Friday, there hasn't been anything in the way of hard data to suggest that things have turned around for the global economy. The Caixin PMI in China was markedly better than the "official" PMI last week, but on balance, the data out of the world's second-largest economy hasn't been great.

(Heisenberg)

Germany is probably in a recession. The final October manufacturing PMI for the world's fourth-largest economy showed slight improvement from the flash print, but at 42.1, the situation is still dire.

Hilariously, Berlin has yet to acquiesce to a full-on fiscal stimulus push.

Allow me a brief tangent on that point.

Please, do yourselves a favor, don't be tempted to join the chorus of armchair economists peddling the patently ridiculous notion that Germany should just sit on its hands in order to safeguard its budget bragging rights. Have a look at this:

(Heisenberg)

That's a 21-handle slump in 13 months. Bear in mind: Germany can borrow for free. And yet, to let some folks tell it, it's better for Berlin to allow the country to slide into a recession than run a small deficit.

And here's the thing, folks. There is, in fact, room for stimulus even within Germany’s existing fiscal framework. For instance, Goldman in September presented a four-point rationale involving reserves set aside for special purposes outside of the main budget, the running down to zero of projected state and local government surpluses, the leeway built into the debt brake that permits small deficits and the "natural disasters/emergencies" provision.

In other words, Germany could ameliorate this situation without deviating too far from the existing "black zero" policies.

In any event, US equities are undeterred, and part of the euphoria on display in record highs is down to the assumption that one way or another, the planned December 15 tariff escalation that would see the Trump administration slap duties on $160 billion in Chinese goods will be shelved in the interest of getting the "Phase One" agreement inked. If and/or when that headline finally crosses, stocks will probably shoot higher still.

US equities are up some 23% this year, and thanks to persistent worries about growth and inflation, bonds are along for the ride. The promise of more liquidity and ever lower yields on safe-havens has reignited the hunt for yield, dragging credit along too. The assumption that investors will continue to chase down the quality ladder as yields dive on government bonds is all kinds of bullish for credit. Oh, what a difference a year makes:

(Heisenberg)

If you're wondering what usually happens after the S&P rallies as much as it has, you might be interested to know that when US equities are up 20.6% or more through September 30, things tend to go pretty well after that. Have a look:

(Heisenberg, h/t Nomura's Charlie McElligott)

And yet, it's hard to imagine how things could get much better, especially from the perspective of balanced portfolios.

"This has been a good year for financial assets: bond yields have generally fallen and equities have rebounded strongly from their draw down at the end of 2018," Goldman wrote last week, adding that "US balanced funds (taking a simple 60% equity and 40% bond benchmark) have enjoyed their best year since the late 1990s."

(Goldman)

How likely is that to repeat going forward?

Well, not very, according to Morgan Stanley.

"The return outlook over the next decade is sobering," the bank said over the weekend, on the way to warning that "investors face a lower and flatter frontier compared with prior decades, and especially compared to the 10 years post-GFC."

(Morgan Stanley)

It all has a kind of "bull in a China shop" feel to it.

Figuratively and, in at least one respect, literally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.