Hormel: Resilient To Bad News, Maintains High Valuation Levels

The cash position is solid and dividends are safe; valuation is high but the stock might not correct excessively on bad news.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is going through some turbulent times on several fronts. Since the last earnings call for Q3 2019, the stock has lost 5% and there has been downward pressure from key factors like flat organic sales growth, declines in overall volume, higher input costs, grocery sales and volume declines, and so on. On the other hand, Hormel Foods is a Dividend King, having shown consecutive annual dividend growth for the past 53 years and completing its 91st payout year. Dividend investors may be interested in the 2% forward yield on the back of a 17% 5-year growth rate, but may hesitate to move in due to current valuations that are largely above the sector medians. A quick look at the numbers will validate Hormel as a solid long-term investment, but perhaps not at the current price.

Historical Revenue Growth

While historical data is never an accurate indication of future performance, it does reflect and showcase the management team’s ability to weather macro events and trends. That’s especially critical in mature industries like consumer packaged goods where the competition is stiff, margins are tight, costs are volatile, and profits have to be squeezed out of every line item possible. And all this while returning value to shareholders and establishing future growth pillars in an evolving and often hostile marketplace.

Through a combination of acquisitions and organic gains, Hormel Foods has been able to grow its revenues from $6.5 billion to $9.6 billion in the last 10 years between 2009 and 2018. The company has guided for between $9.5 billion and $10 billion, which represents flat overall net sales growth as a worst-case scenario.

Hormel has a 10-year average growth rate of 3.54%. Growth has slowed down over the past few years, increasing by just 2.5% during the past five-year period. However, we need to have the right perspective here: macro and market-specific trends are creating disproportionate headwinds for such companies that are stunting organic growth and forcing companies to look for meaningful growth through acquisitions. At the same time, these same companies are constantly trying to streamline themselves by divesting businesses and closing stores. Unfortunately, the net effect of these efforts is often tempered by currency and other headwinds. In today’s economic climate, those headwinds are reaching critical mass and hitting consumer packaged goods companies from multiple directions.

Against that backdrop, Hormel has been doing exceptionally well at keeping its revenue growth story largely in positive territory.

Operational Efficiency

Hormel’s gross margin has been on the decline for a few years, but the company is still able to maintain it at the 20% level:

2016: 22.66%

2017: 21.85%

2018: 20.90%

TTM: 20.38%

In a market dynamic where commodity profits and input costs can often be volatile, Hormel’s management team has done a great job of growing gross margins when the going was good and stemming the bleeding during tough times. In the past 10 years, Hormel has improved its gross margin by nearly 25% - not an easy feat in the consumer packaged goods segment. In the past few quarters, the gross margin has been under pressure from higher raw materials cost. However, the company is prepared for a prolonged period of lower commodity profits and higher input costs, which is why cash from operations was down 23%: Hormel has been building its inventory, hence the higher working capital. As outlined by CFO Jim Sheehan:

This thoughtful approach to building inventory should mitigate some of the input cost volatility as markets rise.”

Another efficiency initiative called Project Orion, announced at the Q1 earnings call, was designed to put Hormel’s internal support systems on the cloud, with Oracle (ORCL) as its provider. The company said at the time that the project would “allow us to see benefits this fiscal year and in future years.” Essentially a move to centralize its enterprise resource planning capabilities, the combined effect of Project Orion and other supply chain initiatives (one supply chain) will yield other, more tangible results. One example is the 3 million miles expected to be saved in the grocery business alone.

Financial Position

Hormel doesn’t have a lot of debt on its books (Net Long Term Debt / EBITDA = -24.19%) and its cash balances have been on a steady growth path for several years. As of July 28, 2019, the company had $560 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Long-term debt as of that date was $250 million and pension and post-retirement benefits were reported at $493 million.

As we saw, Hormel is serious about dividend growth, and its payout ratio is still below 50%.





The strong cash position will allow Hormel to keep paying and increasing dividends while giving it the leverage it needs to grab up new brands with higher margins and stronger growth.

Investor’s Angle

The stock is now trading at a 10% discount to its all-time highs set in November 2018 around the time of the 2018 Annual Report. HRL is now trading at a forward earnings multiple (non-GAAP) of around 24. That’s around the same level as Clorox (CLX) and Colgate (CL).

If you read my recent articles - Clorox Might Be Too Optimistic About FY 2020 Goals and Colgate-Palmolive: What To Look For In Q3 2019 - you’ll see that both companies are in situations very similar to that of Hormel: slow revenue growth, specifically organic sales; sequential margin declines; and, in some cases like CL, currency headwinds wiping out organic sales gains.

The point is, any gains that these companies do make in this tough economic environment are being disproportionately rewarded, leaving new investors with no room for error at these prices. As with the other two consumer staples companies, Hormel is also a fantastic long-term holding if you can get it at a better entry point.

The problem is, for Hormel, that might not be as forthcoming as you’d like. Over the past four quarters, the stock has pretty much moved sideways around the $41 mark after the initial surge to above $45. That relative stability means bad news around commodity pricing and input costs aren’t creating a panic situation among investors; the stock has been fairly resistant on that front. That’s expected to be sustained through the rest of FY 2019 but the company has maintained its guidance numbers for the full year. Moreover, investors have faith that the management team headed by CEO Jim Snee is more than capable of navigating the current turbulent waters and getting the ship safely back to consistent revenue growth and growing profitability.

