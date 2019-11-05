Motorola Solutions: Firming Profitability But Disappointing Momentum In Asia

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSI) is a leading provider of secure communication networks, products, and services which support critical emergency systems for first responders and the military, along with other public sector and commercial applications.

MSI has transformed over the past decade since divesting its consumer mobile handset business in 2012 and is defined by steady growth and increasing profitability in recent years.

The stock has been a big winner in 2019, up an impressive 45% building on a trend of expanding margins. The numbers are overall solid although we highlight the company's declining sales in the Asia-Pacific region as a weakness likely explaining some of the poor sentiment in the stock in recent months. This article recaps the latest earnings release and our view on where MSI is headed next.

(Source: FinViz.com)

Q3 Earnings Release

MSI reported Q3 earnings on October 30, with non-GAAP EPS of $2.04 which was $0.08 ahead of expectations and up 5% year over year. Revenues on the quarter at $2bn represented a 7.5% increase compared to the period last year.

The story here is really a trend in firming margins across the two main operating segments including products and systems integration, along with services and software groups.

(Source: Company IR)

The firm-wide non-GAAP operating margin increased to 25.5%, up 120 basis points from 24.3% in Q3 2018. Part of this dynamic has been the faster growth in the higher-margin Video Security Solutions beyond the core Land Mobile Radio "LMR" business. MSI is benefiting from a global adoption towards more video communications and recording applications utilizing its secure networks.

The company points to a building backlog of business between services and software along with products and systems integration as key firm-wide growth drivers going forward. Indeed, the total number is up to $11bn from $9.5bn last year although the rate of growth has slowed in recent quarters and the backlog in products and systems integration is actually down year over year.

(Source: Company IR)

We highlight that as the Americas region is the growth driver with revenues up 12% y/y in Q3. Europe was down 1% y/y in Q3 and flat year to date over the first 9 months. MSI has been more challenged to build momentum in the Asia-Pacific "AP" region as revenues are down by 9% y/y. The company blamed the weakness on the environment in China and FX headwinds although this has been ongoing since last year when revenues were flat in AP for the full year 2018.

While Asia is only a small part of the overall business representing less than 10% of total revenues, the concern here is that the region was previously seen as a future growth driver and the results have been a disappointment. We think the results in this region are also weighing on the stock's sentiment.

(Source: Company IR)

Considering AP is expected to have faster growth compared to the Americas and Europe in broader communications sector, the numbers here imply MSI is losing market share to competitors and some regional players. In our view, even if the macro outlook for the region improves, MSI may have lost a step that will be difficult to reclaim. In the conference call the point was addressed by management which highlighted the weakness but remains optimistic:

Europe is still relatively steady state, where we’re seeing the most pressure internationally is actually in Asia-Pac and to kind of put that into context, it’s 8% of our overall revenue. So not very material, but at the same time we’re seeing macro – we’re seeing some macro level issues. China is very small in terms of what it means from a revenue component of our country, but within the region, we’re seeing some contingents that have actually slowed some things down in certain areas. I’d also offer that when I look at the APAC business, a lot of this is on us and meaning it’s on me and and our team in terms of ability to understand the process a little bit better, where we might have some macro level issues, because budget issues, we’ve got to see through those and we’ve got to execute better as well. But as it applies to Europe, it’s not as strong as North America, obviously, but it’s fairly steady. APAC is really where we’ve seen the primary weakness as the years rolled out.

2019 Full-Year Guidance

The positive development coming out of the earnings release was an update to full-year guidance with management targeting adjusted EPS between $7.77 and $7.82, which if confirmed would represent an increase of about 9% at the midpoint from 2018. The earnings target was revised higher from a previous range of $7.67 to $7.77 while the revenue growth range was also improved to 7.25% to 7.5% from a previous 7.0% to 7.5%. The trend is for a continuation of firming margins even as firm-wide growth moderates from what was a faster 2018 when revenues jumped by 15%.

(Source: Company IR)

Forecasting a Dividend Increase

MSI has a long history as a dividend payer going back to the 1980s and is on a current 7-year streak of increasing the dividend rate annually since 2012. We think there is room for dividend increases in the coming years, given an expectation of growing earnings and higher free cash flow. The current dividend rate of $0.57 annualized to $2.28 represents a payout ratio of approximately 30% on the full-year earnings guidance and about 22% on trailing twelve months free cash flow, overall well supported.

(Source: Company IR/ table by author)

While the dividend increase for this year has not been announced and was not mentioned in the latest earnings press release or conference call, we are forecasting MSI to raise the quarterly dividend rate by 8.6% to $0.62 in the coming weeks. Our estimate if confirmed would follow recent years' pattern of a $0.05 increase to the quarterly rate and maintain the payout ratio within a similar range from current levels. The forward yield would improve to 1.5% from a current 1.4%.

Data by YCharts

Also noteworthy is that MSI has been active with share buybacks, spending $170 million to repurchase 1.4 million shares through the nine months this year. The company still has $1.4 billion in its existing repurchase authorization.

MSI Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Recognizing the positive earnings trend and optimistic management outlook, we note that the multiples for the stock have trended higher in recent years. Among various multiples like the P/E ratio at 27.4x, price to sales at 3.7x, and EV to EBITDA at 17.6x, MSI is trading above its 5-year and 10-year averages.

(Source: data by YCharts/table by author)

Some of this increase in the premium for shares is justified as the company consolidates its market leadership position and is posting expanding margins. Our concern here is the moderating growth in the top line even compared to last year and expected going forward. Compared to an annual revenue growth rate of 15% in 2018, current market consensus sees growth decelerating to about 5% per year through 2021, hardly impressive compared to more typical growth stocks. Our view is that MSI's forward P/E ratio at 20x based on full-year management earnings guidance is at an awkward spot between a true "growth stock" and "value territory." It simply means that the company will need strong execution to outperform expectations. and justify current valuations.

Data by YCharts

Risks

As mentioned, the weakness in the Asia-Pacific region is our primary concern and there's a potential that competitors continue to take market share from Motorola. The more tepid growth environment in Europe with flat revenues this year suggests the company will be highly dependent on the U.S. and "Americas" region to support growth going forward. To the upside, there's the potential the MSI can rebound from the current global trends but any deterioration or weaker-than-expected execution in the Americas could lead to revisions lower for the company's growth estimates. We also question how much upside there is in the financial margins, as the recent results appear at the high end of the company's historical range, considering an EBITDA margin above 20%. MSI may be challenged to significantly expand on that.

Conclusion and Takeaway

We balance our recognition of the company's leadership position in the secure communications networks industry against some concerns over valuation in the context of moderating growth. The stock is down about 10% since September and we think MSI will need some better-than-expected results in order to reclaim sentiment needed to make a new all-time high in the near term. The company's performance in the Asia-Pacific region has been disappointing but a rebound there would be positive for the stock.

We expect the company to announce a dividend increase in the coming weeks following a pattern established in recent years. We rate shares of MSI as a hold, looking ahead to the next quarters' result with margins as a key monitoring point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.