Ryanair's (RYAAY) CEO Michael O'Leary on H1 FY2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) H1 FY2020 Results Conference Call November 4, 2019 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael O'Leary – Chief Executive Officer

Neil Sorahan – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael O'Leary

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Ryanair Half Year Results. I am Michael O'Leary, the Group’s CEO; and I am joined by Neil Sorahan, the Group’s CFO. This morning you would have seen results from Europe’s favorite airline group. We have the lowest fare, the lowest cost of airline in Europe. We’re number one for traffic rising to – growing to 153 passengers this year. We’re number one for coverage. We are adding to the group airlines, Buzz, Lauda and Malta have joined the group and are growing strongly. EU airline failures and sales accelerated, which we believe creates a better growth environment for the Ryanair Group going forward. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact and it’s especially important because Ryanair is Europe’s greenest, cleanest airline. And because we are the lowest unit cost means we are the structural winner.

You know our route map well, 86 bases, 240 airports. I think critical in the current year as we've opened up new bases in Marseille, Bordeaux, Toulouse in France, Southend in the UK, obviously Berlin in Germany and new countries in Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Turkey and Lebanon as we grow to 153 million guests. Our average fare this year will fall by 6% to €37 per passenger, significantly lower than all of our other EU competitors and that's why we're able to deliver such strong sustainable traffic growth.

Key to Ryanair’s success is our cost leadership, which is what underpins our fare leadership. And that we continue the gap if anything is widening between us and our closest competitors here in Europe. Between Ryanair and Wizz, we are between our airports and handling costs at seven years per passenger are one third of easyJet’s €21 per passenger and our €6 per cost on aircraft ownership and maintenance is less than 50 or more than – is less than 50% of the equivalent costs within Wizz. Our average total costs per passenger, excluding fuel of €29, is significantly lower than the €39 of Wizz, the €53 in easyJet or God help us the €80 plus of Norwegian. Neil?

Neil Sorahan

In the half year, we saw an 11% increase in traffic to 86 million guests. This was driven by a 5% reduction in average fare, which was marginally better than the minus 6% that we previously guided for the first half of the year. Ancillaries performed strongly, up 16%, which as a result saw revenue per passenger increase by 1%. Unit costs were just up 2% in the first half of the year and profit after tax as a result was broadly flat at €1.15 billion with EPS up benefiting from the share buyback programs.

Michael O'Leary

Current developments saw lower fares this year and higher fuel have driven more airline failures, more airline restructurings and more airline sales. In Ryanair, our cost control and our cost leadership have been maintained of anything the gap between us and the competition is widening. Critical from a customer service point of view, our on time performance and guest satisfaction metrics have improved significantly this year. We have made substantial progress indeed to completion wide number of union deals across most of our major EU markets: the UK, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Ireland. We have extended and improved our environmental policy announced at the September AGM. The MAX-200s are delayed now into the fourth quarter and it could slip further indeed into the next fiscal year. And we are about a third of the way through our €700 million share buyback.

It is most the key issue here at this time is the restructuring going on within Europe. Remember we have long – predicted that there would be consolidation across Europe into four, five major carriers and all the evidences we've seen in the last six months supports that thesis. We've seen the large failure of Thomas Coke, FlyBMI in the UK, Aigle Azur, XL Airways in France and Adria in Slovenia. All have failed in the last six months. That seen a significant reduction in capacity, but it's also freed up a lot of pilots cabin crew, who are now looking for jobs. Other airlines currently in restructuring Condor, the Thomas Cook subsidiary in Germany, Alitalia remains in permanent restructuring, TAP in Portugal, FlyBe in the UK.

And we've seen a number of the existing airlines announced either closures or cuts basis, particularly focused on the European short-hold segment where pricing has been weak and grows slow over the last six months. That's been led most notably by Norwegian, who are closing bases and cutting capacity all over Europe. We play our role. We've closed loss making bases this winter in the Canary Islands in Germany. Although in our defense, most of Ryanair’s base closures are because of the delayed delivery of the MAX aircraft. And we think that will lead to a much more modest if indeed zero capacity growth into summer 2020, which should be good for the Ryanair model.

The low cost, our airlines, each of the group airlines is developing strongly. In Buzz, this summer they operated a fleet of 24 aircraft, Lauda 23 aircraft, Malta Air six aircraft taking over the Ryanair base in Malta and in Ryanair DAC 425 aircrafts.

And most recently you've seen we've appointed Eddie Wilson, formerly the Chief People Officer as the Chief Executive of Ryanair DAC and I look forward to working with him and the other three airline CEOs over the coming year.

This is a slide that demonstrates how our on time performance improvements are translating directly into high customer satisfaction metrics. You can see the couple of dips in the last two years where we get the rostering failure in September of 2018 and the 2017 rather. And through the summer of 2018 the dreadful performance of European ATC, both strikes and staff shortages led to a big decline in our on-time profitability.

I'm pleased to say with the investments we've made in resilience this year taking – putting in place new handling agreements in Stansted, in Spain and in Poland. We've driven our on time performance back above 90%. And as a result of that we're seeing record positives in customer rate, my trip scores and the customer rating their experience with the customer service.

And I think the customer service metric is almost the important one because people contacting customer service are the people who've had a problem. And even those people obviously are giving us record positive ratings from their interaction with Ryanair, despite the fact they're interacting with us because there's a problem.

We made very substantial progress on the union side. We now have union agreements in all major markets. We have CLA agreed with pilots and cabin crew in Italy, Germany, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, and Portugal. There are ongoing talks in Spain with both the pilot and cabin crew unions. They will take longer and the processes takes longer in Spain.

We did software, some strikes both in the UK, Spain, and Portugal during the peak this year in August, September. Most of them were abject failures because the vast majority of pilots and cabin crew recognized the difficult environment in which we're operating in and didn't support the strike.

Indeed, the UK pilots BALPA called seven days of pilot strikes and were unable to generate anything, never got to 5% support among our UK pilots. There are surplus pilots and cabin crew available in Europe now as a result of the airline failures. We respond to that by accelerating the growth, particularly of Lauda and Vienna and hiring, creating more jobs for A320 pilots, many of whom are coming to us from Thomas Cook and from the Adria failure in Slovenia.

In Ryanair and the Ryanair group, high-pay and industry leading rosters make us a very attractive employer. But one of the challenges for us is that our pilot turnover has fallen to effectively zero, which means we now have a higher accruing ratio than we had budgeted for and it's something we're working our way through with both our people and their unions. We will have pilots and cabin crew redundancies this winter, particularly those loss making winter bases that were closing because of the MAX aircraft delivery delays.

We're very proud of the fact that Ryanair is Europe’s greenest, cleanest airline. We are the first EU airline to publish monthly our CO2 emissions. What's interesting is passengers switching to Ryanair are reducing their CO2 emissions per kilometer by up to 50% compared to some of our major European competitors. Despite the fact that we have the lowest emissions in the industry, we're determined to cut our CO2 emissions by a further 10% by 2030.

We've committed ourselves to being plastic free in Ryanair within five years. We're up to 53% plastic free now. We are a huge tax payers, our pairs of environmental taxes. There's this myth out there that the airlines don't pay environmental taxes. We do. In the current year Ryanair will pay over €630 million, ETS payments, ADP in the UK, environment taxes in Germany and other EU countries.

We are opposed to environmental taxes on air travel because they tend to be a tax on poor people. They are regressive. They meditate against people from the periphery of Europe traveling across Europe. It's fine in countries like Holland and in Belgium or in France where they have the train and other alternatives. But if you live in peripheral countries or on an island nations like Ireland, Malta, Cyprus, you don't have an alternative, you must fly.

And taxing those passengers who are already paying significant environmental taxes in Ryanair this year, it's the environmental taxes are more than 10% of the average ticket price is an unfair regressive tax on poor people. We have also introduced a voluntary carbon offset program during the booking phase. And I'm pleased to say that it's a growing, there's a growing take-up now. It's gone from 1% to almost 3% of our customers are paying the voluntary carbon offset during the booking process, not content with those impressive figures, we're also going to invest more than $20 billion over the next decade in buying new, more fuel efficient aircraft that will reduce fuel consumption by 16%, have lower CO2 emissions, reduce them by a further 10% and reduce noise emissions by up to 40%. These are incredibly efficient airlines – or aircraft and no industry, I think, can compete with the airline industry in Europe, which only accounts for 2% of Europe’s CO2 emissions in our determination to drive those emissions downwards.

Just a quick update on the MAX, we've been disappointed by the repeated delays in the MAX return to service. We now expect that the first of our MAX-200s will be delivered in March or maybe April of next year. We're waiting for the Boeing are promising, are indicating that the MAX will return to service in North America, this side of Christmas. We think it'll be after Christmas. And there's a risk that those aircraft deliveries might run later into next year. As a result of that we've now reduced our expectation of 30 MAX aircraft being delivered to us in advance of the peak summer 2020, down to 20 aircraft. And there's a real risk of none.

We've already reduced our passenger growth expectation next year from 7% to 3%. We expect to grow from about 153 million to 257 million passengers. We may have to cut that again, but frankly there's no point in keeping changing the number until we have some more certainty out of Boeing and EASA as to when these aircraft will be delivered.

Remember, however, over the longer term, these are great aircraft. They're carrying 4% more passengers, they have 16% lower fuel burn, much more environment friendly and sustainable. And these are the aircraft that will allow Ryanair to reduce our unit costs over the next decade and keep passing on the gift of low fare air travel to Europe citizens. Neil?

Neil Sorahan

On the full year we expect to see an 8% increase in traffic to 153 million guests, which is up from them 152 million that we had previously guided. So thanks to extra low cost A320s in Lauda. We think revenue per passenger will be in a range of plus 2% to 3%. Unit costs ex fuel will be up just 2% despite the fact that we won't have any MAXs in the fleet this year. Depending on where spot prices go we're anticipating that fuel will be up approximately $450 million on a full year basis. So on the back of that, we're now narrowing the guidance range this morning, how to a range of €800 million to €950 million.

This, of course depends on close in H2 fairs that we've no visibility into Q3 are closing Christmas at the moment and adverse Brexit event.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Revenue per passenger rose 1% to €63 in H1. How did fares and ancillaries perform?

Neil Sorahan

Yes, first we’re down approximately 5% which was marginally better than the 6% that we had guided for the first half of the year this stimulation, 11% increase in traffic to €86 million. And ancillaries had a very strong performance where we saw ancillaries of 28% or on a per passenger basis, 16% standouts again where they are priority boarding and the reserve season.

Unidentified Analyst

What is your reflection on revenue for the remainder of the year?

Neil Sorahan

You would expect revenue per passenger to rise between 2% to 3%. Ancillaries will still grow at a stronger rate than scheduled traffic growth, but the growth in ancillary revenues will be lower as we lap the change in the bank policy from November 2018. We also expect that the weaker prior year comps will drive a small rise in underlying airfares and yields.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there any updates from Labs?

Neil Sorahan

Labs continue to perform very well and underpin the strong growth in the ancillaries in the first half of this year. They've just recently rolled out their new digital platform which increases and enhances the personalized offers that we're putting in front of all of our customers. So we expect relapse to continue to pay a very strong part in driving ancillaries salaries on our back office structures here in Ryanair.

Unidentified Analyst

Ex fuel costs rose 2% in H1 Why?

Neil Sorahan

Well with the annualization of the large pilot pay increases last year we have higher accruing ratios because of, as I've said, the effective drying up of pilot resignations over the last 12 months. We also have increased maintenance. We're keeping more of our older aircraft into next year because of the delay in the MAX deliveries. Lauda costs were into consolidate in the prior year comparative and those negatives have to an extent been ameliorated by significant improvement in EU261 compensation payments as a result of our significantly better on time performance and fewer cancellations in the summer of 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there any change to your full year ex-fuel unit cost guidance of 2%?

Neil Sorahan

No, we're sticking with the just up 2% despite the fact that we're not going to have the benefit of any of the Maxs in our number this financial year.

Unidentified Analyst

Any update on your fuel hedging?

Michael O'Leary

Yes, we're now 63% hedged for FY’2021 at around $61 per barrel, which is a significant saving from this year's number where we were hedged at $71 per barrel.

Unidentified Analyst

Michael, have you responded to the Irish regulators, recent ruling on Dublin airport charges?

Michael O'Leary

We were disappointed with the final ruling for the regulator, which allows the DAE to keep some of the already very high charges, we and other airlines pay in Dublin airport. We had been a supporter of the regulators first ruling, which was to reduce Dublin airport charges over the next five years. We regret the fact that this reduction would now be smaller and it will lead to smaller savings and less of the saving being passed on to customers in the form of lower airfares here at Dublin.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk about your environmental initiatives?

Michael O'Leary

Yes, I think we've very good story to tell on this front. We've got one of the youngest fleets with the highest load factors in Europe, which means we've got the lowest carbon emissions per passenger kilometer of any of the major airlines in Europe, 66 grams per passenger. We became the first airline in Europe, this actually published statistics and we'll continue to do so. Our environmental policy, whoever is quite ambitious and to seize us, reducing this further by another 10% to just under 60 grams per passenger over the next decade. And I think it's important to know that passengers across Europe can actually reduce their carbon footprint significantly by up to 50% by traveling with Ryanair.

Unidentified Analyst

What are your thoughts on the business aviation tax proposals in Europe?

Michael O'Leary

I think we're obviously opposed to them. We think environmental taxes on air travel in Europe are regressive. They're unnecessary given that Ryanair this year would pay more than $630 million in environmental taxes already. It's also a tax on poor people. People who are flying across Europe for work, to visit friends and relatives on the lowest airfares should not be suffering these kinds of penal or regressive taxes.

We also believe that the European governments are fundamentally wrong in exempting transfer tax because it rewards the biggest polluters. If you're taking two flights to get your destination instead of flying point-to-point – one flight flying point-to-point, you're creating double the amount of emissions and environmental damage. If anything, transfer passengers should pay higher rates of tax than point-to-point passengers. So we're against environmental taxes, we think there are attacks on poor people. And particularly people in the regions of Europe, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, the Baltic States, Cyprus and Malta where you don't have an alternative of trains or bicycles, flying is the only way on and off these islands.

Unidentified Analyst

How the group airlines developing?

Michael O'Leary

They're performing well both in its second summer of operations increased from five to seven charter aircraft and had 17 scheduled aircraft flying, mainly Polish routes for the Ryanair Group. We plan to see both grow outside of Poland over the next of months. So we're going to open up a number of new basis in Central and Eastern Europe. Lauda operated 80 different routes this summer with 23 A320s and indeed, they have been capitalizing on the availability of cheap A320s to grow their fleet next summer to 38 aircrafts.

They are whoever operating in a very tough price environment, particularly in Austria and Germany which is putting downward pressure on the numbers this year. However, with the cost control that they're putting in place, with the emphasis on ancillary revenues and efficiencies, we think we'll move them towards break-even at some stage in FY2021.

Malta, the fourth airline in the Ryanair Group was acquired last June. They're going to grow from six to 10 aircraft in Malta over the next three to five years. And we would anticipate over the course of this year into next year to take over flying operations for Ryanair Group in Italy, Germany and France. And then of course, Ryanair DAC with over 400 aircraft had 240 new routes this summer, launched six new basis and have two new countries in Armenia and Georgia coming online in the winter of next year. Eddie Wilson, our Chief People Officer, previously has just taken over as the Chief Executive of Ryanair DAC and he’s working with Michael on a handover and that's going very well.

Unidentified Analyst

Are there opportunities for Ryanair in the current difficult environment?

Neil Sorahan

Yes, enormous opportunities. The fact that we have the lowest costs means more and more airports are coming to us, seeking our growth at a time when their existing customer base, whether it's a Norwegian or Eurowings, is actually cutting our closing basis. We've also seen significant opportunities, for example, within Lauda from the Thomas Cook failure. There was certainly a widespread availability of secondhand A320s. More importantly, availability of A320 pilots and cabin crew and Lauda was able to move quickly to take advantage of the failure of Thomas Cook, the failure of Adria airlines in Slovenia. And to step up next year and add another three aircraft at the Vienna base, which will grow from 8 aircraft in summer 2019 to 18 aircraft in the summer of 2020, making Lauda by far head and shoulders the second largest channel in Vienna. The group of airlines gives us those opportunities to move quickly when our customers are in distress. And in all cases we're doing on the back of growth incentive agreements from airports who are desperate to win or attract growth from the Ryanair Group of airlines.

Unidentified Analyst

What's the latest development on the MAX?

Neil Sorahan

Yes. It now looks as if the first MAX won't be in the Ryanair fleet until March, possibly April of 2020, clearly subject to ASA approval. So on that basis we're now planning for 20 MAXs in our fleet for summer 2020, which we'll see a slowdown in our originally forecast growth of 162 million guests to 157 million, which approximately 3% increase year-on-year. We are looking forward to getting our first MAX. It is a game changer. And from a cost perspective, 16% lower fuel, 40% lower emissions, we go 4% extra seats, which will enable us to spread the costs over more customers and indeed maximize our ancillary opportunities. So slight delay over what we were expecting, but we're still looking forward to getting the first MAX.

Unidentified Analyst

Are you talking to Boeing about compensation?

Michael O'Leary

I think not so much compensation, but certainly we expect Boeing to meet the – expect to recover our lost costs, our consequential costs from Boeing over that period of time. Those discussions are obviously confidential, but they can't really be concluded until we actually have a return to service date. And we know with some degree of certainty when our MAX 200s will be delivered and what the delivery program will be over the first 12 or 18 months.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there any change to your FY 2024 target of 200 million guests per annum?

Michael O'Leary

No, not at all. While we see a little bit of a slowdown in the growth next year due sort of delay in deliveries of the MAXs, we've every expectation that we'll catch that up over the next few years and hit the 200 million target by March 2024.

Unidentified Analyst

What is the impact of the new IFRS 16 piece accounting standard on the balance sheet of H1?

Neil Sorahan

Yes, I'll take that one.

Michael O'Leary

It’s definitely the one for you.

Neil Sorahan

Absolutely. It's quite modest, about 7% of our fleet is leased at this point in time. So minimal to the P&L. And on the net debt of $460 million at the end of the period is about $220 million of that was digital capitalized leases. So modest in the context of our numbers.

Unidentified Analyst

How's the buyback progressing?

Michael O'Leary

That's progressing well albeit slowly. Thus far, we've completed about a third of the program. We've done about just over €250 million of our 700 million programs. We've been cautious because partly we're waiting for an outcome on Brexit or at least keeping some firepower available if there was a hard or no deal Brexit at the end of October. There isn't, it looks like Brexit has moved back now to probably the end of January. We would hope that there will be some definitive outcome of the general election in the UK in December and at least a removal of uncertainty going forward. We would expect that to continue to roll forward that share buyback program and to complete the 700 million programs sometime in the middle of next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you update on FY 2020 guidance?

Neil Sorahan

Yes. We've narrowed the guidance range this morning. So previous range was €750 million to €950 million, we've narrowed that to between €800 million to €900 million on a full year basis for PAT. The moving parts in there is an 8% increase in traffic to 153 million guests. We think revenue will grow somewhere in the region of 2% to 3% per guest. While ancillaries will continue to track ahead of the 8% increase in traffic numbers on a full year basis, we think it will slow down into the second half of the year as we start to lap the new bag policy that came in this time last year. We would anticipate modest increases in fares over the winter. Fuel will be up about €450 million on a full year basis and unit costs X fuel will be up just 2%, despite the fact that we're not going to have any MAXs in the fleet this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Michael, thank you.

Michael O'Leary

Thank you very much. As you know, there will be a road show on the half year results. So Neil, myself and other members of the team will be doing extensive road show in the UK across continental Europe and in North America. So if you'd like a meeting or to meet with us, please contact us through the Citibank.

Thank you. We look forward to seeing you all over the coming week. Advisers at Davis and Citibank. Thank you. We look forward to seeing you all over the coming week.