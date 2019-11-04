Why NXP Semiconductors Is Still A Buy At 52-Week Highs

When NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) surged to a new yearly high at ~$120 on Nov. 4, the market confirmed what value investors already know: NXP stock has more upside ahead. The company’s latest earnings report affirms my view that the company is at an inflection point and is on a multi-year stock rebound. Growing free cash flow generation will lead to more share buybacks, a dividend raise, and meaningful re-investments back in the business.

It took half a year for NXPI stockholders to break even and then record a paper gain.

Source: SA Essentials

And after the third-quarter earnings beat, the stock should reward investors willing to buy and hold it for the long haul. NXP earned $0.38 a share as revenue fell 7.3% to $2.27 billion. It generated $631 million in FCF.

For the fourth quarter, the company forecasts declines in just the high-single digits for its automotive division. Its industrial business faces a mid-single-decline, better than its mid-teens decline seen year to date. Management attributes the improving outlook to a stabilization in the industry and strong demand. And as costs continue falling, investors may expect improving profit margins from here.

NXP is set to find growth through level 2 and level 3 ADAS. But the highlight for the third quarter was Radar. The company expects a 25% to 30% compounded annual growth rate for radar over the next few years.

IoT grew at a healthy rate at a $60 million annualized run rate. Innovative products led the strong performance. As design wins increase and the product cycle unfolds, expect this business doubling in 2020 and beyond.

5G Catalyst

The transition from 4G to 5G is a tailwind for NXP’s business. The company’s product takes analog signals and then amplifies them in the radio frequency domain. This enables communication between cell towers and mobile handsets. But in providing amplified signals and increased bandwidth for 4G, NXP will still benefit from the 4G and 5G markets. The company has a clear revenue path in this domain, a scenario that the market is ignoring:

our analysis points to [the] serviceable market for RF power systems for cellular base stations growing to about $2.5 billion by 2024 or a 13% five-year compounded annual growth rate. With NXP holding the number one position in this market with a relative market share position of 1.8x, the number two player.

Source: SA Transcript

Near-Term Headwinds

Revenue from automotive declined 7% Y/Y to $1.05 billion but is in line with guidance. Lower auto production and the associated supply chain rationalization hurt the unit’s performance. Yet as auto sales rebound due to the improving global economy, NXPI stock will get a lift as revenue growth resumes.

Industrial and IoT revenue fell 14%. Asian markets dragged revenue to the lower $426 million in the quarter. Still, U.S. and China trade tensions are starting to dissipate. Even if there is no deal but tariffs are delayed, NXP’s global distribution partners may resume orders.

In the Mobile segment, revenue grew 2% to $331 million. This result is despite a reduced order rate from its largest Chinese handset customer. Again, lower trade tensions may lead to higher orders in the coming quarters.

Opportunity

NXP ended the quarter with $8.51 billion in debt. And with cash of $3.54 billion, its net debt was $4.97 billion. Its strong liquidity position will only improve as business picks up in most of its units. This will enable the company to lower its net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA, which was 1.59 times at the end of Q3. The $70 million in its dividend payment, the announced 50% increase in its dividend rate, and the ability to buy back more shares as business improves are elements that enhance shareholder value.

NXPI touched 52-week highs to reflect the strong rebound in Qualcomm (QCOM) and Qorvo (QRVO) stock, both of which were previously top do-it-yourself value picks. But NXPI stock has more upside ahead. At 14 times forward earnings, the stock is undervalued compared to QCOM's 19.9 times forward P/E. Even after QRVO stock surged 23% last week, its 15 times forward P/E is higher than NXPI’s stock. If NXP traded at 15 times forward earnings, its stock would be $126. Conversely, 18 analysts who cover the stock have an average price target of $124.67 (per TipRanks).

Your Takeaway

NXP shares surged after its earnings report, leaving value investors waiting for the dip to wonder if it is too late to buy. With strong prospects ahead for at least the next few years, the stock is still attractive at current levels.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name.

Also, for a limited time, I am inviting you to join DIY investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.