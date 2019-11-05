Warrior Met Coal Is A Buy

The past year hasn’t been kind to shareholders of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC), with the shares down about 23%. Additionally, the company just recently announced 3rd quarter results and the market didn’t like what it heard. All of this has put the company on my radar, and so I thought I’d check on the name to see if there’s value here. For those who can stand neither the suspense, nor my writing, I’ll come to the point. This is a good investment at these prices, and I recommend buying. I’ll make my case by looking at the operations of the firm itself, and by looking at potential risks in the financial statements. I’ll also look at the stock as a thing distinct from the business, and will make an appeal to the authority. I’ll end with an options trade as an alternative for people who don’t want to commit capital at the current price.

Business Conditions

It’s fairly obvious that there are a great many headwinds affecting metallurgical coal companies, with prices for met coal dropping to under $140 per metric ton after having traded around $200 in the first half of this year. These price drops are a consequence of trade tension fears, and worries about a slowing global economy. That said, coal producer Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) recently announced that it is expanding operations.

In spite of the softer demand environment, Warrior Met managed to increase revenue on a lower per ton price, per the following

The two culprits for lower net income in the first nine months of 2019 relative to the same period a year ago were actually not related to the market, as operating income actually increased about 2.4% over the period. Net income declined in 2019 relative to 2018 because of a $9.8 million early extinguishment of debt charge and $68.6 million in income taxes.

That said, I think it’s reasonable for investors to expect lower profits going forward unless there’s a tremendous uptick in global demand for steel.

Financial Snapshot

Before getting into the financial analysis proper, it should be said that as after extracting something like 16 million tons in the three years 2016-2018, the company estimated that it had ~108 million tons of coal left in its two operating mines. It also has ~103 million tons of coal in its undeveloped Blue Creek Energy Mine. The company is also forecasting production of 7.5-7.9 million tons this year. If we assume straight line production from here, we can assume that the company has another 13 or so years of production.

Also note that I’ve joined the predecessor and successor businesses in these financial statements as I don’t feel the change that happened 3 years ago is that relevant to most investors.

Given that I think Warrior Met’s immediate future will be somewhat challenged, I’m going to focus my discussion on the capital structure here. I really want to try to understand how viable this company is. I want to know, specifically, how well insulated it is from a downturn. It turns out to be quite well insulated in my view for the following reasons. First, the vast majority of debt (specifically the $475 million senior secured notes) is due in 2024. Second, the company has the equivalent of about 68% of its long-term debt in the form of cash. These two facts suggest to me that there’s little reason to fear a solvency crisis anytime soon. That said, I’d like to see the company make every effort to pay down this debt early, given that it carries an 8% coupon. It seems it is doing so, given the early extinguishment charge it took in the first nine months of this year.

The Stock

One of the reasons I find investing so interesting is because it involves much more than finding a business that’s likely to grow its cash flows over time. At least as important is the need to not overpay for those shares. If the market is too optimistic about a given company, it will bid the shares higher in anticipation of the great future. The problem is that at some point, even the best companies inevitably disappoint, and when that happens, optimistically priced shares drop like a stone. For that reason, we must find companies that are likely to grow their cash flows at a rapid rate, at a time when most of the market is overly pessimistic. I measure this pessimism in a few ways. The most simple gauge of the level of pessimism is the ratio of price to some measure of value (earnings, cash flow etc.). On this basis, it’s fairly obvious that Warrior Met is trading at a discount at quite a pessimistic price relative to both the overall market and its own history.

In addition, I always want to unpack what the market assumes about future growth of the business. To do this, I turn to the approach described by Professor Stephen Penman in his outstanding book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks the investor through how they can use a standard finance formula (and high school algebra) in a way that isolates the “g” (growth) variable. Doing so tells us what the market must be assuming about the long-term growth of the firm. If the market is excessively optimistic about the future, that’s a bad sign. According to this methodology, at the moment the market is assuming a long-term growth rate of ~ .5% in perpetuity. In my view, this is an extraordinarily pessimistic view.

Appeal To Authority

I’ve said it often enough that I must sound like a broken record, but not all investors are created equal. The fact is that some people are better at this because they’re either able to process information more effectively, or they have information the rest of us lack. Some institutional investors have very intelligent processes that they follow, and these allow them to achieve better-than-average results than the majority of investors. Some people work at a particular company, and therefore have much a much deeper understanding about it than anyone on Wall Street ever will. Some people outperform because they’re oily politicians and they’re allowed to trade on inside information because of reasons.

My antipathy for the political class in Washington is without limit, but this isn’t the forum to elucidate on how the hypocrisy of people like Nancy Pelosi can turn me incandescent with rage. The fact is that some people are better at this than the rest of us, and when we have insight into their actions, we should take note. With that in mind, I’d point out that both insiders and very talented institutional investors have bought Warrior Met.

On the institutional side, Joel Greenblatt and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss purchased shares in 2019, the latter for the first time. As of the most recent filings, Greenblatt owns 44,789 shares, and Barrow owns 54,167. It should also be pointed out that Third Avenue Value Fund has been reducing its exposure to the company, but I would suggest that that’s because its holding in the company is enormous, and there’s some need for diversification. Third Avenue owns 1.38 million shares, or about 2.7% of all outstanding shares.

Perhaps more compelling than these institutional buys is the fact that the CFO, Dale Boyles, recently bought 1,200 shares, to bring his total to 40,571. In my view, when people who know this business best are willing to put their own capital to work in a firm, that sends a strong signal that the rest of us should take note of.

Options As Alternative

I can understand why some investors might be nervous about buying at these levels, given what’s happened over the past year. They may be compelled by the company, but may want to wait for the shares to drop further. In my view, waiting for shares to reach levels that you’d be comfortable buying is insufferable, and thankfully the options market presents opportunities that in a sense create a win-win trade. Selling a put option with a given strike price allows the investor to collect some premium today in exchange for taking on the obligation to buy the stock at a given price for a given period of time. The great thing about this trade, in my view, is that the investor gets to choose the price they’re willing to be obliged to pay. If the shares flatline or rise in price, the investor isn’t obliged to buy, they pocket the premium and move on. Collecting premia in this way isn’t a hardship. If the shares drop in price, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that they decided represents great long-term value. This is also a “win” of a trade, given that the person who buys at a lower price is by definition better off than someone who simply buys today.

My favorite put option at the moment is the Warrior Met Coal April 2020 put with a strike price of $17.50. These are currently bid-asked at $.95-1.5. If the investor simply takes the bid on these puts, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll buy the shares at a net price ~19% below the current level. At that entry price (~$16.55), the dividend yield on this company will be ~1.2%. Of course, if the shares rise, as I suspect they will, the investor will simply pocket this premium.

Conclusion

I wouldn’t deny that Warrior Met is likely to hit a soft spot in the near future. The question is whether the market has properly accounted for that, and in my view it hasn’t. I think the market is excessively pessimistic at this moment, especially in light of the fact that the company is well prepared for the downturn in my view. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but will inevitably meet at some future date. I think investors would be wise to follow the lead of insiders and talented institutional investors and buy. For those still nervous about buying at these levels and want an even greater discount, I think put options represent an excellent alternative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HCC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying the shares this week, I'll be shorting the puts I mention in this article.