Natural Gas: Very Bullish Weather Model Revisions Spike Prices Higher

For us, we will be watching the ECMWF-EPS long-range weather report tonight. If it does show a flip to a bearish pattern, then we will get ready to short.

So to put it more simply, for prices to keep grinding higher, weather models need to remain bullish. If not, then expect a pullback in price.

Both GFS-ENS and ECMWF-EPS turned sharply more bullish over the weekend, which also increased natural gas storage draws by 75 Bcf.

This weekend saw the highest TDD revision for a three-day span we've ever seen for November.

For the week ending 11/1, we have a build of 45 Bcf. We have April EOS at 1.55 Tcf.

For the week ending 11/1, we have a build of 45 Bcf. We have April EOS at 1.55 Tcf.

Very Bullish Weather Model Revisions Spike Prices Higher

This weekend saw the highest TDD revision for a three-day span we've ever seen for November. Both GFS-ENS and ECMWF-EPS turned sharply more bullish over the weekend, which also increased natural gas storage draws by 75 Bcf. As a result, Nov. 1 will be the last week we see US natural gas storage building.

Source: HFIRweather.com

Most of the bullish revision came in the 6-10 day range where the Northeast is going to see very early winter-like conditions.

While the conditions aren't as bullish as the ones we saw in November last year, this year's cold blast will be plenty cold.

Fundamentals also have flipped into a deficit because of the spike in heating demand. This comes despite the fact that Lower 48 production registered another all-time high over the weekend of ~95.7 Bcf/d.

Now some of you may wonder why natural gas prices aren't higher?

Given all the bullish projections, December contracts are still only trading around $2.832/MMBtu. Well, the reasoning is that the 16-day outlook is far from being bullish right now:

Source: HFIRweather.com

And because the "trend" is uncertain, traders will only price natural gas using the near-term estimates, which supports where prices are trading at today.

So to put it more simply, for prices to keep grinding higher, weather models need to remain bullish. If not, then expect a pullback in price.

For us, we will be watching the ECMWF-EPS long-range weather report tonight. If it does show a flip to a bearish pattern, then we will get ready to short.

