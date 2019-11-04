Under Armour: Shifting To Offense

Under Armour (UAA, UA) is down over 15% in early trading due to news of an accounting probe and possibly disappointments over quarterly results. The market is missing strong margin improvements that fit into my investment thesis that the athletic apparel company will drive substantial valuation gains over the next five years. The accounting probe adds risks to the story, but the long-term turnaround will reward shareholders.

Image Source: Under Armour website

Focus On Margins

For Q3, Under Armour beat analyst estimates by a strong $0.05 due to higher gross margins. The company has made a focus on improving gross margins that had slipped since 2015 to unacceptable levels due to management chasing sales growth at all costs.

For the quarter, gross margins jumped 220 basis points to 48.3%. As the chart below highlights, the margin is the highest level since 2015. The company still has plenty of upside here with a regular ability of reaching 50% margins in the past.

Data by YCharts

The end result is substantial improvements in cash, inventory, and total debt levels. A few years ago, some investors thought Under Armour was headed to bankruptcy due to a large debt balance, but now, the company only has a net debt position of $175 million due to in large part of cutting several hundred million dollars from inventory levels.

Source: Under Armour Q3'19 earnings release

For this reason, the company forecasts beating 2019 EPS targets of $0.33 to $0.34. The exciting part is where the gross profits can head in 2020 and beyond with 5% revenue growth and 50% gross margins.

For Q3, gross profits were $690 million on revenue of $1,429 million and gross margins of 48.3%. Once Under Armour hits the above targets along with 5% revenue growth, the end result equates to revenues of $1,500 million and a gross profit of $750 million with 50% gross margins.

A minor boost in revenues will generate substantial gross profit growth by only hitting past gross margins. The additional $60 million of gross profits for Q3 alone will provide the firepower to increase sales and marketing to reinvigorate the brand.

The company still has to generate the revenue growth, but some increased offense on marketing should help on the revenue side. Next year, Under Armour will lapse the inventory reduction that has reduced the push of old inventory to the off-price market. The end result is more normalized revenue growth in 2020.

Admittedly, the real disappointment in the quarter is that SG&A expenses were up 190 basis points during the quarter to 38.5%. Revenues will work themselves out as the innovation in footwear and new apparel materials will ultimately drive growth, but the company needs to do far better in SG&A (and UA expects to ramp up marketing spend here).

As an example, both Nike (NKE) and Lululemon (LULU) have SG&A down around 33%. Under Armour only has a 2023 target of 38.0% or just slightly down from the 38.5% amount hit in Q3.

Data by YCharts

Under Armour only has the goal of 10% operating margins in 2023, and SG&A remains an area where the company can easily exceed this target. Just a 50% gross margin and a still above industry SG&A expense of 35% push the operating income up 50% to a 15% operating margin.

Key Value Metric Dips Lower

Lost in all of the noise about an accounting probe going on for an incredibly long 2.5 years is that this selloff today improves the key P/S valuation metric. The stock now trades at 1.5x sales estimates while competitors Nike and Lululemon Athletica trade at least double the multiple of Under Armour.

Data by YCharts

A lot of investors hate the P/S ratio, but it indicates where value exists in a sector. Under Armour needs to grow revenues in order to warrant a similar P/S multiple as the current sector leaders, if not a higher P/S ratio.

If one doesn't believe the brand can return to solid growth that eventually tops the 7-8% targets of Nike, then the stock isn't one for you to own. The company is virtually untapped in international markets and footwear where additional revenues are near pure growth.

My thesis of a 2023 revenue target of over $7 billion and 15% operating margins quickly generates over $1 billion in operating income. Utilizing an effective tax rate of 20%, the net income comes close enough to warrant a $2 EPS target on 450 million shares outstanding. The accounting probe and reduced revenue guidance for Q4 due to less inventory to sell into off-price markets doesn't alter my thesis.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the Q3 report and accounting probe news provides a lot of ammunition for the bears, but investors looking past the headlines will see Under Armour making progress on the turnaround. The brand is poised to return to revenue growth from product innovation that will alter the market view on the stock making the current dip very appealing.

The accounting probe throws an additional level of short-term risk to the story. Investors need to be prepared for an adverse opinion from the DOJ/SEC that could require some restatements of past periods, but clearly, nothing nefarious is ongoing considering the probe has been ongoing for such an extended period.

Investors should use the weakness to buy the stock with some capital held in case the results of the probe send the stock even lower.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.