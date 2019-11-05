NanoString Technologies' (NSTG) CEO Brad Gray on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Doug Farrell – Vice President-Investor Relations

Brad Gray – President and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Bailey – Chief Financial Officer

Doug Schenkel – Cowen

Tejas Savant – JPMorgan

Catherine Schulte – Baird

Dan Brennan – UBS

Doug Farrell

Thank you, operator, good afternoon everyone. On the call with me today is our CEO and President, Brad Gray; as well as our CFO Tom Bailey. Earlier this afternoon, we released our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year of 2019. If you have not seen that press release yet you can find it on our website.

During this call, we will make number of statements that are forward-looking, including statements about financial projections, existing and future collaborations, future business growth, trends and related factors, prospects for expanding and penetrating our addressable markets, our strategic focus, and objectives, and the development status and anticipated success of recent and planned product offerings.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including those described from time to time in our SEC filings. Our results may differ materially from those projected on the call today and we undertake no obligation to publically update any forward-looking statements.

Later this week, we’ll be attending the AMP Conference in Baltimore. Hope to see many of you there. And week after that – sorry, two weeks after that we’ll be in New York for both Stifel and Canaccord. I know we’ve got a number of you in the line on our calendars there.

So with that, I’m going to turn the call over to Brad.

Brad Gray

Thanks, Doug. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. I’m happy to report that our third quarter results reflect strong execution and continued commercial momentum across the business. During Q3, we grew our product and service revenue by 23% driven by 48% growth in instrument revenue. Our core nCounter business delivered its seventh straight quarter of double-digit growth with solid results across both academic and biopharma customers.

Shipment of our first commercial GeoMx DSP systems accelerated our top line revenue growth and generated resoundingly positive customer feedback. With our GeoMx DSP revenue tracking towards the top end of our previous range, we are updating fiscal year 2019 guidance for product and service revenue.

In my prepared remarks, I’ll provide an update on progress towards achieving our strategic objectives for 2019, before turning the call over to Tom to review the details of our operating results for the quarter and outlook for the balance of the year. As we outlined back at the beginning of the year, our first strategic objective for 2019 is to sustain double-digit growth in our core nCounter business. We have consistently met this objective, and during Q3, delivered core nCounter revenue growth of 12%.

nCounter instruments revenue grew 8% to $5.8 million, bolstered by particularly strong demand from biopharma customers. Oncology applications motivated about 60% of new nCounter placements with most of the balance coming from immunology and neuroscience. Our installed base of nCounter systems increased to more than 820 systems during Q3, an increase of about 18% over the prior year.

Our total consumable revenue for the third quarter was $15.3 million, an increase of 11% as growth in life science consumables was partially offset by flat Prosigna revenues. On the life sciences side of our business, we continue to benefit from our expanded consumable sales team who once again delivered growth in both our panels and our custom code sets. The majority of consumable growth came from our portfolio of oncology panels, including the PanCancer and 360 families as well as newer offerings such as our CAR-T characterization panel.

In addition, product offerings outside of oncology are making important contributions to growth. Revenue from immunology and neuroscience panels increased by approximately 40% and 65%, respectively, over the prior year and together accounted for about one third of our panel revenue.

During the third quarter, we continued to expand beyond oncology by introducing two new immunology panels. In August, we launched a fibrosis panel to study pathogenesis and biomarkers of fibrotic diseases such as NASH and cystic fibrosis. In September, we launched a human organ transplant panel that was designed in partnership the Banff Foundation, a consortium of six leading transplant centers. This panel allows researchers to identify biomarkers of rejection, better understand the mechanisms behind tissue damage as well as to monitor toxicities of immunosuppressive drugs and opportunistic infections. We’re getting strong interest from both researchers and commercial entities, and this panel generated the third-largest initial quarter of sales for any panel that we’ve ever offered.

Turning now to diagnostics. Our in vitro diagnostic consumable revenue was essentially flat over the prior year as new guidelines on genomic testing in France temporarily stalled Prosigna’s growth in Europe. That being said, growth in Europe is expected to return in 2020, benefiting from increased traction in the United Kingdom as well as a recent decision by the government of Norway to make Prosigna its only reimbursed genomic breast cancer test.

Our second strategic objective for 2019 is to position our GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler for long-term commercial success. The GeoMx DSP launch is an area of extraordinary progress over the past several months, during which we have established strong momentum selling GeoMx DSP into translational medicine. We are now beginning to lay the groundwork for our 2020 entry into discovery research and positioning our GeoMx franchise for continued growth.

Q3 marks the first quarter of commercial GeoMx DSP shipments, which included 10 systems for $2.2 million of instrument revenue. Most of the customers who are currently receiving instruments were part of our GeoMx priority site program and have waited for up to a year for their instruments to be delivered. The enthusiasm at these sites has been like nothing we’ve experienced previously. These customers are hungry to begin new types of studies enabled by GeoMx and they have been thrilled to see the technology in action.

During our first on-site trainings, the speed and quality of the high-resolution scanning and the intuitive user interface have created a palpable sense of excitement in these laboratories, and our service engineers and application scientists to install the systems and train those customers have returned with an infectious enthusiasm. With installation and training going as smoothly as we dared hope, we have geared up for even more shipments and installations in Q4. We expect to ship approximately 25 GeoMx systems in the fourth quarter, which would put us near the top end of our previously provided guidance of approximately $8 million in GeoMx revenue for the full year.

During the third quarter, we also generated orders for more than 15 [ph] additional GeoMx DSP systems, bringing our cumulative GeoMx orders to more than 70 systems as of September 30. We are seeing a groundswell of interest in spatial biology that spans all customer segments and geographies. We’re pleased with the sequential growth in GeoMx orders during Q3, and our overall volumes year-to-date are tracking ahead of our internal plans.

Our Technology Access Program, or TAP, which gives customers an opportunity to generate spatial data from their own real samples remains an important element of our market development effort and a leading indicator of future GeoMx instrument orders. To date, approximately half of GeoMx DSP instrument orders have come from customers who first experienced DSP through the TAP service. Our recent investments in scaling up our TAP service are paying off. And during the third quarter, both new orders and projects completed grew more than 30% sequentially. We completed more than 30 TAP projects, generating record TAP revenue of about $1.2 million, while receiving orders for more than 40 new projects. We’re carrying a backlog of more than 50 projects, providing a growing funnel of future GeoMx instrument customers.

A secondary benefit of our Technology Access Program is that it’s helped expand the body of peer-reviewed literature that demonstrates the unique capabilities of GeoMx. Our cumulative TAP output now includes approximately 170 projects that have been completed for about 110 unique customers. These efforts have contributed to seven peer-reviewed publications to date, including an immuno-oncology paper from David Rimm at Yale University that included a high- resolution image generated by GeoMx that was featured on the cover of the September issue of the journal Clinical Cancer Research and was included in our press release today.

We are aware of a dozen more manuscripts that have been submitted to journals, and we are expecting this growing body of high-impact papers to continue to raise the profile of the GeoMx DSP. Later this week, we will engage with the potential translational research customers during the Annual Meeting of the Association of Molecular Pathology, or AMP, and the Society of Immunotherapy in Cancer, or SITC. On Wednesday, we’ll be hosting several workshops at the AMP conference, including one in which Chris Corless from our DSP center of excellence at the OHSU Knight Cancer Center will present on the development of nCounter and GeoMx DSP assays for future CLIA lab applications.

The SITC conference later this week will feature several studies with GeoMx DSP data, highlighting biomarker discovery in a variety of cancer types and describing how Bio-Techne’s RNAscope reagents can be integrated into the GeoMx workflow. To date, interest in GeoMx has come primarily from translational researchers looking for biomarkers of disease and reading out experiments using nCounter systems. Over the next year, we will begin marketing GeoMx to discovery researchers interested in studying more basic biology and reading out experiments using next-generation sequencing, or NGS.

We remain on track to enable several early access sites to begin reading out GeoMx on NGS later this quarter in preparation for the 2020 launch of NGS-compatible GeoMx instruments, software and consumables. This morning, we announced two major initiatives that will lay the groundwork for successful expansion of GeoMx into the discovery market. First, we’re expanding our technology access program to include high-plex RNA assays, enabled by reading out GeoMx experiments on NGS.

The first assay we will offer is named the Cancer Transcriptome Atlas, a carefully curated panel that merges the content from our three most popular nCounter PanCancer panels and allows customers to simultaneously measure more than 1,600 genes with spatial context. Data from the Cancer Transcriptome Atlas will be featured in a poster at the SITC meeting later this week. By offering customers the opportunity to experience the NGS readout of GeoMx through our TAP service, we’re making trial usage even easier than competing consumable-only platforms.

Our second initiative to reach discovery researchers is a partnership with the Human Cell Atlas, or HCA, consortium to provide preferred access to GeoMx to the 1,000-plus HCA member institutions. The HCA project is a global collaboration to identify, map and characterize the trillions of cells in the human body, and it has become the driving force behind the rapid growth of the single-cell biology market. HCA investigators have identified spatial biology as the next major focus of this audacious undertaking, and we’re honored to have GeoMx become part of their landmark project.

Our third strategic objective for 2019 is to advance our Hyb & Seq platform towards commercial launch. We continue to make steady progress on the Hyb & Seq program and are increasingly focused on infectious disease applications. This is an area of high unmet need where a simple, fast workflow confers tremendous medical value and competitive advantage. We will provide an update on Hyb & Seq’s potential within infectious disease later this week during the AMP conference, where we will present data demonstrating the ability to conduct blood culture independent pathogen identification and rapid phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility testing using Hyb & Seq. We look forward to seeing many of you there.

Before turning the call over to Tom, I’d like to highlight some important additions we’ve made to the NanoString team over the past few weeks. In early October, we added Mark Winham as our Senior Vice President of Operations. Mark spent a decade with Applied Biosystems and Life Technologies, where he was responsible for more than 40 manufacturing sites worldwide and more than 2,500 employees. I’m excited to have Mark join the team at a time when we’re bringing online a second reagent manufacturing plant and significantly expanding our portfolio of products. We’re in a great position to benefit from his decades of experience in scaling operations globally.

Last week we added Don Kania to our Board of Directors. Many of you will remember Don from his successful run as the President and CEO of electron microscopy leader FEI, which was acquired by Thermo in 2016. Don’s experience successfully scaling a life sciences company from $300 million to more than $1 billion will be a tremendous benefit to the company as we continue to develop and commercialize leading-edge technologies, especially in the field of spatial genomics.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Tom to review the details of our third quarter results.

Tom Bailey

Thanks, Brad. For the third quarter of 2019, we reported product and service revenue of $26.3 million, which was above the high end of our guidance. Product and service revenue grew approximately 23% year-over-year and included $8 million of instrument sales, $12.7 million of life sciences consumable sales, $2.5 million of Prosigna sales and $3.1 million of service revenue. Consumable pull-through was within our guided range at approximately $76,000.

As Brad noted earlier, our third quarter instrument revenue included $2.2 million from 10 GeoMx DSP systems shipped during the quarter, representing average revenue per system of $220,000. Q3 revenue per GeoMx system reflects the instrument portion of the GeoMx priority site promotional bundle that we ran back in the fall of 2018, which for $295,000 included a TAP service product and a starter package of reagents. We expect revenue per system shipped in the fourth quarter will be approximately in line with Q3 and then to rise over subsequent quarters as we fulfill the last of the GPS orders.

In Q3, we also reported a 31% increase in service revenue driven by continued strong demand for our GeoMx Technology Access Program. Collaboration revenue was $4.3 million, with our Lam Research partnership accounting for the majority. We received $4.5 million in cash from collaborators during the quarter.

Gross margin on product and service revenue was 59% compared to 37% in the prior year. Our gross margin for the quarter was positively impacted by a mix shift towards our MAX and FLEX nCounter instruments as well as sales of GeoMx DSP instruments.

Turning to operating expenses. Recent increases in stock-based compensation, which are primarily due to the rise in our stock price this year, have impacted comparisons of our GAAP reported expenses across periods. For the third quarter, total stock-based compensation expense was $4.7 million, which is up from $2.8 million as compared to the prior year.

R&D expense was approximately $17 million, an increase of 2% over the prior year period. Excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, R&D expense was in line with the prior year, which reflects the start of our transition to a sustaining level of R&D activity following the commercial launch of GeoMx.

SG&A expense was $23.4 million, an increase of approximately 31% as compared to the prior year period. Excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, SG&A increased 26% driven by investment in our commercial team and market development activities for GeoMx DSP. We exited the quarter with approximately $129 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Now turning to guidance. We have raised our GeoMx revenue guidance to the upper end of our previous range of $6 million to $8 million, and we updated our full year guidance for product and service revenue accordingly. We also provided an updated full year outlook for total revenue, gross margin, operating expenses and GAAP net loss in our press release. For the full year 2019, we now expect product and service revenue of $100 million to $103 million, including approximately $8 million in revenue from GeoMx DSP, representing an annual growth rate range of 20% to 23%.

Gross margin to be in the range of 58% to 59%. Collaboration revenue of approximately $21 million and total revenue of $121 million to $124 million. For the fourth quarter, we expect product and service revenue to be in the range of $30 million to $33 million, including approximately $6 million in revenue from GeoMx DSP. This would represent growth of 27% to 40% over the prior year. We expect approximately $3 million in collaboration revenue, resulting in a total revenue range of $33 million to $36 million.

Now I’ll turn the call back over to Brad for closing comments.

Brad Gray

Thanks, Tom. In closing, our performance in recent months has increased our confidence in our growth outlook. Our core nCounter business has sustained double-digit growth while our GeoMx DSP launch has generated tremendous excitement amongst researchers. Multiple indicators of GeoMx momentum have increased sequentially quarter after quarter. We are set up for a strong finish to 2019 and continued growth beyond.

With that, I’ll open up the line for your questions.

Doug Schenkel

Doug Schenkel

Hey, good afternoon guys and thank you for taking my questions. So for the second straight quarter, you added 15 new GeoMx orders, which is great. Last quarter, you indicated you were targeting 10 to 15 orders per quarter. Given you’ve seen orders come in at the high end of the range this quarter and last, is that 10 to 15 target still intact? And given your robust funnel of interest, do you think this is going to increase at some point in 2020?

Brad Gray

Brad Gray

As we look ahead to 2020, it’s hard to know exactly what the seasonality will imply on a quarter-to-quarter basis. But overall, we do expect the rate of new orders to increase both as our existing funnel of translational researchers who are considering GeoMx matures, and of course, as we begin to address the discovery research market by opening up the system to readout on NGS.

Doug Schenkel

Doug Schenkel

Brad Gray

Brad Gray

That being said, the GeoMx DSP revenue patterns will not follow the typical seasonality, and that’s because we’ll be carrying a substantial amount of backlog from 2019 into 2020, and we’ll be looking to sustain a relatively robust installation rate during Q1 and Q2 as we continue to try to deliver systems that our research customers have been waiting for, sometimes up to a year in total length. So do expect to see GeoMx revenue be relatively strong in Q1, probably stronger even than the order book.

Doug Schenkel

Doug Schenkel

Brad Gray

Brad Gray

To date, I think about 20% of the nCounters that – orders we’ve taken have been, in some way or another, associated with GeoMx, possibly as part of bundle or otherwise. We think that’s a great thing. I don’t think we believe that’s going to curtail substantially in 2020 or even at all. But we’re not really focused on that as a question. We’re focused overall on total revenue growth and – capturing the overall opportunity. As you know, the decision to open up GeoMx to readout on NGS was motivated by the tremendous market opportunity that we can then access amongst the 15,000 NGS systems. And because the GeoMx opportunity dwarfs the nCounter opportunity in totality, we’re not really overly focused on any decrement that could come to the nCounter business by opening up GeoMx. We’re focused on capturing that enormous spatial genomics opportunity.

Doug Schenkel

Doug Schenkel

Your next question comes from Tycho Peterson with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Tejas Savant

Hey, guys. This is Tejas on for Tycho. Brad, just one housekeeping question to kick things off. Are you still expecting all GeoMx priority site customers to receive their systems by year-end 2019? I feel like you alluded to this in the prepared remarks around the drag on ASP because of the promotional pricing. Will that sort of gap up to sort of closer to that $295,000 mark starting 1Q next year or will that be a more gradual ramp?

Brad Gray

Yes. I think the ASP or the revenue recognition upon instrument shipment more precisely will be a gradual ramp over the next several quarters. Certainly, we’re doing our best to prioritize the GeoMx priority site program sites for early shipment, but I don’t believe we’ll have every single one of those installed by the end of the year. So, I do expect a more gradual ramp in the revenue recognized per system.

Tejas Savant

Tejas Savant

Brad Gray

Brad Gray

So, we really do not see the capital expenditure required for GeoMx to be an impediment. In fact, we see the automation and the workflow and the ability to interact with the data and the sample as a tremendous benefit of our system. And some of the feedback we’ve received from our customers who’ve received the first systems, who are delighted with the ability to select regions of interest using sophisticated software, who’re delighted with the high-resolution scanning they’re getting off the system, have really underscored that. Of course, if we believe that we can grow our business much more rapidly or we can better serve the needs of our customers through a more flexible pricing approach that may lower the price of acquiring the equipment exchange for a very robust consumable stream, we’re going to do the rational thing. And of course, we remain – we retain the flexibility to do that. But I guess, at this stage, we really don’t see the need to execute that kind of tactic.

Tejas Savant

Tejas Savant

Brad Gray

Brad Gray

Tejas Savant

Tejas Savant

Your next question comes from Catherine Schulte with Baird. Your line is open.

Catherine Schulte

Catherine Schulte

Brad Gray

Brad Gray

Catherine Schulte

Catherine Schulte

Brad Gray

Brad Gray

Catherine Schulte

Catherine Schulte

Brad Gray

Brad Gray

Catherine Schulte

Catherine Schulte

And your last question comes from Dan Brennan with UBS. Your line is open.

Dan Brennan

Dan Brennan

Brad Gray

Brad Gray

Dan Brennan

Dan Brennan

Brad Gray

Brad Gray

Dan Brennan

Dan Brennan

Brad Gray

Brad Gray

Dan Brennan

Dan Brennan

Brad Gray

Brad Gray

In contrast with GeoMx, we’re at the bleeding edge of an exciting new market, probably the first company with a very robust solution of strong automation and flexibility to enter this market, and that puts us in a position for potential leadership that we simply did not have at the time of nCounter. And so as I said earlier, I think the total market opportunity size for GeoMx and NanoString’s potential market share in that market both vastly outstrip what we have experienced with nCounter. Daniel

Dan Brennan

Dan Brennan

Brad Gray

Brad Gray

Dan Brennan

Dan Brennan

There are no further questions. I’ll turn the call back to Doug Farrell for any closing remarks.

Doug Farrell

Thank you very much for joining us today, everybody. If you did miss any portion of the call, there will be a replay available in the next 60 to 90 minutes or so, to access that, please dial 1800-585-8367. International callers, please dial 416-621-4642. The conference call ID number is the same for both 9358402.

