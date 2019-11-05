Tempur Sealy: A Fabulous Quarter And The Road Ahead

To say that the third-quarter numbers from Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were above expectations would be an understatement. Even the most bullish analysts on the Street had projected the company to report Q3 EPS of $1.18. TPX blew that projection out of the water by reporting EPS of $1.30 on revenue of $821 million, which was almost $24 million more than the consensus estimate. In terms of gross profit, TPX posted the highest number in the company's history. Here's how TPX's stock reacted after the earnings release:

Data by YCharts

The outperformance looks even better when the GAAP net profit and EPS are compared year-over-year. In Q3 2018, TPX had reported net income of $42.3 million and GAAP EPS of $0.77. For the same quarter this year, the numbers are up 71.8% and 70.8% y-o-y, respectively.

In my last article, I had anticipated TPX to report EPS of $1.54 for the second half of 2019. But now it seems the company will easily be posting EPS above $2.00 for the same period. I will delve into future projections in detail later in the article. First, I want to review the third-quarter performance of the company and discuss what were the drivers behind the outperformance.

Q3 Review

Sales

A large part of the outperformance that TPX posted in the third quarter can be attributed to the y-o-y increase in net sales, specifically sales in the North American market and even more specifically to the increase in sales shown by its direct channel in the North American market.

While net sales in aggregate grew 12.5% y-o-y to $821 million in Q3, North American sales grew 14.5% and sales from the direct channel in North America grew a whopping 89% to $79.8 million from $42.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

This enormous increase in direct channel sales is worthy of appreciation. However, it is also important to note that the direct channel sales numbers include sales from Sleep Outfitters, which erstwhile was a third party retailer whose numbers used to be reported in the wholesale channel. Excluding Sleep Outfitters, sales from the direct channel in North America increased by 37% y-o-y, which on its own is impressive.

TPX's management should also be appreciated for the turnaround it has brought to Sleep Outfitters in such a short span of time. Sleep Outfitters is a regional bedding retailer with 95 stores that TPX acquired through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Sleep Outfitters' parent company, Innovative Mattress Solutions (iMS), in April. From bankruptcy proceedings in April to being instrumental in driving up direct channel sales and reaching breakeven in the third quarter, Sleep Outfitters has come a long way in a very short period of time. During the third-quarter earnings call TPX's CEO, Scott Thompson, was asked about the turnaround and if he plans to sell Sleep Outfitters eventually. Here's what he said:

The turnaround at a Sleep Outfitters has gone better than we originally estimated. In fact, they are approximately breakeven in the third quarter. Our strategy with that particular entity has not changed, which was we're going to turn it around, look at the operations, and then figure out what the long term plan is for the company. We -- we may keep it. You know we may do something else with it, but right now the most important thing is to get it turned around and the team over there is doing a great job.

In my earlier articles on TPX, I have emphasized that the direct channel, which includes e-commerce offerings like Cocoon by Sealy and TempurPedic.com as well as company-owned stores, will be a major driver of growth for the company. The third quarter seems to have proven my point. During the earnings call, TPX's management revealed that sales on TempurPedic.com have increased by over 300% since the company saw it as a strategic opportunity in 2016. These sales have driven incremental profit and supported material online advertising.

Another important part of the direct channel - company-owned stores - is also performing above expectations. In the past few quarters, TPX's management has routinely mentioned that it sees an opportunity for 125 to 150 retail Tempur Pedic stores in the long-term and that it plans to have 60 operational company-owned stores by the end of this year. On those lines, the company opened its 50th retail store in the third quarter and revealed that same-store sales at stores that have been operational for more than a year were up 20% y-o-y during the third quarter.

On the international front, TPX experienced market uncertainty in certain geographies but still managed to grow net sales by 4% y-o-y to $139 million in the third quarter. On a constant currency basis, international sales were up by 8% y-o-y. During the earnings call, CFO Bhaskar Rao mentioned that due to the aforementioned market uncertainty in certain geographies International sales growth is expected to decelerate during the fourth quarter.

Margins & Profitability

The benefits of operating leverage for TPX came to the fore during Q3. While sales grew by 12.5% y-o-y, gross profit for the quarter was up by 20.2% y-o-y at $360.6 million and operating income was up by 42.4% y-o-y at $120.6 million.

The company also saw a significant increase in its margins during the third quarter. Gross margins improved by 260 bps y-o-y to 43.9% and adjusted gross margins (which TPX calculates by adding back one-off charges like restructuring costs) up 160 bps y-o-y. The operating margin of 14.7% during the third quarter was up by 26% or 310 bps from 11.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

This overall improvement in margins was mostly driven by the North American market as the international gross margin improved by only 10 bps y-o-y to 53.1% and the international operating margin remained nearly the same. The company attributed most of the improvement in margins in the North American market to improved, temporary merchandising mix, pricing benefit, and favorable commodities prices. I also suspect that the anti-dumping duty on Chinese mattresses played a crucial role in the improvement of the margins during the quarter. However, Mr. Rao downplayed its effect in the earnings call, saying:

The other side of that is we do have some of our product that comes in from overseas, which is subject to tariff. So you take that headwind against the tailwind that we get from the income from below a thousand, and I would think about it as a net neutral.

The benefits from improvement in margins and a sizable increase in sales trickled down to TPX's bottom-line. Net income for the quarter was up by 73.3% y-o-y to $73.3 million and GAAP diluted EPS was up by 70.1% y-o-y to $1.31. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS for the quarter increased by 29.2% and 27.5% y-o-y, respectively.

Debt

One thing that caught my eye when I was reading TPX's Q3 earnings release was the company's interest expense during the quarter. When compared to Q2, TPX's interest expense dropped by nearly 10% to $20.5 million. The company also managed to reduced its long-term debt by more than $70 million during the quarter. This reduction in debt along with an increase in adjusted EBITDA meant TPX's leverage ratio came down significantly during the quarter. At the end of Q3, TPX's leverage, which it calculates as a ratio of total debt minus cash to adjusted EBITDA, stood at 3.2, down from 3.65 at the end of the previous quarter.

Going Forward

During the third-quarter earnings call, TPX's management revealed that it had completed the rollout of Sealy products at Big Lots during the third quarter and subsequent to the end of the quarter had started shipping products to Mattress Firm. The shipment of products to Mattress Firm is well ahead of the schedule that the company had previously disclosed. This means that we can see a sizable increase in net sales during the fourth quarter.

The projections I had provided in my previous article on TPX were based on the assumptions that sales from Big Lots and Mattress Firm will majorly start flowing in during FY 2020. But with the new disclosures and guidance, I have updated my numbers. My Projections for FY 2020 of sales and GAAP EPS of $3.6 billion and $5.37, respectively, have gone up slightly. I expect TPX to report net sales in the vicinity of $3.7 billion in FY 2020 and GAAP EPS of $5.75 ( includes the effect of $50 million worth of share repurchases per quarter going forward). The major change I have made is in my 2H FY 2019 numbers, specifically in the Q4 numbers owing to the spectacular performance by the company in Q3.

For FY 2019, TPX's management has raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $485 million and $500 million. Moreover, it expects D&A to be in the range of $115 million and $120 million, interest expense in the range of $85 and $90 million, and tax rate to be between 27% and 28%. Based on that guidance and my own assumptions, I now expect Q4 EPS to be around $1.20.

Valuation & Takeaway

If one takes any multiple based on TTM results, a P/E ratio of above 30 or EV/EBITDA above 16, TPX might look expensive at first glance. However, considering what the company is delivering and is expected to deliver over the course of the next few quarters I don't think it is.

If one takes the analysts' consensus FY 2020 EPS estimate of $5.43, TPX is trading at a forward P/E of 16.45. Based on my projections, the stock is trading at a forward P/E of 15.5, at a time when S&P is trading at a forward P/E of above 18. Taking that into account, I don't think TPX is expensive. However, I also don't think that TPX is undervalued at this price. I expect the stock to perform slightly better or at least in-line with the broader market going forward. For anyone like me, who has bought TPX at a lower price (I bought it below $44), I would suggest to hold on to the stock. For those looking for an entry, I would suggest buying on the dip or waiting for a pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not an investment recommendation and should not to be relied upon when making investment decisions - investors should conduct their own research. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report.