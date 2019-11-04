Las Vegas Sands Looks Great

The stock price is starting to price in higher Macau gaming revenues as the Chinese economy seems to be rebounding.

I have been looking forward to Las Vegas Sands' (NYSE:LVS) earnings. Things could not have gone any smoother given the current circumstances. In my last article, I highlighted a few factors that were huge drivers behind Las Vegas Sands' stock price. One of them is the Chinese manufacturing PMI. Las Vegas Sands is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the current relief rally as it is mainly based on the absence of bad trade war news and a (potential) Chinese manufacturing rebound. In addition to that, Las Vegas Sands reported strong numbers from its Macau business and should continue to lead stocks going forward.

Q3 Was Okay Given The Circumstances

Third-quarter adjusted EPS came in according to expectations. Adjusted EPS fell by 3% to $0.75 which is the fourth consecutive decline after 0% growth in Q3 of 2018. The company's growth streak abruptly ended in Q2 of 2018, which makes perfect sense as the global economy (mainly China and the eurozone) started to slow in the first quarter of last year. Sands, being a very cyclical company, immediately felt the pain.

With that said, chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson mentioned that the company is as strong as it has ever been, thanks to a strong balance sheet, thanks to strong investment grade credit ratings at both Las Vegas Sands and Sands China. He also mentioned something you might be aware of, and that's the fact that Las Vegas Sands is now an S&P 500 member.

That said, third-quarter company-wide adjusted property EBITDA was $1.28 billion. In Macau, adjusted property EBITDA was $755 million which is unchanged compared to the prior-year quarter. Overall, Macau gross gaming revenues declined while mass-market continues to show robust growth. Mass-gaming revenues improved by 9% year on year, with growth in both mass tables and slots in both the premium mass and mass segments. Adding to that, property EBITDA margin came in at 35.7% which is up 70 basis points compared to the prior year.

The company is also excited about its ongoing investment to expand the critical mass of non-gaming offerings in Macao to benefit more from the ongoing tourism surge in the Greater Bay Area. In this case, the company has invested $2.2 billion and believes that Macao is the best market in the world with regard to the deployment of the company's capital.

In Singapore, adjusted property EBITDA was $435 million, which is a 4% increase compared to the prior-year quarter. Rolling volumes were strong and higher compared to last year. Mass win per day was solid and hotel occupancy and retail sales were up 10%.

Las Vegas operations saw a 22% adjusted property increase to $93 million.

Lastly, the company once again increased the return on capital to shareholders. Board of Directors approved an increase in annual dividends to $3.16 per share.

It Could (Should) Get Better

With all of these things said, I want to show you a graph I showed you in my last article as well. It is obviously no surprise that Chinese economic growth is key as this is impacting visitor growth momentum to Macau. In this case, the Chinese manufacturing PMI accelerated to 51.7. This is a multi-year high and probably one of the best signals that growth is back. This is good news for stocks in general as China has been a problem since Q1 of 2018.

It's obviously good that leading indicators are showing strength. However, now we need higher gaming revenue in Macau. In September, revenue was up 0.6%. Unfortunately, October saw a 3.2% decline which means the bigger picture continues to show a very weak pattern while Las Vegas Sands has started to price in a growth rebound.

And speaking of pricing in higher growth. The current price action of Las Vegas Sands looks absolutely beautiful. On the weekly chart, we are witnessing a strong breakout that seems to put an end to the downtrend that started shortly after the economic growth peak of Q1/2018. In other words, if this Chinese growth rebound is for real, we are looking at a sustainable new uptrend that could easily result in a stock price of $70 in the midterm.

The risks can be categorized. Long term, I think the biggest risks are structural changes. This can be because of licensing in China or because the company is running into other internal problems. More appropriate at this point is the risk of an escalating trade war. So far, this does not seem to be the case, but I would say it is a factor that could hurt or even reverse the new uptrend.

With that in mind, I think the risk/reward ratio is good. The stock has broken out thanks to higher economic growth expectations, the absence of negative trade news and the fact that Las Vegas Sands continues to report strong results in its segments despite the economic headwinds in the third quarter.

Even if you completely disagree with everything I said, I think it is better to stay away from the stock than to try to short it. I think this stock will go higher and I hope that leading indicators are able to increase further in the months ahead.

