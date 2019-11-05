Nucor Is Gaining Momentum

In September of this year, I discussed Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) long-term bull case. In this article, I am going to explain why we might expect this stock to gain momentum after successfully breaking out and repeating the bullish move we saw in 2016 as well. The just released earnings show a steep sales and earnings decline. Nonetheless, I expect that Nucor is able to report higher sales in the first half of 2020 if the bull case is right. This means that the stock should get the benefit of an interesting long-term bull case and mid-term momentum thanks to a potential economic recovery.

Source: Nucor

Here's What Needs To Happen To Make This Breakout Successful

In this article, I am going to change things a bit. I am going to start by showing you the stock price of America's largest steel producer. I think there are a few very important takeaways based on the information we get from the price chart. First of all, let's look at the two major downtrends. In this case, it's not just a convenient technical pattern, but a fundamentally backed breakout. The two red circles mark the most recent economic peaks. In Q3 of 2014, we got a global slowing cycle based on slower Chinese investments and a very strong US dollar. In Q1 of 2018, the global economy was pressured by slower growth in China and the Euro area. The US started to peak in Q4 of 2018. The two green circles mark the two most recent economic bottoms. At the end of 2015, the dollar started to weaken, and investors got the benefits from a synchronized global recovery. The current growth bottom is not a fact, but the odds of a recovery are rising, as I will show you in this article. Anyhow, the other important takeaway here is that Nucor is working on a higher bottom within a long-term uptrend. This company does not get sold off like its smaller and more cyclical competitors U.S. Steel (X) and AK Steel (AKS). Nucor is offering less cyclical steel products, has a 2.9% dividend yield and a very strong balance sheet (debt/equity of 0.42). The current ratio is at 3.60, while the inventory adjusted current ratio is at 1.60. Long-term investors are still owning a very cyclical and volatile stock, but this company is different and much, much more stable and reliable.

Source: TradingView

Almost needless to say, Nucor's financials have suffered. The latest third quarter results show an adjusted EPS decline to $0.90. This is well above expectations of $0.80 but 62% lower compared to the prior-year quarter. So far, growth has gone from double digits in 2018 to double digits contraction in Q2 and Q3 of this year.

Source: Estimize

Total net sales were down 19% as total shipments from steel mills declined 8% to 5,788 thousand tons. Sheet shipments were only down 3%, while bars saw a 10% decline. The smallest segment place was down 26%. On a year-to-date basis, shipments are down 7%. Sales tons to outside customers are down 7%, with sales to steel mills being down 9%.

According to CFO James Frias, steel mill segment earnings were down due to declining metal margins. Sheet and place products saw the greatest pricing pressure due to de-stocking from customers. Earnings from steel products improved as non-residential construction remains positive.

Results from Nucor's raw material segment declined due to a further margin decline at the company's DRI (direct reduced iron) operations. Adding to that, the Louisiana DRI facility had planned outage in early September, which is expected to continue until mid-November.

Capital expenditures totaled $985 million since the start of the year. On a full-year basis, Nucor expects to spend roughly $1.5 billion, which is a decline of $300 million compared to previous expectations thanks to a better timing of expected outlays over the balance of this year. Total cash returned to shareholders since the start of the year totaled $567 million. $369 million was paid in the form of dividends. The other part was paid in the form of share buybacks. These numbers indicate that the company returns 49% of net income to investors.

What's Next?

One part of this question can be answered by the first graph of this article. If the ISM manufacturing index is able to bottom, I think we are in for a stock price recovery. These expectations are obviously not able to improve fourth quarter results. Nucor expects fourth quarter earnings to be lower than third quarter earnings. Non-residential construction continues to do well, while manufacturing activities have declined. This will further impact steel prices and shipments.

I think this stock can break out if indicators like the ISM manufacturing index are able to rebound. This would push the stock to $65 on the mid-term. If this is the case, I think the first half of 2020 is going to show positive earnings as well, meaning that dividend payments will likely continue to benefit long-term investors and traders who are buying to bet on a growth recovery.

Source: FINVIZ

The risks are elevated at this point. The economy is in an early recovery at best. If you buy now, you risk buying too early as we have only had one month of a slightly higher ISM index. If you wait, you might miss the perfect buying opportunity. If you are a long-term investor, I think the main takeaway here is that the pain might be about to end. Either way, if you are deciding to buy, make sure to keep your position small as this stock is still more volatile than the market with a beta of 1.7.

I am optimistic going forward and hope the bull case is right. Not only because that would be great news for the Nucor stock price, but it would provide a much-needed tailwind for a lot of cyclical stocks.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.