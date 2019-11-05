Vermilion Energy: Outsized And Sustainable 15% Dividend

Diversified asset base (including European gas) and capex flexibility. With US$40 WTI, the dividend and the sustaining capex are covered.

Note: I like to have one part of my portfolio allocated to high dividend preferred or common stocks, so that I have a regular income that I can reinvest where I find appropriate in that moment. The following investment belongs to this category. Please note that this does not pretend to be a deep analysis of the company.

Introduction

These are not good times for E&P investors, as the oil and gas sector has traded down to multiyear lows and has significantly underperformed the broader equity market. However, hated sectors usually provide really good investing opportunities because the market participants do not distinguish between good and bad companies when capital abandons these sectors.

Unless otherwise specified, $ stands for Canadian dollar.

Vermilion Energy (VET, VET.TO) is an international E&P with a market cap of $3 billion and a total EV of $5 billion that trades on the TSX and the NYSE.

The company IPOed in 1994 and has a strong track record of reserves growth and return to shareholders. From 2003, the company has returned $39/share through dividends, has never reduced dividend payment (not even during the 2016 oil collapse), while growing production and reserves.

There are three key points for me to invest in a commodity-related company: management, low operating costs and strong balance sheet. Let's verify how Vermilion Energy fulfills them.

Production

Vermilion Energy has given a production guidance of 100,000 boe/d for 2020, essentially unchanged from 2019 after adjusting the growth capex due to weak commodity prices.

One of the best things about this company is its diversified asset base, with nearly 20% of its FFO (Fund flows from operations) coming from European gas production, which trades with a significant premium with respect to AECO and Henry Hub (North America).

Around 26% of its FFO is referenced to Brent and the rest (54%) to WTI with low discounts, avoiding highly discounted WCS, as its Canadian production does not include oil sands.

Next figure summarizes the company's commodity mix and FFO & FCF distributions.

Its oil production is referenced to WTI with the following premium/discounts.

Vermilion is really well-positioned in terms of operating costs and capital efficiencies, which enable having high netbacks per boe, as depicted below. This softens the effect of the operating leverage as the company remains cash-generative even in low commodity price environments.

For 2020, approximately one-third of the production is hedged so that cash flows are partially ensured.

Financials

With a net debt of $2 billion, the TTM Ratio of net debt to fund flows from operations is 2.2, which is moderate for an E&P.

Next figure shows that, as of September 30, 2019, there is a wide margin in terms of covenants but it should not be forgotten that in a double-leveraged company like this one, this situation can change really quickly.

The company has M$527 undrawn under its revolving credit facility and does not have any off-balance sheet liabilities.

In short, the financial situation of the company is healthy enough.

Dividend

The main driver of this investment is the outsized and covered 15% yield, which is paid monthly ($0.23/share).

Next figure shows the company's payout during the last 16 years. It is management's intention to have a payout ratio of around 100%. While this could seem excessive, it must be kept in mind that growth capex can be quickly reduced in case of need thanks to the company's capital allocation flexibility.

As a result of the focus on this payout ratio target, it is management's intention to have a ratio of net debt to fund flows from operations trending towards 1.5 over time.

In Anthony Marino's words (President & Chief Executive Officer)

Our investment cycle time is short with minimal fixed commitments. Consequently, we have flexibility to adjust our investment and growth levels to provide the combination of return of capital and growth which we think will maximize shareholder value in a changing capital market environment. Based on the current market and commodity environment, we believe a strategy that is even more focused on free cash flow generation will create the most value for our shareholders. As such, for 2020, while maintaining our dividend at current levels, we have elected to reduce our production growth rate and to introduce additional flexibility in how we return capital to investors. Source: Q3 Results Report

I highly recommend watching this video, where Anthony Marino shows the company's commitment to maintaining the dividend. In this other video from Bloomberg TV, released after Q3 results, he reaffirms this commitment. It is highly recommended to also listen to the Q3 2019 Conference Call.

In addition, the company has approved during the third quarter a share buyback of nearly 5% of the shares (7.5 million shares).

Risks

It should not be forgotten that this investment involves a double-leveraged company: both operational and financial. This makes the operating income really sensitive to small variations of the oil price, and could make the company breach the debt covenants. This could also be caused by operating problems.

In addition, management's capital allocation skills play a key role. Wrong decisions could easily endanger the company's financial sustainability.

Conclusion

Investing in cyclical sectors as oil & gas is always risky; however, as short-term perspectives are highly pessimistic, most of this pessimism is already included in share price and management focus on balance sheet's strength will allow the company to survive an oil price eventual collapse.

In the medium term, however, the underinvestment in conventional oil sources during the last years and the slowdown of US shale production growth tied to its financial problems suggest that sooner or later there might be an oil supply shock which could boost prices.

I think that it is easier to wait for the sector's recovery while receiving an outsized (and sustainable) 15% yield dividend. Paid monthly, that gives us the flexibility to decide where to allocate proceeds from it.

Nevertheless, while I consider that the possibility of a dividend cut is low, it exists; and it would have really negative effects on the stock price. So that's why this company is a small part of my portfolio.

