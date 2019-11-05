Emerging Market Investing With EMF Provides Exposure At A Discount

Investing in EM funds is not for risk-averse investors as annual returns tend to move more than other equity funds.

The IMF projects Emerging Market countries to be the fastest growing ones. They are also the ones with the youngest average ages.

While there are dozens of Emerging Market ETFs, I found only two active CEFs that invest across the emerging market universe.

Introduction

The Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) has been investing in Emerging Markets equities since 1987, pre-dating the existence of ETFs and older than most EM mutual funds. Since most ETFs follow an index, I prefer investing in this area with funds that have greater freedom in picking countries, sectors, and individual stocks. Being able to buy a CEF selling at a large discount is why I favor EMF over mutual funds.

Defining the Emerging Market Universe

The investable universe of countries is divided into three segments based on the maturity of their markets. Most "First World" countries are components of Developed Market indices. Newly emerging countries, such as South America, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, are components of Emerging Market indices. Below that are countries, mainly African and Middle Eastern, which compose what is referred to as Frontier Market indices. That said, two major index providers, MSCI and FTSE, differ in the countries they consider Emerging Markets.

MSCI Index FTSE Index Argentina X Brazil X X Chile X X China X X Columbia X X Czech Republic X X Egypt X X Greece X X Hungary X X India X X Indonesia X X Kuwait X Malaysia X X Mexico X X Pakistan X X Peru X X Philippines X X Poland X Qatar X X Russia X X Saudi Arabia X X South Africa X X South Korea X Taiwan X X Thailand X X Turkey X X United Arab Emirates X X

Sources: FTSE MSCI

Around 80% of the world's economy is comprised of emerging markets. I found this definition of Emerging Market Countries:

An emerging market economy is the economy of a developing nation that is becoming more engaged with global markets as it grows. Countries classified as emerging market economies are those with some, but not all, of the characteristics of a developed market. As an emerging market economy progresses it typically becomes more integrated with the global economy, as shown by increased liquidity in local debt and equity markets, increased trade volume and foreign direct investment, and the domestic development of modern financial and regulatory institutions. Currently, some notable emerging market economies include India, Mexico, Russia, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Critically, an emerging market economy is transitioning from a low income, less developed, often pre-industrial economy towards a modern, industrial economy with a higher standard of living. Source: Investopedia EM defined Source: IMF The International Monetary Fund projects much higher growth from EM countries than the Developed (Advanced) countries. With higher population growth and younger populations, all those factors bode well for EM stocks. While all that sounds good, these countries are defined as EM for reasons other than size that add risk - think China! Strong investor protections are less prevalent in many of these countries. Several are heavily dependent on exports for their growth; spreading tariffs dampens that outlook.

I found this quote and two graphs in Fidelity's Quarterly review:

Emerging market stocks are currently trading at historically low valuations relative to US stocks. In the past, relative valuations at extreme lows dramatically improved the odds that emerging markets would outperform the US over the subsequent months. In addition, strong returns from emerging markets stocks have tended to benefit the US materials sector. Source: Fidelity Quarterly Review If history repeats, EM stocks should outperform US stocks over the next 12 months. Exploring EMF Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc. The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as long-term earnings, asset value, and cash flow potential to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund was formed on February 26, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States. Source: SeekingAlpha EMF Strategy Source: Franklin Templeton EMF is the oldest EM CEF in existence, dating back to 1987. Unlike index-based ETFs that hold 00's of stocks, EMF only owns 94. I couldn't find an EM index that went back to 1987, so I used a US equity one to run a comparison back to EMF's start. Based on the chart, there are times when EM performance deviates greatly from the US markets and with a much higher Standard Deviation. PortfolioVisualizer

One advantage CEFs have over ETFs is the ability to buy in at a discount. EMF trades at a 11% discount, with that discount ranging from 8 to 14% over the past year. There were times in the distant past where EMF traded at a premium.

Source: Fidelity

Source: Various - compiled by Author

EMF is underweighting China, India, South Africa while overweighting Russia, Brazil, and South Korea. Some of these weights changed considerably since March. The UK holding is probably Unilever, which highlights one of the difficulties in analyzing any ETF or CEF-where do companies actually do business versus where they are incorporated or trade. That applies to Developed Market companies too.

Source: FranklinTempleton EMF

EMF is highly exposed to both the technology/software & financial sectors, both of which carry special risks, especially those in China with the current tariff disputes and debt levels of their banks and state-run companies.

Portfolio Strategy

With 57% of the world's population living in IMF defined EM countries but only 25% of the world's GDP where the per capita is 41% below the global average, the potential for economic growth is there, especially consider the stagnant population growth in the Developed countries. That said, the EM average age is much lower so selecting companies that reflect that and their greater need for infrastructure development is critical. Right now, Chinese companies are getting a lot of that business, despite the strings attached. EMF has a good long-term track record against other EM funds, though the past six-months have seen lagging performance.

Source: CEFConnect

I currently have 3% of my equity exposure in EM funds, representing about 15% of my international equity exposure. Despite recent history, statistical data should result in EM countries growing the fastest, hopefully translating in EM-focused companies doing better than the rest of the world. My plan is to increase my EM exposure either via EMF or one of the EM funds that are more targeted (like dividend or small-cap focused). I also have some EM debt exposure via $JEMD. I’m bullish on EMF as it allows me to get exposure at a 10% discount.

