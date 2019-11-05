JJN: More Upside To Come In 2020

Our Q1-target for JJN is at $85.00 per share, representing an upside potential of 25%.

Investment case

After a stellar performance for the iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (JJN) driven by a substantial rally in nickel prices (+60% year to date), it seems fair to wonder whether JJN has gotten ahead of its fundamentals.

After reassessing the current fundamental backdrop of the nickel market and the future supply/demand dynamics, we form the view that JJN could move much higher next year.

During the annual LME Week held in London, market participants were mostly constructive on their nickel outlook for 2020 but preferred copper. While we like both copper and nickel, we believe that nickel will continue to record all-time highs next year, resulting in a significantly higher JJN.

Our Q1-target for JJN is at $85.00 per share, representing an upside potential of 25%.

About JJN

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (JJN) seeks to track the Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return.

The Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return (the "Tin Sub-Index") is an index composed of one futures contract on nickel, which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, and rolled every other month.

Its expense fee is small at 0.45% per annum, which is reasonable considering that JJN is the only ETN available to get exposure to nickel.

There is very thin liquidity, with an average daily volume of $86,000, resulting in an elevated spread of 0.59%.

Contrary to what our friend Andrew Hecht presumes, we do not believe that JJN has the same level of liquidity as nickel. In fact, we argue that the liquidity in the LME nickel market is much higher than that in JJN. In October, we estimate that the average daily trading volume for the LME select 3-month nickel was $700 million. We look at the LME select 3-month because the 3-month contract is the most actively traded contract on any day.

In this respect, investors should not trade JJN over a very short-term horizon; the ideal time horizon would be beyond 3 months to play the big move of a trend.

Stellar performance so far in 2019

Although JJN is the star-performer among the industrial metals complex so far this year, we believe that the extremely tight fundamental dynamics of the refined nickel market warrant further upward pressure in nickel prices, which in turn will push JJN further higher.

JJN rallied massively by 9% on August 30 after Indonesia, the world’s largest nickel producer, announced it would bring forward a ban initially set for January 2022 to January 2010. This was the largest daily gain since January 2018.

This resulted in extreme tightness in the nickel market, with the front-end of the LME nickel curve flipping into a backwardation. The backwardation in the cash/three month spread was the deepest in nearly a decade.

Source: AMT

Last week, the Indonesian government and miners agreed to stop nickel ore exports with immediate effect following reports of manipulation, leading to substantial exports of nickel ore since the September announcement in a bid to beat the deadline. However, exports could resume in the next few weeks after the conclusion of these investigations, according to Luhut Pandjaitan, coordinating minister overseeing maritime and mining.

With the refined nickel market already in a structural deficit, the impact of this Indonesian ban should continue to have a significantly positive impact on nickel prices. As BMO showed in a recent presentation during the LME Week, China will be forced to cut its NPI production next year due to a lack of nickel ore.

Source: BMO

In addition, the level of exchange inventories is at a historical level, suggestion no cushion to offset tightening market forces.

Source: DB

Meanwhile, the level of ore stocks at Chinese ports are also low, having fallen significantly since 2014.

Source: DB

Given the already tight fundamental backdrop and the low level of visible inventories, the Indonesian ore export ban from January 2020 is likely to support nickel prices further higher next year, with a possible overreaction in case of speculative participation.

For now, the speculative community has just unwounded its excessively bearish positioning since H2-start. While speculative funds are slightly “longer” than at the start of the year, their positioning is not excessively bullish.

Source: LME, Orchid Research

We argue that the speculative community could turn significantly more bullish on nickel once the 2020 ban kicks in, which would result in another stellar performance for JJN next year.

During the annual LME Week held in London, market participants were mostly constructive on their nickel outlook for 2020 but preferred copper. While we like both copper and nickel, we believe that nickel will continue to record all-time highs next year, resulting in a significantly higher JJN.

Our Q1-target for JJN is at $85.00 per share, representing an upside potential of 25%.

