Beyond Meat: Time To Buy

The company may be facing increased competition from peers, but it has stolen a march on its competitors looking at its partnerships and R&D capabilities.

Investors are wary of the stock's valuations, but keep in mind that the company has been growing net revenues by 2x-3x on a YoY basis for the past 5 years.

Beyond Meat (BYND) has been a roller-coaster of a stock all year round. In June, I wrote that BYND's prices were artificially propped up and hence, unsustainable at those levels. In October, I alerted subscribers of my Marketplace service that a huge crash in the stock was imminent due to a very bearish pattern forming on the technical charts. This crash has since materialized and far exceeded my expectations. Now there appears to be an overly extreme wall of worry surrounding the stock, and I am looking to buy BYND between $70 and $75 when the rest of the market is selling.

I wrote in a June article titled "Beyond Meat: Short Positions Are The Only Thing Fueling The Rally" that the only thing propping up BYND's share price was an army of short-sellers who were forced to cover their positions in the face of the stock's relentless post-IPO rally. At 44.8x EV/Sales and not turning a profit, it was no secret that the stock was extremely overvalued, especially when competitors Nestle (OTC:NSZTY), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Hormel Foods (HRL) and Tyson Foods (TSN) were all trading between 1x and 4x on the same metric. However, short-covering pressures were playing a large part in keeping those ridiculous valuations aloft.

In October, I alerted my subscribers of my Marketplace service The Naked Charts that BYND had formed a very bearish head and shoulders pattern, and that a break of the neckline at $135 would likely send the stock 25% lower to $100 at least. Then, it was trading at $135. In less than a month BYND crashed to $82, far surpassing my estimations. I have displayed the technical charts I posted on October 5 and November 1 below for comparison.

Beyond Meat Weekly Chart (Posted October 5)

Beyond Meat Weekly Chart (Posted November 1)

What is Beyond Meat? The company is the first mover in the growing shift from meat-based products towards plant-based food products. It sells plant-based burger patties and sausages that are without GMOs, soy and gluten, using pea protein and beet juice extract to replicate the texture, taste and colour of meat.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would have seen a wave of interest in plant-based products surging through the Food & Beverage sector. The Economist attributes this spike in interest to the Millennials - in 2015, 3.4% of the population were vegetarian and just 0.4% were vegan. In 2019, a quarter of 25- to 34-year-old Americans say they are vegans or vegetarians. Spending on plant-based products can only increase as Millennials begin to hit their peak spending years in the next decade. Just look at the interest over time in searches regarding "vegan," "vegetarian" and "gluten-free" on Google since 2012. The shift from meat-based to plant-based products is a trend that is likely here to stay for the long term. In fact, UBS estimates the plant-based food products market to grow from $4.6 billion in 2018 to $85 billion in 2030, representing a CAGR of close to 28%.

Beyond Meat is one of the first movers in the plant-based food products market and may be facing increased competition from big players like Nestle, Kraft Heinz, Hormel Foods, Tyson Foods, and Impossible Burger - all which are competing for a greater slice of an expanding pie.

Personally, however, the overall pie is growing larger, and in such a scenario, I want to place my bets on the market leader Beyond Meat. As Aswath Damodaran, a renowned finance professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, put it, the front-runner has the advantage over its competitors in terms of economies of scale, brand name and access to capital. He expects Beyond Meat to dominate close to 20% of the overall plant-based food market in the next decade (Disclaimer: Although he sees fair value of the shares now at $47).

While its competitors are trying to get their products out into the marketplace, Beyond Meat has already struck up partnerships with numerous high-profile fast food restaurants, including KFC, Subway, Dunkin' Brands (DNKN), Tim Hortons, A&W, Del Taco (TACO), TGI Fridays, etc. Beyond Meat's R&D spending as a percentage of its net revenues also leads its competitors - it has a more than 9-percentage point lead over Nestle in second place.

One may argue that Nestle's net revenues are much higher as it is a more mature company, and as such R&D may still be substantial despite it being a smaller percentage. I choose to see this as Beyond Meat's niche - it is fully focused on plant-based food products, which means the company's entire 30,000-square feet Manhattan Beach Project Innovation Center is devoted to research in plant-based products. Mature competitors like Nestle may struggle juggling R&D in various product lines. Is a vegan more likely to choose products from a fully focused plant-based food company than an "omnivorous" company? Perhaps too.

Beyond Meat's Q3 revenue growth has reflected its dominance, with net revenues of $92 million rising 250% compared to a year back. 250% is a stellar growth rate, which shows that the company is growing from strength to strength. Beyond Meat announced net income of $4.1 million, which is its first ever quarterly profit. The company also expanded its manufacturing capacity by 3x compared to a year back, which shows how quickly volumes are increasing. As of Q3'19, it has an estimated 53,000 points of distribution worldwide.

The fact that the company's share price fell in reaction to this slate of positive news shows that the market might have been overly exuberant about its prospects post IPO. That is okay, as it simply clears up the froth to provide a more palatable entry level for investors waiting on the sidelines. Beyond Meat closed its quarterly earnings announcement by raising its net revenues projection for the full year of 2019 from $240 million to a range of $265-275 million, clearly extremely optimistic about its ability to increase market share.

In terms of valuations, one of the main sticking points earlier this year was that Beyond Meat's EV/Sales was a treacherous 44.8x. The company is now trading at 16.5x EV/Sales (forward) and 20.2x (trailing 12 months). Even though the sector median (both forward and trailing 12 months) is about 1.8x, BYND's valuations have fallen to more palatable levels that I feel justify its market dominance and niche focus in this industry. Instead of being wary of paying a premium for the stock, investors should focus on the fact that the company has been successful in growing its net revenues by 2x-3x on a YoY basis for the past 5 years. Keep in mind that this is a very fast pace of growth on a compounded basis.

At this point when the market is rapidly releasing its shares in BYND, we may be at the point where any piece of positive news may be sufficient in moving the stock higher. I would suggest entering the stock around $70-75, as I believe the selling has been overdone. First movers in a disruptive industry should rightly attract a great deal of volatility in price, and investors who go long should have a 3-5 year investing time frame in mind, as well as the stomach for 30-50% swings in share price. Do allocate the investment amounts accordingly, and do not go overboard. Perhaps check back for the share price a year later if you want to sleep easy at night - you might be in for a nice surprise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BYND over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.